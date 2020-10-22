Moody's assigns B2 to Powerlong Real Estate's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B2 rating to Powerlong Real Estate
Holdings Limited's (B1 positive) proposed senior unsecured USD notes.
Powerlong plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance
its offshore debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Powerlong's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its (1) track record
of developing and selling commercial and residential properties;
(2) growing recurring revenue, which improves the stability of its
debt servicing; and (3) expansion into cities with strong economic
fundamentals where demand for its properties is more favorable,"
says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"However, the company's credit profile is constrained by execution
risk, the high level of capital required for its business strategy,
and its moderate debt leverage," adds Lai.
The proposed issuance will improve Powerlong's liquidity profile and not
materially affect its credit metrics, because the company will use
the proceeds to refinance existing debt.
Moody's expects Powerlong's debt leverage — as measured by revenue/adjusted
debt — will improve to 55%-65% over the next
12-18 months from around 50% for the 12 months ended June
2020 supported by robust revenue growth from good contracted sales.
Similarly, Moody's expects adjusted EBIT/interest will remain strong
at 3.0x-3.4x from about 2.9x over the same
period.
Powerlong's rental income will also grow 25% annually to around
RMB2.1 billion over the next 12-18 months from RMB1.9
billion in 2019, underpinned by the scheduled opening of its new
retail malls. The company plans to open 10 retail malls in the
second half of 2020 and a further 13 malls in 2021. This will support
rental income growth and strengthen its capability to service interest
payments.
The company's total contracted sales grew 20.4% to
RMB54.3 billion in the first nine months of 2020 compared with
last year. Moody's expects its contracted sales will increase slightly
to around RMB70 billion in 2020, supported by good sales execution
abilities, and its focus on the economically strong Yangtze River
Delta region, which can support a more robust housing demand.
The B2 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than Powerlong's
CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the
fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and
have priority over Powerlong's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy
scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant
mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result,
the likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.
Powerlong's liquidity is good. Its cash holdings of RMB26.4
billion as of 30 June 2020 can fully cover its short-term debt
of RMB22.9 billion. Moody's expects the company's cash holdings,
together with expected operating cash flow, will be able to cover
its committed land purchases, dividend payments, as well as
capital spending and payables for its previous acquisitions, over
the next 12-18 months.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership in its controlling
shareholders, Hoi Kin Hong and Hoi Wa Fong, who held a 59%
stake in the company as of 30 June 2020.
Moody's has also considered (1) the fact that independent directors chair
Powerlong's audit and remuneration committees; (2) the low
level of related-party transactions and dividend payouts;
and (3) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards
as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on which the company
is listed.
Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic outlook
amid the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, because of the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The positive outlook on Powerlong's CFR reflects Moody's expectations
that Powerlong's credit metrics will improve over the next 12-18
months, driven by strong revenue recognition and good profit margins.
It also reflects that Powerlong's growing investment property portfolio
will strengthen its recurring rental income, which in turn will
support its cash flow stability and profitability.
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Powerlong (1) continues to grow in
scale while maintaining adequate liquidity and sound credit metrics;
and (2) improves its debt leverage to a level that matches its business
model of holding investment properties. Credit metrics that could
trigger an upgrade include: (1) adjusted EBIT/interest rising above
3.0x; and (2) revenue/adjusted debt in excess of 60%-65%.
A downgrade of the rating is unlikely, given the positive outlook.
However, Moody's could revise Powerlong's outlook to stable if the
company's sales weaken or if it pursues a more aggressive expansion strategy
that weakens its credit metrics. Credit metrics that could trigger
a downgrade include: (1) adjusted EBIT/interest falling below 2.5x;
and (2) revenue/adjusted debt failing to trend toward 55%.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited is a Chinese property developer
focused on building large-scale integrated residential and commercial
properties in China. The company, which is 59% owned
by the founding Hoi family as of 30 June 2020, listed on the Hong
Kong Exchange in October 2009.
As of 30 June 2020, Powerlong's land bank for development totaled
around 28.6 million square meters in gross floor area under development
and for future development.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
