Moody's assigns B2 to Pregis TopCo's term loan add on, B3 CFR unchanged; outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Pregis TopCo, LLC's (Pregis) proposed incremental first lien term loan. The company's existing ratings, including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), remain unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

The proposed $233 million incremental first lien term loan in combination with $80 million of incremental second lien term loan (unrated) will be used to fund a dividend to shareholders, repay a portion of revolver borrowings, fund transaction related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes. Pro forma the additional $313 million of debt, debt to LTM EBITDA at September 30, 2020 increases to 7.3x from 5.4x. However, Moody's expects the company to allocate free cash flow to debt reduction in 2021 and 2022.

The B2 rating assigned to the incremental term loan reflects the first lien senior secured facilities' priority position in the capital structure and the loss absorption provided in a distressed scenario by the $295 million of second-lien term debt.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Pregis TopCo LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pregis' credit profile is constrained by high leverage, modest scale and significant exposure to the cyclical protective packaging market. The company has a minimal amount of contractual cost pass-through mechanisms with customers to combat the volatility of raw materials costs consisting mainly of polyethylene resin and other chemicals. Protective packaging materials, such as sheet foam and bubble wrap, are considered commodity in nature with significant price competition.

The company benefits from recurring revenue opportunities with its "razor/razor blade" approach, where its machines are installed in customer facilities and the corresponding packaging material is sold to them. Pregis is also focusing on expanding its presence in the growing e-commerce market. Approximately 90% of Pregis's annual revenue is generated in North America spanning across mature markets like the big box retailers, distributors, and e-commerce.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 6.5x and EBITDA to interest expense falls below 2.0x. The ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA was sustained below 5.5x and EBITDA to interest expense improves to over 3.0x.

Pregis TopCo, LLC is a manufacturer of protective packaging materials and equipment. Based in Deerfield, Illinois, the company produces sheet foam, bubble wrap, engineered foam, adhesive films for automotive, consumer products, electronics, furniture, housing/construction industries in its manufactured product segment. Pregis also sells packaging equipment that uses its packaging materials. The company has 14 manufacturing plants in North America and primarily focuses on the North American market. The primary raw material used is polyethylene resin (approximately 5% of sales are from paper products). Warburg Pincus has been the primary equity owner of the company since August 2019.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

