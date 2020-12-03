Moody's assigns B2 to Pregis TopCo's term loan add on, B3 CFR unchanged; outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B2 rating to Pregis TopCo, LLC's (Pregis) proposed incremental
first lien term loan. The company's existing ratings,
including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability
of Default Rating (PDR), remain unchanged. The outlook remains
stable.
The proposed $233 million incremental first lien term loan in combination
with $80 million of incremental second lien term loan (unrated)
will be used to fund a dividend to shareholders, repay a portion
of revolver borrowings, fund transaction related fees and expenses,
and for general corporate purposes. Pro forma the additional $313
million of debt, debt to LTM EBITDA at September 30, 2020
increases to 7.3x from 5.4x. However, Moody's
expects the company to allocate free cash flow to debt reduction in 2021
and 2022.
The B2 rating assigned to the incremental term loan reflects the first
lien senior secured facilities' priority position in the capital
structure and the loss absorption provided in a distressed scenario by
the $295 million of second-lien term debt.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Pregis TopCo LLC
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Pregis' credit profile is constrained by high leverage, modest
scale and significant exposure to the cyclical protective packaging market.
The company has a minimal amount of contractual cost pass-through
mechanisms with customers to combat the volatility of raw materials costs
consisting mainly of polyethylene resin and other chemicals. Protective
packaging materials, such as sheet foam and bubble wrap, are
considered commodity in nature with significant price competition.
The company benefits from recurring revenue opportunities with its "razor/razor
blade" approach, where its machines are installed in customer
facilities and the corresponding packaging material is sold to them.
Pregis is also focusing on expanding its presence in the growing e-commerce
market. Approximately 90% of Pregis's annual revenue is
generated in North America spanning across mature markets like the big
box retailers, distributors, and e-commerce.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is expected to be sustained
above 6.5x and EBITDA to interest expense falls below 2.0x.
The ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA was sustained below 5.5x
and EBITDA to interest expense improves to over 3.0x.
Pregis TopCo, LLC is a manufacturer of protective packaging materials
and equipment. Based in Deerfield, Illinois, the company
produces sheet foam, bubble wrap, engineered foam, adhesive
films for automotive, consumer products, electronics,
furniture, housing/construction industries in its manufactured product
segment. Pregis also sells packaging equipment that uses its packaging
materials. The company has 14 manufacturing plants in North America
and primarily focuses on the North American market. The primary
raw material used is polyethylene resin (approximately 5% of sales
are from paper products). Warburg Pincus has been the primary equity
owner of the company since August 2019.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Manduca
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653