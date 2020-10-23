Moody's assigns B2 to ProAmpac's new 1st lien facilities; affirms B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned B2 ratings to ProAmpac PG Borrower LLC's (ProAmpac) proposed $200 million 1st lien senior secured revolving credit facility due 2025 and $1,465 million term due 2025. Moody's also affirmed ProAmpac's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The B3 ratings on the company's existing $125 million revolver due 2021 and $1,399 million 1st lien senior secured term loan due 2023 and the Caa2 rating its existing $215 million 2nd lien senior secured term loan due 2024 were also affirmed and will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction. The company is also issuing $360 million of 2nd lien term loans due 2028 as part of the transaction, which will not be rated by Moody's. The outlook is stable.

On October 14, 2020, ProAmpac announced the company was undertaking a recapitalization transaction and both a debt finance dividend and acquisition. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to finance the acquisition (details undisclosed), repay the existing debt, fund a $94 million distribution to existing shareholders, and pay fees and expenses associated with the transaction. Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) will also sell part of its equity stake to an undisclosed co-investor, but will maintain majority ownership and control of the board (undisclosed).

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will benefit from higher margin new business, completed cost cutting initiatives and management's pledge to direct free cash flow to debt reduction over the next 18 months. Moody's expects leverage to decrease to 6.5x by the end of 2021 from 7.6x at June 30, 2020 pro forma for the proposed transaction including the acquisition. Free cash flow to debt is expected to remain good at in excess of 2.5% and the company should benefit from the use of NOLs to reduce taxes. Additionally, ProAmpac is expected to have full availability under the new $200 million revolver and significant cushion under the proposed covenants at the close of the transaction.

The B2 rating on the new 1st lien senior secured facilities reflects the increase in the amount of 2nd lien term loan ranked below them and providing loss absorption in the event of a default.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a significant improvement in credit metrics from higher margin new business, completed cost cutting initiatives and the dedication of free cash flow to debt reduction.

The ratings are subject to the receipt and review of the final documentation.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ProAmpac PG Borrower LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd. Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd. Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: ProAmpac PG Borrower LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ProAmpac PG Borrower LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Weaknesses in ProAmpac's credit profile include high leverage, an aggressive financial policy and a lack of long-term customer contracts for 50% of the business (lowers switching costs for customers). Average lags on the raw material cost pass-throughs are 60-90 days, which leaves the company exposed to changes in volumes before increases in costs can be passed through. ProAmpac also has some exposure to cyclical end markets including retail, office and industrial (25% of revenue).

Strengths in the company's credit profile include a high percentage of sales in relatively stable end markets including food and beverage, lawn and garden, e-commerce, and healthcare (75% of sales). ProAmpac has long term relationships with customers including many blue-chip names, which provides some stability to revenues. The company's continued focus on higher margin products and stable end markets is expected to drive growth and margin improvement over the long-term.

Governance risks are heightened given ProAmpac's private equity ownership, which carries the risk of an aggressive financial policy, which could include additional debt funded acquisitions or dividends. The proposed transaction includes a debt financed dividend and acquisition. Additionally, the company has undertaken multiple debt financed acquisitions and repurchased shares from departing managers with free cash flow under the current sponsor.

ProAmpac's projected good liquidity over the next four quarters reflects Moody's expectation of good free cash flow and full availability under the proposed $200 million revolving credit facility. Moody's expects free cash flow to benefit from higher margin new business, completed cost cutting initiatives, and the elimination of one time charges. ProAmpac should also benefit from the use of NOLs to reduce cash taxes. The only financial covenant for the revolver is a springing first lien net leverage ratio of 8.25 times, which applies only when outstanding borrowings exceed 35% of revolver commitments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded if ProAmpac fails to achieve the significant improvement in credit metrics projected or if management fails to use free cash flow to pay down debt. Additional debt financed acquisitions or any deterioration in liquidity could also prompt a downgrade. Specifically, the rating could be downgraded if:

• Total adjusted debt to EBITDA does not decline below 6.5 times

• EBITDA to interest coverage is below 2.0 times

• Free cash flow to debt is below 2.5%

An upgrade would also be dependent upon a significant improvement in credit metrics, less aggressive financial policies and the maintenance of good liquidity. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if:

• Total adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 5.75 times

• EBITDA to interest coverage is above 3.0 times

• Free cash flow to debt is above 3.5%

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, ProAmpac is a manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging products serving customers primarily in the food, retail, healthcare and industrial end markets. Approximately 93% of sales are generated in North America and 7% internationally. Primary raw materials are resin (LDPE, HDPE, polypropylene, PET), paper, foil, film and fabric. Sales for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 totaled approximately $1.39 billion. ProAmpac is majority owned and controlled by PPC Partners and does not publicly disclose financial information.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edward Schmidt, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

