Moody's assigns B2 to ProAmpac's new 1st lien facilities; affirms B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned B2 ratings to ProAmpac PG
Borrower LLC's (ProAmpac) proposed $200 million 1st lien senior
secured revolving credit facility due 2025 and $1,465 million
term due 2025. Moody's also affirmed ProAmpac's B3
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR). The B3 ratings on the company's existing $125
million revolver due 2021 and $1,399 million 1st lien senior
secured term loan due 2023 and the Caa2 rating its existing $215
million 2nd lien senior secured term loan due 2024 were also affirmed
and will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction. The company
is also issuing $360 million of 2nd lien term loans due 2028 as
part of the transaction, which will not be rated by Moody's.
The outlook is stable.
On October 14, 2020, ProAmpac announced the company was undertaking
a recapitalization transaction and both a debt finance dividend and acquisition.
Proceeds from the transaction will be used to finance the acquisition
(details undisclosed), repay the existing debt, fund a $94
million distribution to existing shareholders, and pay fees and
expenses associated with the transaction. Pritzker Private Capital
(PPC) will also sell part of its equity stake to an undisclosed co-investor,
but will maintain majority ownership and control of the board (undisclosed).
The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that
credit metrics will benefit from higher margin new business, completed
cost cutting initiatives and management's pledge to direct free
cash flow to debt reduction over the next 18 months. Moody's
expects leverage to decrease to 6.5x by the end of 2021 from 7.6x
at June 30, 2020 pro forma for the proposed transaction including
the acquisition. Free cash flow to debt is expected to remain good
at in excess of 2.5% and the company should benefit from
the use of NOLs to reduce taxes. Additionally, ProAmpac is
expected to have full availability under the new $200 million revolver
and significant cushion under the proposed covenants at the close of the
transaction.
The B2 rating on the new 1st lien senior secured facilities reflects the
increase in the amount of 2nd lien term loan ranked below them and providing
loss absorption in the event of a default.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a significant
improvement in credit metrics from higher margin new business, completed
cost cutting initiatives and the dedication of free cash flow to debt
reduction.
The ratings are subject to the receipt and review of the final documentation.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: ProAmpac PG Borrower LLC
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B3-PD
....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)
....Gtd. Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term
Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)
....Gtd. Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term
Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)
Assignments:
..Issuer: ProAmpac PG Borrower LLC
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: ProAmpac PG Borrower LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Weaknesses in ProAmpac's credit profile include high leverage,
an aggressive financial policy and a lack of long-term customer
contracts for 50% of the business (lowers switching costs for customers).
Average lags on the raw material cost pass-throughs are 60-90
days, which leaves the company exposed to changes in volumes before
increases in costs can be passed through. ProAmpac also has some
exposure to cyclical end markets including retail, office and industrial
(25% of revenue).
Strengths in the company's credit profile include a high percentage of
sales in relatively stable end markets including food and beverage,
lawn and garden, e-commerce, and healthcare (75%
of sales). ProAmpac has long term relationships with customers
including many blue-chip names, which provides some stability
to revenues. The company's continued focus on higher margin
products and stable end markets is expected to drive growth and margin
improvement over the long-term.
Governance risks are heightened given ProAmpac's private equity
ownership, which carries the risk of an aggressive financial policy,
which could include additional debt funded acquisitions or dividends.
The proposed transaction includes a debt financed dividend and acquisition.
Additionally, the company has undertaken multiple debt financed
acquisitions and repurchased shares from departing managers with free
cash flow under the current sponsor.
ProAmpac's projected good liquidity over the next four quarters reflects
Moody's expectation of good free cash flow and full availability
under the proposed $200 million revolving credit facility.
Moody's expects free cash flow to benefit from higher margin new
business, completed cost cutting initiatives, and the elimination
of one time charges. ProAmpac should also benefit from the use
of NOLs to reduce cash taxes. The only financial covenant for the
revolver is a springing first lien net leverage ratio of 8.25 times,
which applies only when outstanding borrowings exceed 35% of revolver
commitments.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be downgraded if ProAmpac fails to achieve the significant
improvement in credit metrics projected or if management fails to use
free cash flow to pay down debt. Additional debt financed acquisitions
or any deterioration in liquidity could also prompt a downgrade.
Specifically, the rating could be downgraded if:
• Total adjusted debt to EBITDA does not decline below 6.5
times
• EBITDA to interest coverage is below 2.0 times
• Free cash flow to debt is below 2.5%
An upgrade would also be dependent upon a significant improvement in credit
metrics, less aggressive financial policies and the maintenance
of good liquidity. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded
if:
• Total adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 5.75 times
• EBITDA to interest coverage is above 3.0 times
• Free cash flow to debt is above 3.5%
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, ProAmpac is a manufacturer
of flexible plastic packaging products serving customers primarily in
the food, retail, healthcare and industrial end markets.
Approximately 93% of sales are generated in North America and 7%
internationally. Primary raw materials are resin (LDPE, HDPE,
polypropylene, PET), paper, foil, film and fabric.
Sales for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 totaled approximately
$1.39 billion. ProAmpac is majority owned and controlled
by PPC Partners and does not publicly disclose financial information.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
