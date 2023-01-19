Moody's assigns B2 to ProFrac's Delayed Draw Term Loan

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to ProFrac Holdings II, LLC's (ProFrac) Delayed Draw Term B Loan (DDTL). ProFrac's other ratings, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2 ratings of the existing senior secured term loans, as well as the stable outlook remain unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ProFrac entered into a $150 million DDTL and drew $80 million in early January 2023, bringing the total outstanding term loans to $599 million. The company can draw the remaining $70 million of the DDTL until the end of 2023.

ProFrac's senior secured term loans due 2025 are rated B2, the same as the CFR, and comprise the majority of the company's debt. The company also has a $280 million ABL revolver due 2027 which has a first lien on working capital assets and a second lien on other assets. The B2 term loan ratings could be downgraded if revolver borrowings increase or the borrowing base increases. The term loan has a first lien on non-ABL priority collateral. The company has a $39 million REV Energy seller note due in June 2025 (secured by REV Energy's assets, including working capital) and a $87.5 million Monarch Silica seller note due in December 2024 (secured by Monarch assets, including working capital). ProFrac has about $50 million of other debt largely for equipment financing.

ProFrac's B2 CFR reflects the company's improving business profile and Moody's expectation that the company's free cash flow generation will continue to grow offset by the highly cyclical nature of the oilfield services sector, and pressure pumping in particular. Cash flow benefits from continued strong demand for pressure pumping services and growth from acquisitions. The rating is tempered by Moody's expectation that debt will continue to comprise a meaningful portion of acquisition funding as well as execution risks on the company's acquisitive growth strategy. Pressure pumping, which accounts for the vast majority of the company's EBITDA, is a highly competitive sector.

The acquisition of USWS, which closed in November 2022, as well as the recently closed acquisitions of REV Energy Holdings, LLC, Producer Services Holdings, LLC, and Monarch Silica, LLC improve ProFrac's scale, market position, earnings diversity, and competitive product offerings. The pending acquisition of Performance Holdings I, LLC and Performance Holdings II, LLC (Performance Proppants) for $475 million of cash will further build on ProFrac's vertical integration growth strategy. However, the funding mix is unknown and Moody's expects debt to comprise a meaningful portion of the financing. The Performance Proppants acquisition is expected to close by March 2023.

ProFrac's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating reflects the company's good liquidity position. The company had $65 million of cash on hand as of September 30, 2022 and $164 million drawn under its $280 million ABL facility maturing in March 2027 as of November 1, 2022. Moody's expects the company to be able to continue meet its cash requirements including interest, maintenance capital expenditures, and cash taxes from operating cash flow. The term loan facility contains financial covenants including a maximum net leverage covenant of 1.25x, a minimum liquidity covenant of $30 million, and a maximum capital expenditures covenant of the greater of $275 million or 50% of the previous four consecutive fiscal quarters' total Ebitda. The ABL facility has covenant requiring maintenance a minimum 1.0x fixed charge coverage ratio, and a minimum liquidity covenant of $10 million. Moody's expects that Profrac will remain in compliance with its covenants in 2023.

ProFrac's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for growth in cash flow generation through higher fleet utilization and margin improvements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a rating upgrade include sustainable EBITDA growth, debt reduction, maintaining good liquidity and conservative financial policies.

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade include debt/EBITDA above 4x, EBITDA/interest below 3x, deterioration in liquidity, or more aggressive financial policies.

ProFrac (NASDAQ: ACDC), headquartered in Willow Park, Texas, is a vertically integrated provider of hydraulic fracturing services to E&P companies in the United States. ProFrac is substantially owned by the Wilks family.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

