New York, March 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Renaissance Holding Corp.’s (“Renaissance Learning”) proposed $475 million first lien term loan add on due 2029. The incremental first lien term loan will be used to fund an acquisition (a provider of K-12 assessment and data tools) as well as pay related expenses. The proposed debt add-on is credit negative because it will increase debt and leverage. However, the transaction has no impact to the company’s B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B2 rating for the existing first lien credit facilities (revolver and term loan), Caa2 rating on the second lien term loan, as well as its stable outlook.

The existing ratings are not affected despite the increase in leverage because Moody’s believes the company will continue to generate good free cash flow and earnings growth that will lead to de-leveraging and maintenance of good liquidity. Pro forma for the $475 million add-on, Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is increasing from the mid 8x for the LTM period ended December 31, 2021 to the mid 9x (after expensing software development cost and not including change in deferred revenue). This compares to leverage of over 10x post the debt funded Nearpod acquisition a year ago. Additionally, the pro forma leverage is similar to the leverage profile post the LBO transaction in 2018 when the company was much smaller in scale with much narrower product offerings. Although Moody’s expects leverage will decline to below 8x over the next 12 to 18 months with earnings growth, leverage is expected to remain high and range bound over the longer term given its private equity ownership and a growth strategy that incorporates strategic debt funded acquisitions that tend to have high acquisition multiples.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Renaissance Holding Corp.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

LGD Adjustments:

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Adjusted to (LGD6) from (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Renaissance Learning’s B3 CFR broadly reflects its consistently high leverage as the result of an aggressive growth strategy with debt funded acquisitions. Pro forma for the debt funded acquisition, Moody’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is in the mid 9x (after expensing software development cost) for the LTM period ended December 31, 2021. Although Moody’s expect debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline to about 8x over the next 12 to 18 months due to earnings growth, leverage is expected to remain high and range bound over the longer term given its private equity ownership and a growth strategy that incorporates strategic debt funded acquisitions. The rating is also constrained by the competitive nature of the industry with other participants in the relatively fragmented K-12 digital learning and assessment market. High investment needs will consume cash as the company continues to enhance content and product features to maintain competitiveness. However, the rating is supported by its established brand name with a portfolio of well-recognized product offerings in the digital education market, and solid growth prospects driven by favorable industry fundamentals such as the transition of educational services to more digital-oriented delivery. The rating also benefits from the company’s relatively stable cash generating capability due to a high level of recurring revenue and good margins. The rating also acknowledges Renaissance Learning’s good liquidity.

Moody’s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts.

Moody’s views Renaissance Learning's governance risk as high due to an aggressive financial policy under private equity ownership by Francisco Partners and Blackstone. Renaissance Learning's board of directors consists of the management team and representatives from its sponsors. Financial disclosures are also more limited than for public companies.

Other social risks include reliance on a specialized workforce to develop and maintain the educational content and technology platform necessary to provide the service, as well as reliance on good customer relationships supported by service quality and brands. The ongoing costs to maintain a skilled workforce, product development, and sustain the customer base can weaken margins and free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody’s view that Renaissance Learning’s leverage will remain high and range bound given its private equity ownership and growth by acquisition strategy. The stable outlook reflects Moody’s expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity with solid free cash flow generation of at least $50 million over the next year.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained organic revenue and earnings growth, with Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA maintained well below 6.5x and free cash flow as a percentage of debt sustained above 5%.

The ratings could be downgraded if growth is weaker than expected and leverage is not declining rapidly, market share declines, EBITA-to-interest expense less than 1.0x, free cash flow to debt is below 1%, or liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021

Renaissance Learning is a provider of subscription-based educational practice and assessment software and school improvement programs for kindergarten through senior high (K-12) schools. The company is owned by private equity firms Francisco Partners and Blackstone. Pro forma for the acquisition, the company generated billings of about $627 million for FY2021 ended December 31, 2021.

