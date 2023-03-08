Moody's assigns B2 to Renaissance Learning's proposed newly extended $145 million revolver and new $1,575 million first lien term loan

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Renaissance Holding Corp.'s ("Renaissance Learning") proposed newly extended 5-year $145 million revolver due 2028 and a new 7-year $1,575 million first lien term loan due 2030. The proposed new first lien term loan will be used to repay existing first lien term loans as well as pay related expenses. The company's existing ratings including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and stable outlook are not affected.

In early February, the company announced an all equity funded acquisition of UK based GL Education, a K-12 assessment company. Pro forma for the acquisition and the refinancing transaction, debt-to-EBITDA leverage as of year-end 2022 is in the low 9x (after expensing software development cost). The equity funded acquisition, together with the proposed refinancing transaction are viewed as credit positive because the improvement in leverage and extension of the maturity profile for its first lien credit facilities provide more flexibility to execute the operating plan. Nevertheless, there is no impact to the company's B3 CFR, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B2 rating for the existing first lien credit facilities (revolver and term loan), and Caa2 rating on the second lien term loan. The company's $445 million second lien term loan maturing in 2026 is not part of this refinancing transaction. Moody's expects to withdraw the B2 ratings on the various tranches of the existing first lien revolver and term loan if they are no longer outstanding following the refinancing.

The existing ratings are not affected despite improvement in credit metrics because debt-to-EBITDA leverage (pro forma for the acquisition) in the low 9x range remains very high and above the 7x upgrade factor to be considered for a B2 CFR. With expected earnings growth, Moody's forecasts debt-to-EBITDA leverage to decline to the low 8x level over the next 12 to 18 months. Over the longer term, however, Renaissance Learning's leverage is expected to remain high given its private equity ownership and a very aggressive growth through acquisition strategy. Prior to this equity funded acquisition, Renaissance Learning completed two back-to-back large debt funded acquisitions in 2021 and 2022. Moody's expects the company will remain very acquisitive with any de-leveraging achieved with earnings growth offset by re-leveraging transactions. Additionally, the significant increase in interest expense as a result of a much higher interest rate environment is going to put a drag on free cash flow generation over the next year. Moody's projects free cash flow generation of about $40 million over the next year (about 2% of debt) factoring in interest rate hedges on about $1.2 billion of debt.

....Senior Secured first lien credit facilities (revolver and term loan), Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Renaissance Learning's B3 CFR broadly reflects its persistently high leverage as the result of an aggressive financial policy. Pro forma for the GL Education acquisition as well as the refinancing transaction, Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is in the low 9x range (after expensing software development cost) as of year-end 2022. Moody's projects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline to the low 8x level over the next 12 to 18 months through earnings growth. The rating is also constrained by the competitive nature of the industry with other participants in the relatively fragmented K-12 digital learning and assessment market. High investment needs will consume cash as the company continues to enhance content and product features to maintain competitiveness. Rising interest costs will also be a drag on free cash flow. However, the B3 CFR is supported by Renaissance Learning's established brand name with a portfolio of well-recognized product offerings in the digital education market, and solid growth prospects driven by favorable industry fundamentals such as the transition of educational services to more digital-oriented delivery. The rating also benefits from the company's relatively stable cash generating capability due to a high level of recurring revenue and good margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline to the low 8x range over the next 12 to 18 months through earnings growth. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity including modest free cash flow generation over the next year.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained organic revenue and earnings growth, with Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA maintained below 7x and free cash flow as a percentage of debt sustained above 5%.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates that results in worsened credit metrics with weak or negative free cash flow generation.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Renaissance Learning is a provider of subscription-based educational practice and assessment software and school improvement programs for kindergarten through senior high (K-12) schools. The company was acquired by private equity firm Francisco Partners in 2018 with Blackstone acquiring an ownership interest in 2022. Pro forma for the GL Education acquisition, fiscal year 2022 revenue was approximately $655 million.

