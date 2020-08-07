Moody's assigns B2 to Root Bidco, TLB, RCF; negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability
of default rating to Root Bidco S.a.r.l. (Root
Bidco or Rovensa) and B2 instrument ratings to the senior secured €440
million term loan B (TLB) and the €115 million revolving credit facility
(RCF). The outlook is negative. Moody's expects to
withdraw all ratings for EUROPEAN CROPS PRODUCTS 2 S.A.R.L.
once the transaction closes in late 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Rovensa's B2 CFR reflects the modest scale with annual revenues
of €364 million and geographical concentration on the Iberian peninsula
where 39% of fiscal year 2020 revenues were generated (FY16:
53%). The company since 2016 has grown from a revenue base
of €225 million organically and through acquisitions. In line
with the previous M&A track record Moody's assumes that Rovensa
remains acquisitive, however the current capital structure leaves
limited headroom for debt-funded acquisitions. Likely earn-outs
for past acquisitions are viewed as a debt adjustment and are expected
to be around €9.2 million at financial close of the transaction.
The amount will tail off over time. The continued international
expansion of the company, with a focus on existing geographies,
including Western and Central Europe, the Americas and the APAC
and MENA regions, will further lower the geographical exposure to
the Iberian peninsula. The increased regional diversification into
markets that Rovensa already knows should reduce volatility from adverse
weather events that may have a negative impact on demand for Rovensa's
products.
Rovensa has a broad and diversified portfolio of products across specialty
crop nutrition (SCN), off-patent crop protection (CP) and
biological crop protection (BCP). SCN is R&D-intensive,
supported by 40 researchers, fast-growing and has an EBITDA
margin in the 25%-30% range. CP has an EBITDA
margin of around 20%. This is lower than that of its multinational
peers Bayer AG (Baa1 stable), Syngenta AG (Ba2 stable) and E.I.
du Pont de Nemours and Company (A3 stable) whose R&D expenditure is
higher given their focus on patent products, where Rovensa is focused
on post-patent products only, which have lower margins but
require lower R&D expenditure. Rovensa has built a significant
business in BCP through M&A. BCP product demand is expected
to lead to higher than market growth, benefitting from positive
environmental and dietary trends. This division generates EBITDA
margins in the 25-30% range. Rovensa benefits from
entrenched domestic leadership positions across its portfolio.
The ownership change will result in higher Moody's-adjusted
debt of around €116 million. Pro-forma gross leverage
will be about 6.4x, which leaves the B2 CFR initially weakly
positioned. This assumes €440.0 million of the new
TLB, closing utilization of factoring programmes of €40.0
million, leases of €21.0 million and €9.2
million for earn-outs related to past acquisitions. A shareholder
loan, outside the restricted group, has been classified as
equity by Moody's. Future EBITDA will be supported by volume
growth, expansion of the margin and incremental contributions from
further acquisitions. Moody's estimates FY21 EBITDA of around
€84.0 million, resulting in debt/EBITDA of around 6.2x.
The current rating doesn't factor in dividend payments.
Rovensa's liquidity is adequate. Starting cash at closing
of the transaction will be close to nil and the company will thus rely
on cash inflows in the seasonally stronger quarters Q2 through to Q4 to
build up its cash balance. Rovensa will have access to a €115
million revolving credit facility (RCF) to cover working cash, seasonal
working capital built-up and capital spending that amounts to about
€25 million annually. The first fiscal quarter -- July
to September -- is seasonally the weakest with negative funds from
operations. Rovensa typically records seasonally strong second
and fourth quarters following the planting campaigns of its customers.
The transaction is expected to close during the second fiscal quarter.
SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Rovensa is currently owned by private equity firm Bridgepoint and will
be sold to funds managed by private equity firm Partners Group.
Typically private equity owned companies' financial strategy is characterized
by high financial leverage and shareholder friendly policies such as the
pursuit of acquisitive growth. Moody's considers Rovensa's
historical approach to debt financed acquisitions to be aggressive and
the risks related to this strategy are reflected in the negative outlook.
Bridgepoint has been invited to re-invest by Partners Group and
is expected to take an equity stake of 50%, subject to internal
approvals. The strategy under the new ownership structure will
be executed by existing management and hence expected to be consistent
with the current strategy that includes further internationalization of
the business and bolt-on acquisitions.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. The impact of the coronavirus on Rovensa has
so far been fairly limited with management estimating a one-off
EBITDA impact of around €5.0 million (not adjusted by Moody's)
due to logistical limitations at the peak of the outbreak and three active
ingredient shortages. Given the essential role Rovensa plays in
the overall food chain, Moody's believes that the agricultural
sector and crop nutrition and protection companies supplying farmers are
more resilient on a relative basis when compared to other chemical companies,
such as commodity chemical companies.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured €440 million term loan B (TLB) and the €115
million RCF rank pari passu. Both facilities benefit from guarantors
representing at least 80% of consolidated group EBITDA.
Debt instrument ratings of B2 are aligned with the B2 CFR as they present
the majority of indebtedness in the structure apart from leases and trade
claims.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on Rovensa's ratings reflects the weak positioning
of the rating within the B2 rating category. It also balances Rovensa's
higher amount of debt, about €116 million on a Moody's-adjusted
basis, at closing of the transaction, earn-outs for
recent acquisitions and the expectation that Rovensa will continue with
bolt-on acquisitions. While Rovensa's operating performance
has been relatively robust over recent months, the negative outlook
further reflects ongoing macroeconomic risks, including those that
have resulted from the coronavirus outbreak. This could negatively
impact the expected performance improvements over the next quarters,
although Rovensa has so far not as severely been affected as other corporates
due to Rovensa's essential role in the food supply chain and exposure
to robust end markets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
While unlikely at this juncture, we may consider a rating upgrade
in the context of further significant expansion and geographical diversification
of Rovensa's revenue base, as well as EBITDA growth,
which would allow the group to use substantial FCF to reduce debt,
so that its Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA trends towards
4.0x on a sustained basis. Rovensa's ratings could
come under negative pressure should the company fail to grow EBITDA and
its total debt/EBITDA remain above 6.0x for a prolonged period
and/or the group generates negative FCF, leading to a deterioration
in its liquidity.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Root Bidco S.a.r.l. is the parent of companies
trading under the name Rovensa. The company provides crop lifecycle
management solutions spanning specialty crop nutrition (SCN), off-patent
crop protection and biocontrol, with a particular focus on high-value
cash crops, such as fruit and vegetable products, vine,
and flowers. In January 2017, Bridgepoint acquired Rovensa
(formerly known as Sapec Agro) and in June 2020 announced that it would
sell the company to funds managed by Partners Group for an enterprise
value of around €1.0 billion. Partners Group have invited
Bridgepoint to take a 50% stake in the new structure. The
transaction is expected to close in late 2020. Rovensa in its fiscal
year 2019/20 ending 30 June 2020 generated preliminary revenues of €364
million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Moritz Melsbach
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Matthias Hellstern
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454