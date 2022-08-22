Moody's assigns B2 to TEAM Services Group, LLC's incremental first lien term loan

New York, August 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to TEAM Services Group, LLC's ("TEAM") $100 million incremental senior secured first lien term loan. All other ratings, including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B2 ratings on the existing senior secured first lien bank credit facilities, and Caa2 rating on the senior secured second lien term loan, remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the incremental first lien term loan will be used to fund acquisitions that are signed under a purchase agreement in addition to acquisitions under a letter of intent, add cash to the balance sheet for future acquisitions, as well as pay fees and expenses. The incremental financing is credit negative as it will increase leverage to approximately 7 times on a Moody's adjusted basis. Despite the increase in leverage, the company's operating performance has been good year-to-date with double-digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth. Moody's expects earnings growth to continue, such that leverage will improve to the low 6 times range over the next 12 to 18 months.

Assignments:

..Issuer: TEAM Services Group, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

LGD Adjustments:

..Issuer: TEAM Services Group, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Adjusted to (LGD6) from (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

TEAM's B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to operate with high adjusted debt/EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months. Pro forma for the incremental $100 million term loan add-on, Moody's estimates that TEAM's adjusted debt/EBITDA is approximately 7 times based on the LTM ending June 30, 2022. Further, the rating is constrained by the company's moderate scale and geographic concentration in four states – California, Colorado, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, though only one state (California) accounts for greater than 10 percent of total revenue. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation that TEAM will aggressively pursue tuck-in acquisitions using the proceeds from the incremental term loan add-on. Moody's further anticipates that the company will operate with aggressive financial policies typical of private equity-backed firms.

The B3 CFR is supported by the company's diversification by services and payors. Despite having a large exposure to Medicaid reimbursement rates, TEAM benefits from insulation given the state-by-state nature of reimbursement changes. The exposure may also be mitigated as TEAM expands into additional states. The rating is supported by growing demand for home-based long-term care, the preference of the BYOC (bring your own caregiver) model especially during the current period with caregiver labor shortages, and long-term contractual relationships. Revenues are derived from administrative fees in the Risk Management Strategies (RMS) business and from either a spread between state Medicaid reimbursement rates and caregiver compensation or an administrative fee in the TEAM Public Choices (TPC) business. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects the company to maintain good liquidity, highlighted by positive free cash flow generation.

Moody's expects the company to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months given the company's access to an undrawn $35 million revolving credit facility and the expectation for positive free cash flow generation. Liquidity is also supported by the company's good cash balance as well as significant flexibility within the credit agreement, including the absence of financial maintenance covenants in the term loans.

TEAM faces social risks, such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, relative to many other rated healthcare companies, TEAM faces below average social risk since the company serves seniors and people with disabilities, which represents an advocated group with legislative, political, media and regulatory focus. That said, given TEAM's high percentage of revenue generated from Medicaid, the company is exposed to reimbursement changes. In terms of governance, TEAM's acquisitions have generally been debt-funded, which poses future risk to creditors, though the company's sponsors have shown a willingness to partially fund larger transactions with equity such as 24Hr Home Care.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will continue to grow both organically and through acquisitions, but that leverage will remain elevated.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if TEAM's revenue or profitability weakens or if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth. A downgrade could also occur with negative changes to Medicaid reimbursement rates or if the company's financial policies become more aggressive. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity erodes.

The ratings could be upgraded if TEAM continues to successfully execute its acquisition growth strategy leading to improved scale, generates a track record of consistent positive free cash flow, and debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0 times.

TEAM Services Group, LLC is a leading provider of employment administration and risk management solutions that facilitate self-directed home care for seniors and people with long-term disabilities. TEAM is owned by a continuation fund managed by private equity firm Alpine Investors. TEAM generated approximately $650 million in contract revenues for the last twelve month period ending June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

