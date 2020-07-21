Moody's assigns B2 to Tosca's new senior secured term loan; affirms B2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Tosca Services, LLC's ("Tosca") proposed $526.5 million senior secured term loan due July 2027. Moody's also affirmed Tosca's B2 Corporate Family Rating and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating. The proceeds from the new term loan will be used to finance the acquisition of Contraload N.V. (Contraload), repay the existing senior secured term loan due December 2026 and pay fees and expenses. The B2 rating on the company's existing term loan will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction. The terms and conditions of the term loan are expected to be similar to the existing.

The B2 rating on the proposed term loan is the same as the corporate family rating reflecting the all bank debt capital structure. The borrower will be Tosca Services, LLC. The facility will be guaranteed by the Parent Holding Company and each of the Borrower's present and future, direct and indirect material restricted domestic subsidiaries, subject to customary exceptions and limitations (to match the ABL Facility). The facility will be secured by a first lien security interest in the PPE and a second lien security interest in the ABL collateral (the domestic accounts receivable and inventory).

The affirmation of the B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's low leverage, high exposure to food and beverage end markets and expected growth from contracted new business offset by Moody's expectation of weak free cash flow. Pro forma for the December 2019 acquisition of Polymer Logistic N.V. (Polymer) and the proposed Contraload acquisition, debt to EBITDA is approximately 4.8x. Free cash flow is projected to be weak as capex spending to support new business will remain elevated over the next 18 months. However, Moody's expects the company to have adequate liquidity, supported by its $65 million asset-based revolver. The Contraload acquisition will increase Tosca's exposure to the competitive European market and add exposure to sustainable, reusable plastic pallet rentals and sales and intermediate bulk containers (IBC). Additionally, 95% of pro forma sales are generated from food and beverage end markets, adding some stability to revenue.

Tosca has limited exposure to end markets which Moody's expects will be negatively affected by the shock caused by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and significant exposure to those that are expected to benefit (food and beverage). Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks are heightened given Tosca's private equity ownership, which carries the risk of an aggressive financial policy, which could include additional debt funded acquisitions or dividends.

The ratings are subject to the deal and acquisition closing as proposed and the receipt and review of the final documentation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Tosca's credit profile to remain strong as the company continues to benefit from a high exposure to food and beverage end markets as well as the cost savings and positive ESG characteristics the company's sustainable, reusable packaging service offers to customers. We expect adjusted debt to EBITDA to decline to 4.4x over the next 18 months as the company benefits from contracted new business and synergies from the Polymer acquisition and the proposed Contraload acquisition. The EBITA margin is expected to remain strong (undisclosed).

Weaknesses in Tosca's credit profile include the small revenue base, much larger rated competitors and customer concentration of sales. In addition, the company has lengthy lags in its contractual price adjustments, a significant percentage of short-term contracts and large capex requirements to support growth. Tosca also has exposure to freight costs as the company pays shipping to its service centers and these costs are not contractually passed through. While the large potentially addressable market for the company's services offers growth opportunities, it also holds the potential for changes in the competitive landscape.

Tosca's adequate liquidity profile encompasses Moody's expectation of weak free cash flow over the next 12 months. Free cash flow is expected to be weak due to increased capex to support new business and onetime costs for integration, but will increase long-term as the company's growth cycle abates. This is offset by good back up liquidity from the company's $65 million asset-based revolver that expires in October 2022, which is expected to be undrawn at the close of the transaction. The company's only financial covenant is on the revolver, which requires a fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0 and is tested quarterly. The company is expected to maintain good cushion under this covenant over the next 12 months. Tosca has no significant seasonality in its business. Term loan amortization is expected to be 1.0% annually ($5 million). Most assets are fully encumbered by the secured debt leaving little in the way of alternate liquidity. The nearest significant debt maturity is the revolver in 2022.

The stable outlook reflects an expectation that Tosca will effectively execute on its integration plans and effectively commercialize its new business wins while maintaining adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in the credit metrics, liquidity or the operating and competitive environment. Additionally, acquisitions that alter the company's business and operating profile or continued significant capex spending that pressures free cash flow may also prompt a downgrade. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if:

» Debt to EBITDA is above 5.5 times

» EBITA to interest expense is below 2.0 times

» Retained cash flow to net debt is below 10.0%

An upgrade would require an increase in scale, continued strong margins, and an improvement in free cash flow. Additionally, any upgrade would also require good liquidity and a stable competitive environment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Tosca Services, LLC manages, reconditions and rents reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for the perishable food industry including case ready meat, eggs, cheese, poultry, seafood, and produce. The company serves a diversified base of produce growers, protein processors, egg suppliers, cheesemakers, and other participants in the perishables supply chain including retailers.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Polymer Logistic N.V. (Polymer) manages, reconditions, sells, and rents reusable containers for the perishable food industry including case ready meat, eggs, and produce. The Polymer acquisition closed in December 2019.

Headquartered in Belgium, Contraload N.V. (Contraload) offers pooling, rental and purchase of plastic pallets and containers (foldable intermediate bulk containers, "FIBCs"). Approximately 75% of revenue is generated from rentals and sales of plastic pallets. The proposed acquisition is expected to close in 3Q20.

Moody's considers the pro forma revenue base of the company to be small. The majority of sales are generated in the United States. Tosca has been owned by private equity firm Apax Partners since 2017 and does not publicly disclose revenue or any other financial information. The company's pro forma sales as of March 31, 2020 are in the Caa range in the Business and Consumer Service Industry rating methodology which is between $200 and $500 million.

