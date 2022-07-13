Moody's assigns B2 to Trident TPI Holdings' new term loan and affirms all other ratings; outlook stable

Approximately $2.4 billion of debt rated

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Trident TPI Holdings, Inc's (dba Tekni-Plex) proposed first lien term loan. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's existing ratings, including its B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B2 senior secured bank credit facility and Caa2 senior unsecured notes. The outlook is stable.

The proposed $125 million, six-year, first lien term loan will be used in conjunction with the remaining $37 million of an existing delayed-draw term loan to finance the purchase of a private packaging provider. This company manufactures specialty packaging in North America and will enhance Trident's ability to offer customers sustainability solutions through its focus on molded fiber and recycled PET plastic. This acquisition will further scale Trident's position in the egg packaging market and diversify the company into other end markets including agriculture, industrial and food service. Pro forma this transaction, debt-to-EBITDA for the last twelve months ended March 31 (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) is 7.5x. At fiscal year end June 2022, we expect debt leverage to be 7.2x before falling to 6.6x and 6.1x in fiscal years ended June 2023 and 2024, respectively, due to EBITDA improvement and allocation of free cash flow to debt reduction.

"This transaction further enhances Trident's material science and sustainability capabilities, which are supportive of the company's strong EBITDA margins," said Scott Manduca, Vice President at Moody's.

The B2 rating assigned to the proposed first lien term loan is one notch above the CFR given the amount of unsecured debt in the capital structure that provides loss absorption in a distressed scenario.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Trident TPI Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Trident TPI Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Trident TPI Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Trident's B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage and integration risk from implementation of its growth through acquisition strategy. Expected EBITDA improvement through organic and inorganic growth will translate into higher free cash flow-to-total adjusted debt of around 3-5% over fiscal years 2023 and 2024 assuming no further acquisitions. Historically, free cash flow has been weak and averaged around 1% of total adjusted debt.

Trident benefits from a specialized product offering and deep material science capabilities serving stable end markets across its global footprint. The company serves a large blue chip customer base in the consumer goods, including eggs and fresh produce, and healthcare segments. These segments require a high threshold of product certifications, which enhance Trident's barrier to entry position and supports healthy EBITDA margins. With capital expenditure requirements to remain competitive at around 4-5% of revenue, the company should be positioned to generate free cash flow, which can be allocated to debt reduction or the funding of bolt on acquisitions that improve EBITDA.

Moody's expects Trident's liquidity to be good over the next twelve to eighteen months supported by modest free cash flow and availability under a $126 million asset-based revolving credit facility. Trident's ABL expires in October 2024 after a three year extension of the facility was executed in August 2021. We expect the company to address upcoming maturities accordingly, including $882 million of term loans maturing in October 2024 and $345 million and $260 million of notes maturing in August 2024 and November 2025, respectively. Maturity dates for other debt in the capital structure occur further out in 2028.

Although preliminary and subject to change, the new term loan marketing term sheet contains the same covenants of the existing credit agreement and amendments therein. This includes incremental term loan facilities with equal to or less than a first lien net leverage ratio of 4.95x and a total net leverage ratio of equal to or less than 6.75x.

The stable outlook reflects expected EBITDA improvement and free cash flow generation, both of which should support the company reducing leverage near 6.5x by fiscal year end June 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While an upgrade is unlikely over the near term given Trident's high leverage, Moody's could consider an upgrade if debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) is below 5.5x, free cash flow-to-debt is above 5%, and the company maintains good liquidity. A downgrade could be considered if debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) is above 7.0x, free cash flow-to-debt is below 2%, and the company's liquidity deteriorates.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Trident (dba Tekni-Plex) is a manufacturer of plastic packaging and provider of material science and sustainable solutions to the food, healthcare, and consumer good end markets. Trident TPI Holdings is a portfolio company of Genstar Capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Manduca

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

