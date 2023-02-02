Moody's assigns B2 to Uniti's proposed senior secured notes

New York, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a B2 to Uniti Group Inc.'s (Uniti) proposed $1.75 billion senior secured notes due 2028 which will be issued jointly and severally by Uniti Group LP, Uniti Fiber Holdings Inc., Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC. The B2 rating is the same as the rating on the company's existing senior secured debt. Uniti operates through a customary up-REIT structure under which it holds its assets through Uniti Group LP, a partnership that Uniti controls as general partner; Uniti Fiber Holdings Inc., Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC are subsidiaries of Uniti Group LP. The net proceeds from the sale of the senior secured notes will be used to fund the partial redemption of the company's 7.875% senior secured notes due 2025, repay outstanding borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. All other ratings including Uniti's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and stable outlook are unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Uniti's B3 CFR rating reflects the stronger linkage between Uniti's credit profile and Windstream Services, LLC (Windstream, B3 stable) following Windstream's 2020 bankruptcy exit. Windstream is Uniti's largest tenant and the source of 68% of its revenue and a greater percentage of EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Windstream's post-bankruptcy reduction of more than $4 billion of funded debt improved its financial flexibility and improved the certainty of future cash flows to Uniti. Under renegotiated master lease agreements which are now in effect with post-bankruptcy Windstream, Uniti retains the same annual lease payment it continued to receive throughout Windstream's bankruptcy and under the original master lease agreement's payment terms. Uniti also benefits from strengthened lease terms, including the addition of guarantees from subsidiaries of Windstream. In return, Uniti is also now contractually committed to providing up to $1.75 billion of growth capital investment (GCI) reimbursements, subject to project identification and meeting certain underwriting standards, to Windstream through 2030, the expiration year of the master lease agreements. While Moody's expects Uniti to earn a market or near-market yield on its funding of these leasehold improvements, the sustained success of Windstream's execution of its business improvement plan and market share growth objectives will also largely determine Uniti's credit trajectory. Moody's believes the contractual nature of this post-bankruptcy arrangement more firmly links Uniti's credit profile to that of Windstream's credit profile than the linkage that existed between the two companies before Windstream's 2019 bankruptcy. Windstream will need to maintain compliance under certain financial covenants for Uniti to be obligated to annually fund the GCI reimbursements to Windstream. Uniti will essentially be improving its own leasehold assets under this arrangement, and the investments in fiber and fiber-related assets that Windstream will make on Uniti's behalf with these GCI reimbursements will aid and enable Windstream to accelerate fiber upgrade investments into residential portions of the copper-based network under the lease with Uniti and improve its competitive positioning. The degree of linkage between Uniti's credit profile and Windstream will only meaningfully diverge when Uniti significantly diversifies its sources of revenue and EBITDA.

Post Windstream's bankruptcy emergence, the innovative bifurcation of Uniti's pre-bankruptcy master lease agreement with Windstream into a consumer ILEC network lease and a CLEC network lease could facilitate the potential future sale of either of these two Windstream businesses focused on different end markets. A potential sale of either business would accelerate Uniti's lessee and revenue diversification objectives as the current concentrated exposure to Windstream would effectively be reduced. The renegotiated leases are cross-guaranteed and cross-defaulted unless Windstream ceases to be the tenant. Under terms of a broader settlement with Windstream, Uniti also agreed to pay approximately $490 million to Windstream under a cash settlement agreement assuming quarterly installments over 20 quarters; the amount payable under this settlement had been reduced through numerous scheduled payments and prepayments to $235 million as of September 30, 2022. Moody's treats this settlement payable (which is amortized quarterly or reduced with prepayments) as an amortizing litigation-related liability and adds it to Moody's adjusted debt calculation for Uniti; Moody's adjusted EBITDA calculation is not affected.

Uniti's need to meet future GCI reimbursements under renegotiated terms of its master lease agreements with Windstream, its minimum dividend required to maintain REIT status and currently high leverage constrain the company's rating. The company's refinancing activity over the last few years has nominally aided financial flexibility and lengthened debt maturity profiles. Pro forma for this refinancing, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of approximately 6.0x at year-end 2022, reflecting debt-funded cash flow deficits. Moody's estimates similar debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) at a slightly higher 6.2x in 2023 as the company delivers incremental EBITDA improvement. More balanced external debt and equity funding for organic growth and capital spending obligations is less certain given the company's current public stock valuation. Uniti's access to capital and cost of capital are critical inputs to its ability to both drive and sustain more significant future growth beyond the capacity of its existing assets. Uniti's acquisitions of fiber networks in recent years have aided nominal revenue diversification, and additional tenant lease-up opportunities on those networks remain a viable means for increasing cash flow generation without additional capital spending. The company has streamlined its portfolio over the last few years to better focus on its core leasing and fiber businesses.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of Uniti, as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. Moody's rates Uniti's senior secured credit facilities and senior secured notes at B2 (LGD3), reflecting their enhanced collateral and priority claim on assets. A one notch differential between Uniti's B2 senior secured credit facilities and B2 senior secured notes and the LGD model implied rating reflects the potential for an increase in the proportion of secured debt in the capital structure over time. Uniti's senior unsecured notes are rated Caa2 (LGD5), reflecting their junior position in the capital structure. The company's two exchangeable unsecured notes are not rated.

Moody's views Uniti's liquidity as adequate as reflected by its SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating. As of September 30, 2022, and pro forma for this refinancing and net additional convertible debt issuance in December 2022 of about $100 million, Uniti is expected to have balance sheet cash of approximately $120 million and full borrowing availability under a $500 million revolving credit facility that matures in December 2024. Negative free cash flow is expected in 2022 and 2023 as a result of Uniti's dividend payout, steady but high capital intensity and GCI reimbursements and settlement payments to Windstream. The company is expected to have capital spending (Moody's adjusted) of around $420 million in 2022 and 2023; these capital spending adjustments include the annual GCI reimbursements Uniti is committed to advancing to Windstream through 2030. Moody's expects the company will draw on its revolver to help fund its cash deficits from capital spending over the near term. Over the longer term Uniti aims to refinance from a combination of capital raised in the both the debt and equity markets when appropriate and consistent with stated financial policy.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations over the next 12-18 months for marginal increases in recurring revenue, stable EBITDA margin trends and consistent capital intensity including growth capital improvements reimbursements to Windstream. An expectation for stable to slightly declining debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) and liquidity to support manageable cash flow deficits further support the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given Uniti's revenue and EBITDA concentration with Windstream and dependency on Windstream's sustained execution of its business improvement plan and market share growth strategy, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Over the medium term, the ratings could be subject to upward pressure if (i) Windstream's credit profile improves, (ii) Uniti diversifies its revenue base such that its master lease agreements with Windstream comprise a substantially lower percentage of its revenue and EBITDA and (iii) Uniti demonstrates improving leverage and cash flow metrics.

Moody's could lower Uniti's ratings if leverage were sustained above 6.5x or if there is credit profile weakening at Windstream or if the company's liquidity deteriorates.

Uniti Group Inc. is a publicly traded, real estate investment trust (REIT) that was spun off from Windstream Holdings, Inc. in April of 2015. The majority of Uniti's assets are comprised of a physical distribution network of copper, fiber optic cables, utility poles and real estate which are under long term, exclusive master lease to Windstream. Over time, Uniti has acquired additional fiber assets that it operates as a standalone carrier, serving enterprise and communications customers.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

