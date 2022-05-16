Moody's assigns B2 to Westinghouse's new incremental $550 million Term Loan

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B2 to the New $550 million First Lien Term Loan of Brookfield WEC Holdings Inc ("Westinghouse"). The expected use of proceeds, along with revolver usage and balance sheet cash, is to finance the $720 million purchase price, plus fees and expenses to acquire BHI Energy (BHI), a utility services company providing routine maintenance and modification services to nuclear power plants, renewable power facilities, and energy transmission & distribution infrastructure in the United States. The transaction has received board approvals and is subject to the usual regulatory approvals and is expected to close in May, 2022. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"Moody's views BHI's current leading position in the U.S. nuclear outage and maintenance services sector as a good strategic fit with Westinghouse's global leading position servicing nuclear reactors. Moreover, BHI's focus on more routine maintenance and modification services compliments Westinghouse's higher end service capabilities, with the companies expected to share competencies as well as customer relationships," according to Joseph Princiotta, Moodys SVP and lead analyst on Westinghouse. "The transaction is being financed with the new $550 term loans, roughly $155 million in revolver usage and $50 million in balance sheet cash, increasing Westinghouse's gross adjusted leverage by about half a turn to roughly 5.0x, which is still acceptable for the current ratings," Princiotta added.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Brookfield WEC Holdings Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

On March 15, 2022 Westinghouse signed an agreement to acquire BHI for $720 million. A leading US provider of routine maintenance, outage and repair services for power generation facilities, primarily serving nuclear power plants. The acquisition will position Westinghouse to expand the breadth and capabilities of services to U.S. nuclear customers, and position Westinghouse-BHI as the first joint provider of both Maintenance & Modification (MMC) and nuclear outage services. In addition, BHI provides maintenance, repair and buildout of transmission and distribution infrastructure such as electric power lines and utility poles. For the year ending December 31, 2021, BHI generated revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $1,027 million and $80 million, respectively. BHI's profit margins are lower than Westinghouse, but about 85% of the core segments activity of BHI is contracted on a time and material basis, providing relatively good visibility and minimizing cost overrun risk.

WEC Holdings' credit profile (B2 corporate family rating) reflects its solid market position and geographic diversity as it services about two-thirds of the world's nuclear reactors and is the original equipment manufacturer or technology provider in about half the world's nuclear reactors. It also incorporates its strong technical capabilities and the high barriers to entry since it delivers mission critical products and services to mostly blue-chip customers in the nuclear power sector under long term contracts with high renewal rates. These attributes along with its focus on cost cutting initiatives should enable the company to consistently generate positive free cash flow.

However, the company's profile is constrained by elevated financial leverage, somewhat modest interest coverage, aggressive dividend policy, lack of end market diversity and limited growth opportunities due to limited nuclear power plant development and the ongoing decommissioning of existing power plants, albeit the latter appears to be slowing as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war and the renewed emphasis by certain countries towards energy independence. Given the industry dynamics and topline challenges, M&A risk has emerged as a risk in the credit as evidenced by this BHI transactions and other smaller transactions over the last two years.

The Russia-Ukraine war is a source of risk and opportunities to Westinghouse; reactors currently serviced in Ukraine account for $80-100 million in revenues and $30-40 million in EBITDA. Currently, these 8 facilities continue to operate. On the opportunity side, Westinghouse is a source of fuel supply for VVER reactors located outside of Russia. Given the sanctions, Westinghouse is in discussion to provide 25 of these reactors across Eastern Europe with fuel. In addition, the market for reprocessed uranium has been dominated by Russia; Westinghouse has the capabilities to service this market, representing near-to mid-term opportunity for organic growth in the fuel market.

ESG Considerations

At least one ESG consideration, governance, was material to the credit rating action announced and described above. The nuclear power sector is exposed to environmental and social risks due to the need to dispose of nuclear waste, above average water usage, and the extreme but very rare incidence of reactor problems. The company has recognized a $34.8 million estimated liability as of December 31, 2021 for environmental matters, of which about $11.7 million is recognized as current and $23.1 are noncurrent liabilities.

However, the nuclear sector could benefit from efforts by many nations to mitigate the impacts of climate change through tax and regulatory policies intended to shift global demand towards nuclear energy which is viewed as a cleaner energy source. Under normal operations other social risks in the sector tend to be modest, with tight regulatory monitoring and control of air and water emissions among WEC's nuclear customers.

Governance risks are considered high given the wholly owned status by Brookfield Business Partners, a private equity sponsor, which tend to have aggressive shareholder-friendly policies such as higher balance sheet leverage, aggressive dividends and the pursuit of acquisitive growth. Moreover, Financial disclosures are often not as timely or comprehensive for sponsor-owned firms versus publicly owned companies. Also, private equity-owned firms tend to have smaller boards comprised of associates and partners from the private equity entity and little to no independent representation.

Liquidity

Westinghouse is expected to maintain good liquidity and has a $200 million ABL facility and $200 million cash flow revolving credit facility maturing in 2026. As of December 31, 2021, there were no outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facilities except $25.9 million of issued letters of credit. However, the company intends to use roughly $155 million in revolver drawings to support financing of this current acquisition, which it intends to repay overtime with free cash flow. As a result, pro forma liquidity is $305 million, consisting of roughly $86 million of cash and roughly $219 million of borrowing availability. The company should generate positive free cash flow in 2022 with results expected to benefit from its sizeable order backlog and the recurring nature of the services it provides. The company has no meaningful debt maturities prior to the maturity of this New First Lien Term Loan maturing in 2025.

The revolving credit facility has a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of not less than 1.0x when availability is less than the greater of 10.0% of the Line Cap or $20 million. The Line Cap is defined as an amount equal to the lesser of the aggregate commitments and the aggregate borrowing base. There is also a maximum first lien net leverage ratio of 6.95x, tested when revolver or unreimbursed drawings under the letters of credit sublimit exceed 35% of the total revolver commitments. The company is expected to maintain ample availability on its borrowing facilities and was easily in compliance with the fixed charge coverage and leverage ratios for the period ended March 2022.

As proposed, the new first lien term loan credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: incremental debt capacity up to the greater of a fixed (i) $555,000,000 and (ii) 100% of Consolidated EBITDA plus unlimited amounts subject to 4.8x first lien net leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

The new credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the designation of any subsidiary that owns intellectual property that is material to the business of the company, taken as a whole, as an unrestricted subsidiary. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors will trigger an automatic release of guarantees. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The stable ratings outlook anticipates the company's operating results will remain at least stable over the next 12 to 18 months and it will maintain credit metrics that support its rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains mid-to-high double digit EBITDA margins, consistently generates positive free cash flow and reduces its outstanding debt. A leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) sustained below 4.5x and interest coverage (EBITA/ Interest) above 2.0x could support an upgrade.

Negative rating pressure could develop if the company has a weaker than expected operating performance or pursues M&A activity or shareholder friendly actions that result in negative free cash flow or a material deterioration in its credit metrics. The leverage ratio remaining above 6.0x or the interest coverage ratio persisting below 1.5x could lead to a downgrade. A significant reduction in borrowing availability or liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

Brookfield WEC Holdings Inc., headquartered in Cranberry Township, PA provides engineering, maintenance and repair services as well as highly-engineered parts and consumables to the global nuclear power sector. The company provides engineering support to nuclear plant operators, designs and manufactures fuel for nuclear reactors, provides maintenance services during required and planned outages, manufactures specialized components and parts, and provides decontamination, decommissioning, remediation and waste management services for nuclear power plants. The company produced revenues of about $3.3 billion during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 . Brookfield Business Partners acquired Westinghouse Electric Company (WEC) in August 2018 and is the majority owner of the company.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Princiotta

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

