Moody's assigns B2 to Wynn Resorts Finance's proposed $600 million senior unsecured notes

New York, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 rating to Wynn Resorts Finance LLC's ("WRF" or "Wynn") proposed $600 million senior unsecured notes. WRF's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default rating, and existing Ba1 rated senior secured revolver and term loan and B2 rated senior unsecured notes are unchanged. The existing B2 rated senior unsecured notes at Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML") and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC are unchanged. WML is a 72.2% owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, Limited. The company's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 and negative outlook are unchanged.

Proceeds from the proposed $600 million senior unsecured notes, along with cash on hand, will be used to refinance WRF's existing 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2025, as well as pay related fees and expenses. The refinancing is modest credit positive, pushing out a portion of the company's 2025 maturities and improving financial flexibility.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC's (B1 Negative) credit profile reflects the lingering earnings weakness from efforts to contain the coronavirus and the slow recovery in Macau visitation and revenue. The rating is supported by the quality, popularity, and favorable reputation of the company's resort properties -- a factor that continues to distinguish Wynn from mostly other gaming operators -- along with the company's well established and very successful track record of building large, high quality destination resorts. Wynn's good liquidity and relatively low cost of debt capital also support the ratings. The B1 Corporate Family Rating also incorporates that Wynn successfully renewed its Macau concession agreement on terms that do not materially impair Wynn's credit quality. Key credit concerns include Wynn's limited diversification despite being one of the largest U.S. gaming operators in terms of revenue and exposure to reductions in cyclical discretionary consumer and business spending. Wynn's revenue and cash flow will remain heavily concentrated in the Macau gaming market. Moody's also expects that Wynn will be presented with and pursue other large, high profile, integrated resort development opportunities around the world, such as its planned development in the United Arab Emirates. As a result, there will likely be periods where the company's leverage increases due to partially debt-financed, future development projects.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertain duration and recovery from the coronavirus-related earnings and cash flow pressure, which is contributing to higher debt and an extended recovery in the company's very high leverage. Wynn remains vulnerable to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the pace at which consumer spending at the company's properties will recover.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if Moody's anticipates Wynn's earnings declines to be deeper or more prolonged because of actions to contain the spread of the coronavirus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending. An inability to reduce debt-to-EBITDA leverage to near 7x could also lead to a downgrade.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the weak, albeit improving, operating environment in Macau. However, an upgrade would require casinos to remain open and ramp up closer to normal utilization, a restoration of sufficient earnings to generate meaningful positive free cash flow before discretionary development spending. Wynn would also need to maintain debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis below 6.0x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Wynn Resorts, Limited, and holds all of Wynn Resorts, Limited's ownership interests in Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, which owns and operates the Wynn Las Vegas integrated resort in Las Vegas, Nevada (excluding certain leased retail space that is owned by Wynn Resorts directly), Wynn Asia, and Wynn MA, LLC, which owns and operates Encore Boston Harbor. The company owns 72% of Wynn Macau, Limited. Consolidated revenue for the last twelvemonth period ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $3.8 billion.

