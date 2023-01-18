Moody's assigns B2 to iQera Group's proposed backed senior secured notes

Frankfurt am Main, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a B2 rating to iQera Group SAS' (iQera Group) proposed backed senior secured notes, due in 2027, which will replace the existing backed senior secured notes, maturing in 2024. The proposed offering will be consummated via a voluntary note exchange, subject to meeting a minimum size of EUR425 million for the new issuance. iQera Group's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and stable outlook are unaffected.

The rating on the existing notes will be withdrawn upon their redemption.

RATINGS RATIONALE

iQera Group's B2 CFR reflects the company's long-standing experience and solid track record, its leadership in the French debt purchasing market and successful diversification into debt servicing business and geographical diversification into Italy. However, the B2 CFR also takes into account sustained pressure on key credit metrics, particularly on profitability, debt maturity and interest coverage. The company's subdued profitability raises concerns as rising interest rates, an increased cost base and constrained supply of portfolios will make it more difficult for the company to restore its profitability during this more challenging macroeconomic environment.

The proposed note exchange will improve iQera Group's funding profile by extending its term debt maturity from September 2024 until February 2027; however, the anticipated higher coupon rate on the new issuance will also increase the interest expense, weighing on the company's profitability.

The B2 rating of iQera Group's backed senior secured notes reflects their position within the company's funding structure, and the amount outstanding relative to total and particularly unsecured debt.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that iQera Group's key credit metrics will remain within a range commensurate with current B2 category during the outlook period and that iQera will be able to refinance its high-yield bond maturities well ahead during 2023 or to extend the maturities beyond 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of iQera Group's CFR could be warranted if the firm realizes the expected cost and operational synergies, resulting in an improvement in its profitability and also achieves further reduction in its leverage over the next 12-18 months. An upgrade of the CFR would likely lead to a corresponding change in iQera Group's backed senior secured debt rating.

iQera Group's CFR could be downgraded if the company fails to address effectively its cost and profitability challenges in the near-term, if its leverage reaches and remains above the threshold of 5x debt/EBITDA. Negative rating pressure could develop if the company fails to extend or to refinance its backed senior secured notes due in September 2024.

A downgrade of the CFR would likely lead to a corresponding change in iQera Group's backed senior secured debt rating. Furthermore, we could downgrade iQera Group's backed senior secured debt rating if the company increases drawings under its currently undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF), which is senior to the senior secured liabilities.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

