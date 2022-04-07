Moody's assigns B3 CFR and sr sec ratings to Congruex; outlook is stable

$620 million of proposed debt rated

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned to Congruex Group LLC ("Congruex" or "the company") a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned B3 ratings to Congruex's proposed senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $75 million revolving credit facility expiring 2027, a $470 million term loan due 2029 and a $75 million delayed draw term loan due 2029. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed term loan will be used to refinance $235 million of existing debt, fund the cash consideration for the acquisitions of two identified businesses and pay transaction-related fees and expenses. The proposed delayed draw term loan will be available for general corporate purposes, including to fund future acquisitions. The proposed revolver is expected to be undrawn and fully available at closing. Congruex's private equity ownership and history of debt-funded acquisitions points to an aggressive financial policy; therefore, governance considerations are a key driver of today's rating action.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

..Issuer: Congruex Group LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Outlook, is Stable

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Congruex's B3 CFR is supported by Moody's expectation of low-to-mid single digit percentage organic revenue growth over the next few years, reflecting its entrenched market position as a provider of design, engineering, construction, and maintenance services to blue chip US broadband network operators in tier 2 US markets. The rating is also supported by Moody's expectations for ongoing capital spending in wireline and wireless broadband infrastructure by Congruex's customers, driven by increasing demand for network bandwidth to ensure reliable video, voice, and data service. The rating is constrained by Congruex's small revenue scale and limited end-market and customer diversity, with its top 5 customers representing 58% of 2021 revenue, pro-forma for identified acquisitions. The rating is also constrained by Moody's anticipation for aggressive financial strategies under private equity ownership, especially debt-funded acquisitions. Since Congruex's inception in 2017, the company has acquired and successfully integrated 16 companies.

Pro-forma for identified acquisitions, Congruex's revenue is expected to exceed $600 million in 2022, which is small compared to many of its construction services peers, but EBITDA margins are expected to be near 20%, higher than many of its larger competitors which are primarily focused on serving tier 1 markets. Congruex's focus on operating in tier 2 markets, where the cost of labor is favorably lower, pricing competition is more rational and competition is limited compared to tier 1 markets, support its higher profitability rates compared to its peers that Moody's rates. Since inception, the company has generated negative free cash flow due, in part, to capital investment and acquisition-related costs. However, according to the company, only about 5% of historical capital spending is for maintenance purposes, with the remainder oriented to growth. Pro-forma for acquisitions and the proposed debt capital structure, financial leverage was 4.5x as of FYE2021, which is modest compared to many other issuers also rated at the B3. Moody's expects Congruex to opportunistically pursue debt-funded acquisitions which would limit financial leverage from declining meaningfully.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The company's adequate liquidity profile reflects Moody's expectation of only modestly positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months and access to an undrawn $75 million revolver at close. Moody's expectation of $5 to $10 million of free cash flow during the next 12 months and $12.5 million cash on hand as of December 31, 2021 should cover the $4.7 million of mandatory debt amortization. Moody's expects the revolver may be used to fund working capital growth and potential acquisitions. The revolver is expected to contain a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio which will be tested only when the revolver loans are drawn beyond an amount to be determined. Moody's expects Congruex to maintain ample cushion under its financial covenant if it is measured. Alternate liquidity is limited as the company's credit facilities are secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all tangible and intangible assets.

As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include incremental debt capacity, which can be incurred on no more than five occasions, up to the sum of $115 million and 100% of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to 4.25x first lien net leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The B3 ratings assigned to the senior secured credit facility, the same as the B3 CFR, reflect the preponderance of debt represented by the loans and revolver. The term loans and revolver are secured by the assets of the borrower and benefit from secured guarantees by the direct parent of Congruex Group LLC and each existing and subsequently acquired direct or indirect U.S. restricted subsidiary of Congruex Group LLC, as defined by the credit agreement.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of low-to-mid single digit percentage organic revenue growth over the next two years and the maintenance of at least adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Congruex's ratings could be upgraded if the company enhances its scale and business diversity while its operating performance, credit metrics and liquidity strengthen such that the company consistently generates positive free cash flow and financial leverage is sustained around 4.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, operating performance deteriorates, there are disruptions integrating acquisitions, top customers choose not to renew contracts, or if financial leverage is sustained above current levels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Congruex Group LLC, formed in 2017 and domiciled in Boulder, Colorado, provides end-to-end design, engineering, construction, and maintenance services to broadband network operators. The company is majority owned by affiliates of private equity sponsor Crestview Partners.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sean Cray

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

