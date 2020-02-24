Moody's assigns B3 CFR and stable outlook to Aptos; rates proposed LBO financing

|
|
24 Feb 2020
Approximately $340 million of new debt rated
New York, February 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) to 1236904 B.C. Ltd. (dba "Aptos")
following the announcement of its leveraged buyout. At the same
time, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the company's
proposed $340 million senior secured first lien credit facility
($40 million revolver and $300 million term loan).
The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the new first lien term loan, along with a contribution
of new common equity from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division ("Sponsor")
and rollover equity from management, will fund the leveraged buyout
of Aptos from Apax Partners, refinance existing debt, and
pay transaction fees and expenses. The proposed $40 million
revolving credit facility is expected to be undrawn at closing.
The ratings of predecessor company Aptos, Inc., including
the B3 CFR and instrument ratings, will be withdrawn upon closing
of the transaction and repayment of existing debt.
Leverage is expected to remain high and cash flow limited over the next
12-18 months as Aptos continues to accelerate the transitioning
of its products and services into the cloud through a Software as a Service
("SaaS") offering. Growth in SaaS bookings is expected
to remain strong due to increased adoption of Aptos One, the company's
cloud-native software suite, driving sequential improvement
in recurring revenue, while improving its profitability and growing
scale. Moody's believes the company also has the potential
to greatly improve its scale and diversification by expanding its software
solutions in new geographies and adjacent retail segments.
Moody's assigned the following ratings to 1236904 B.C.
Ltd.:
---Corporate Family Rating, at B3
---Probability of Default Rating, at B3-PD
---Proposed $40 million first lien senior
secured revolving credit facility due 2025, at B3 (LGD4)
---Proposed $300 million first lien senior
secured term loan B due 2027, at B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Action:
---Outlook, Assigned Stable
The assignment of ratings remain subject to Moody's review of the final
terms and conditions of the proposed financing transaction that is expected
to close in March of 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Aptos' B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high
pro forma debt-to-EBITDA leverage, estimated in the
mid-8.0x range (Moody's adjusted, excluding
unrealized synergies and SaaS bookings run-rate) at December 31,
2019, relatively small scale (with annual revenue of around $200
million) compared to its enterprise software peers as well as the company's
acquisition appetite. Moody's anticipates the company will
deleverage from currently elevated levels as a result of modest EBITDA
growth, decline in one-time expenses and realization of cost
synergies. As such, we expect debt-to-EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted) to decline towards 7.0x over the next
12-18 months. The company has limited organic growth prospects
due to continued transition from license revenue to SaaS and looks to
strategic acquisitions for growth and improved market position.
Moody's expects Aptos to use a combination of cash flow and debt
to fund future acquisitions. The rating also considers the highly
competitive nature of the enterprise software market, the company's
niche position as a provider of retail software solutions to mid-market
and large specialty retailers, and the risk of potential disruptions
from headwinds in the retail industry. Within its narrow market
focus, Aptos competes against large players, such as Oracle
Micros, Manhattan Associates and JDA.
Positively, Aptos' credit profile benefits from its leading
market position in the niche retail enterprise software market,
geographic diversification with deployments to over 60 countries,
and high customer renewal rates. Aptos' recurring subscription
and support revenue is approximately 60%, a level that is
below that of many rated enterprise software companies but which nevertheless
provide good revenue and operating cash flow stability.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that the company's credit
metrics will gradually improve over the next 12-18 months,
such that debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will trend towards
7x. Moody's also anticipates that Aptos will maintain at least
adequate liquidity including free cash flow-to-debt in the
low-single digits.
Moody's expects Aptos to maintain good liquidity over the next 12-15
months. Sources of liquidity consist of $15 million of balance
sheet cash expected at the close of the transaction, projected free
cash flow of around $10-15 million annually, and access
of funds under the new $40 million revolving credit facility (undrawn
at closing). Moody's believes that current cash sources provide
good coverage of approximately $3.0 million of mandatory
debt amortization, paid quarterly. There are no financial
maintenance covenants under the term loan but the revolving credit facility
is subject to a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio,
as defined in the bank credit agreement (set at the greater of 7.35x
or 35% cushion at closing) if the amount drawn exceeds 35%
of the revolving credit facility. The company is not expected to
utilize the revolver during the next 12-15 months and will remain
well in compliance with the springing first lien net leverage covenant,
if tested.
Given Aptos' small scale and relatively high proportion of professional
service revenues compared to many rated enterprise software peers,
upgrade leverage hurdles are tighter than for many other B3 rated enterprise
software companies. The ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted) is expected to remain consistently under 5.5
times and free cash flow to debt greater than 7%.
The ratings could be downgraded if Aptos faces top-line and earnings
pressure such that debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is
sustained above 7.0 times, or liquidity deteriorates,
including increased revolver usage or an inability to sustain positive
free cash flow generation.
Aptos, Inc. (formerly Retail Solutions Group, Inc.
or Epicor RSG) is a leading provider of retail software solutions including
point of sale software for mid-market retail. Following
the completion of the leveraged buyout, Aptos will be majority owned
by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, with remaining shares
held by management. The company generated annual revenue of approximately
$200 million in fiscal 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Oleg Markin
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
No Related Data.
