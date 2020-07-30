Moody's assigns B3 CFR rating to Paymentsense; outlook stable

London, 30 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today assigned a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") to Hurricane Bidco Limited ("Paymentsense" or "the company"), the payment processing company. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B3 instrument rating to the GBP 290 million Senior Secured Notes ("SSN") due 2025 borrowed by Hurricane Finance Plc. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

The proceeds from the SSN will be used to refinance existing debt and return capital to shareholders.

Today's rating action reflects the following drivers:

• Paymentsense's established market position as a provider of payment processing services to SMEs in the UK, with a strong track record of organic revenue growth;

• High opening adjusted gross leverage of 7.3x as of the last 12 months ended 31 May 2020, pro forma for the transaction, which we expect could increase in the next 12-18 months as result of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak;

• Although timing of any recovery is uncertain, Moody's expects transaction volumes to recover in the high single digits in 2021 and the acceleration in the key secular trends affecting the payment processing industry, namely cash-to-card transition;

• Adequate liquidity position, pro-forma for the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Paymentsense's B3 CFR reflects the company's (a) established market position as a provider of payment processing services to SMEs in the UK; (b) strong track record of organic revenue growth and stable margins; (c) stable transaction-based revenue model with broad diversification of customer base and verticals; (d) good growth prospects, driven by the secular shift to cashless payments.

The CFR also recognises (a) the company's modest size in a competitive and fragmented market; (b) near-term revenue decline due to coronavirus-related social distancing measures and weak consumer demand environment; (c) potential impact of coronavirus on SME business formation; and (d) highly leveraged capital structure, limiting free cash flow generation.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The unprecedented disruption of commerce due to social distancing measures during the outbreak has caused a significant near-term decline in payment volumes. Longer-term effects of the outbreak are likely to be positive due to acceleration of electronic payments' share gain from cash and acceleration of digitization of financial services.

Paymentsense' ratings factor in its current governance set-up, with some risks linked to the concentration of power around the founders and owners, and the only two members of the Board of Directors. The rating also factors in its aggressive financial policy and tolerance of high leverage, highlighted by the presence of a GBP90 million PIK note held outside of the restricted group, which although not included in Moody's adjusted leverage calculations, increases refinancing risk and structural complexity.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating of the Senior Secured Notes reflects its position as the major debt instruments in the capital structure. The PDR is in line with the CFR, reflecting Moody's standard 50% recovery rate assumption.

LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS

Pro-forma for the transaction, Moody's considers Paymentsense's liquidity position to be adequate. This assumes an opening cash balance of GBP47 million and access to a GBP15 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) which is expected to be undrawn at closing. Moody's believes these resources provide sufficient flexibility for the company to cope with variances in working capital, which Moody's expects to increase as the company expands its own merchant-acquiring activities, and the group's capital spending requirements.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the secular trends affecting the payment processing industry will underpin the group's capacity for deleveraging from the expected high levels in fiscal year 2021, ending 30 March 2021. The outlook also assumes that liquidity will remain adequate with satisfactory interest cover, with no significant debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure could arise if: (1) the group demonstrates consistent organic revenue and profitability growth; (2) total leverage is well below 6.5x on a sustained basis; (3) FCF-to-debt remains in mid-single digits on a sustained basis.

Negative pressure could arise if (1) the group is not able to grow EBITDA sustainably and/or reduce leverage from fiscal 2021 onwards, (3) the liquidity position weakens or (3) FCF-to-debt remains negative on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquarter in the United Kingdom, Paymentsense is a UK payment processing company providing high quality payment enablement to UK and Irish SMEs, including terminals, value-added services and omnichannel acceptance. Paymentsense processes over 500 million annual card payments from over 82 thousand SME customers, worth almost GBP13 billion. The company is ultimately owned by trusts for the benefit of its founders and other beneficiaries.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

