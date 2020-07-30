Moody's assigns B3 CFR rating to Paymentsense; outlook stable

London, 30 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today assigned
a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD probability of
default rating ("PDR") to Hurricane Bidco Limited ("Paymentsense" or "the
company"), the payment processing company. Concurrently,
Moody's has assigned B3 instrument rating to the GBP 290 million Senior
Secured Notes ("SSN") due 2025 borrowed by Hurricane Finance Plc.
The outlook on all ratings is stable.
The proceeds from the SSN will be used to refinance existing debt and
return capital to shareholders.
Today's rating action reflects the following drivers:
• Paymentsense's established market position as a provider
of payment processing services to SMEs in the UK, with a strong
track record of organic revenue growth;
• High opening adjusted gross leverage of 7.3x as of the last
12 months ended 31 May 2020, pro forma for the transaction,
which we expect could increase in the next 12-18 months as result
of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak;
• Although timing of any recovery is uncertain, Moody's
expects transaction volumes to recover in the high single digits in 2021
and the acceleration in the key secular trends affecting the payment processing
industry, namely cash-to-card transition;
• Adequate liquidity position, pro-forma for the transaction.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Paymentsense's B3 CFR reflects the company's (a) established
market position as a provider of payment processing services to SMEs in
the UK; (b) strong track record of organic revenue growth and stable
margins; (c) stable transaction-based revenue model with broad
diversification of customer base and verticals; (d) good growth prospects,
driven by the secular shift to cashless payments.
The CFR also recognises (a) the company's modest size in a competitive
and fragmented market; (b) near-term revenue decline due to
coronavirus-related social distancing measures and weak consumer
demand environment; (c) potential impact of coronavirus on SME business
formation; and (d) highly leveraged capital structure, limiting
free cash flow generation.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The unprecedented disruption of commerce due to social
distancing measures during the outbreak has caused a significant near-term
decline in payment volumes. Longer-term effects of the outbreak
are likely to be positive due to acceleration of electronic payments'
share gain from cash and acceleration of digitization of financial services.
Paymentsense' ratings factor in its current governance set-up,
with some risks linked to the concentration of power around the founders
and owners, and the only two members of the Board of Directors.
The rating also factors in its aggressive financial policy and tolerance
of high leverage, highlighted by the presence of a GBP90 million
PIK note held outside of the restricted group, which although not
included in Moody's adjusted leverage calculations, increases
refinancing risk and structural complexity.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3 rating of the Senior Secured Notes reflects its position as the
major debt instruments in the capital structure. The PDR is in
line with the CFR, reflecting Moody's standard 50%
recovery rate assumption.
LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS
Pro-forma for the transaction, Moody's considers Paymentsense's
liquidity position to be adequate. This assumes an opening cash
balance of GBP47 million and access to a GBP15 million super senior
revolving credit facility (RCF) which is expected to be undrawn at closing.
Moody's believes these resources provide sufficient flexibility
for the company to cope with variances in working capital, which
Moody's expects to increase as the company expands its own merchant-acquiring
activities, and the group's capital spending requirements.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the secular trends
affecting the payment processing industry will underpin the group's
capacity for deleveraging from the expected high levels in fiscal year
2021, ending 30 March 2021. The outlook also assumes that
liquidity will remain adequate with satisfactory interest cover,
with no significant debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure could arise if: (1) the group demonstrates consistent
organic revenue and profitability growth; (2) total leverage is well
below 6.5x on a sustained basis; (3) FCF-to-debt
remains in mid-single digits on a sustained basis.
Negative pressure could arise if (1) the group is not able to grow EBITDA
sustainably and/or reduce leverage from fiscal 2021 onwards, (3)
the liquidity position weakens or (3) FCF-to-debt remains
negative on a sustained basis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquarter in the United Kingdom, Paymentsense is a UK payment
processing company providing high quality payment enablement to UK and
Irish SMEs, including terminals, value-added services
and omnichannel acceptance. Paymentsense processes over 500 million
annual card payments from over 82 thousand SME customers, worth
almost GBP13 billion. The company is ultimately owned by trusts
for the benefit of its founders and other beneficiaries.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lucia Lopez
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454