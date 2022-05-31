Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Advancing Eyecare; outlook stable

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating to AEC Parent Holdings, Inc. ("Advancing Eyecare"). The ratings are being assigned in conjunction with the leveraged buyout of the company. Moody's also assigned B3 ratings to the company's proposed first-lien credit facilities, consisting of a $40 million revolver expiring 2027, a $250 million term loan due 2029, and a $50 million delayed draw term loan due 2029. The ratings outlook is stable.

In May 2022, Cornell Capital LLC ("Cornell Capital") entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the majority interest in Advancing Eyecare from its existing owner Atlantic Street Capital. The acquisition will be financed with the proposed $250 million first lien term loan, along with new sponsors' equity and management rollover contribution.

ESG factors are material to the ratings assignment. Social risk exposure for Advancing Eyecare includes responsible production, compliance with regulatory requirements for safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation. Manufacturers and distributors of ophthalmic products will generally benefit from demographic trends, such as the aging of the populations in developed countries. Among governance considerations, Advancing Eyecare's financial policies are aggressive, reflected in the moderately high financial leverage following the leveraged buyout, as well as Moody's expectation that the management will supplement organic growth with debt funded acquisitions.

The following ratings were assigned:

Issuer: AEC Parent Holdings, Inc.:

... Corporate Family Rating, B3

... Probability of default rating, B3-PD

... Senior Secured Revolver Credit Facility due 2027 at B3 (LGD3)

... Senior Secured Term Loan due 2029 at B3 (LGD3)

... Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan due 2029 at B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

... Outlook, Assigned Stable

All ratings are subject to receipt and review of final documentation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Advancing Eyecare, LLC's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) broadly reflects its moderately high pro forma financial leverage of 5.9 times for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, on Moody's-adjusted basis. The rating is also constrained by the company's modest, albeit growing absolute scale, and event and financial policy risks related to its private equity ownership. Advancing Eyecare benefits from its leading position among providers of ophthalmic products and services, with a diversified customer base. Advancing Eyecare's rating are further supported by favorable long-term trends in the ophthalmic sector that underpin Moody's expectation for organic growth in the mid single-digits, as well as company's good liquidity.

Advancing Eyecare's good liquidity profile is supported by a minimal cash balance of roughly $5 million at the close of the transaction, full access under a $40 million revolving credit facility due 2027, and access to a $50 million delayed draw term loan. Furthermore, liquidity is supported by Moody's expectation of modestly positive free cash flow, over the next 12 months. These cash sources provide good coverage for the required 1% amortization (roughly $2.5 million) of its first-lien senior secured term loan.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will remain moderately high, but that the company's relatively stable business profile will result in sustained mid-single digit top line growth, along with positive, albeit modest, free cash flow.

Following are some of the preliminary credit agreement terms, which remain subject to market acceptance. The proposed terms below and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

As proposed, the credit facilities contain covenant flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors, including the ability to incur incremental term loan facilities up to the greater of $ 45 million and 100% of trailing four quarter Consolidated EBITDA; plus an unlimited amount subject to 5.60x First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (if pari passu secured). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit any disposition or investment by a loan party to an unrestricted subsidiary of any IP rights (ownership, license or right to use intellectual property) owned by a loan party or a restricted subsidiary that is material to the operation of the business of the company and its restricted subsidiaries, taken as a whole. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases if such dispositions are made to unaffiliated third parties for fair market value and for a bona fide business purpose and unless such released subsidiary guarantor does not otherwise qualify as an excluded subsidiary for reasons other than not constituting a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that the directly and adversely affected lenders consent to any waiver, amendment or modification that subordinates: (i) any payment obligation with respect to the loans, and/or (ii) the liens on the collateral, taken as a whole, to any other indebtedness, other than in connection with, a DIP, , or any other financing that is offered to each lender on a pro rata basis with the same economics, and ratable share of such senior debt, terms and fees.

Social and governance considerations are material to Advancing Eyecare's credit profile. The social risks are primarily associated with responsible production, including compliance with regulatory requirements for safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation. Manufacturers and distributors of ophthalmic products will generally benefit from demographic trends, such as the aging of the populations in developed countries. The company's revenues were negatively impacted in the recent past due to coronavirus outbreak, which Moody's regards as a social risk. Among governance considerations, Advancing Eyecare's financial policies under private equity ownership are aggressive, reflected in high initial debt levels following the leveraged buyout, as well as Moody's expectation of a strategy to supplement organic growth with debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the operational performance deteriorates or liquidity weakens, or the company fails to generate positive free cash flow. Inability to manage its growth, or if company pursues aggressive financial policies, such that financial leverage is sustained above 7.0 times, could also put downward pressure on the company's ratings.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its absolute size, delivering sustained revenue and earnings growth. Moderation of financial policies, partially evidenced by debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5 times, along with sustained good liquidity and positive cash flows could also support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, AEC Parent Holdings, Inc. ("Advancing Eyecare") is a national provider of ophthalmic products and service solutions in the eyecare marketplace, with presence in Canada and Mexico. The company generated pro forma revenues of approximately $278 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022. Advancing Eyecare is a portfolio company of private equity firm Cornell Capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

