Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Alteryx; outlook stable

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Alteryx, Inc. ("Alteryx") in connection with the company's proposed issuance of new unsecured debt. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to Alteryx's new $350 million Senior Unsecured Bond due 2028 and a Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating of SGL-3. The outlook is stable.

Moody's expects net proceeds from the new senior unsecured bond will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing a portion of the company's convertible senior notes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Alteryx, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alteryx, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alteryx's B3 CFR reflects the company's modest scale in a very competitive industry, high debt leverage, and execution risk of producing high revenue growth of double digits primarily through the expansion of business with the current customer base. Leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/cash EBITDA) is approximately 9x in 2022E, resulting from significant growth investments made in the past few years. Moody's expects that leverage will improve to near 6x in 2023 driven by business expansion with customers, contributions from new cloud offerings, and the reduction of certain operating expenses. The CFR also considers the company's go-forward capital structure, which could include remaining convertible senior notes due in August 2024. Moody's believes that the company will need to continue to grow at a high level commensurate with its elevated cost structure to refinance or repay future debt maturities. Alteryx's investments in transforming and scaling its sales strategy and cloud analytics platform, while expanding global operations should fuel double-digit topline and earnings growth. Moody's views recessionary pressures and its impacts, such as cautionary tech spending and longer sales cycles, as risks to such growth. However, Alteryx should fare relatively well with positive enterprise spending trends for data analytics platforms, and a strong and growing renewal base.

Alteryx's credit profile is supported by the company's solid and growing position of the company's analytics automation software platform and strong customer relationships. Alteryx maintains long relationships with its top ten customers, and these customers represent less than 10% of total annual recurring revenue. The company also services over 8,300 customers across a very broad industry base, while maintaining a net expansion rate over 120%.

Alteryx also benefits from a track record of execution against plans and a recurring subscription revenue model that provides predictability and visibility. Moody's expects that Alteryx will adhere to disciplined financial policies with no significant shareholder distributions, a focus on deleveraging, and an expectation for a balanced approach to growth in the next few years. Alteryx's liquidity profile is supported by the company's cash balance, marketable securities, and a variable cost structure; all of which can provide some flexibility through times of significant investment and economic uncertainty.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for leverage to decrease to near 6x (adjusted debt/cash EBITDA) in 2023 from about 9x at the end of 2022 as Alteryx's earnings benefit from business growth and margin expansion. While Moody's expects the US economy will likely contract in a couple of quarters of 2023, with US interest rates likely to remain elevated until inflation is reliably under control, Alteryx will benefit from secular trends in IT spend, particularly for data analytics and analytics automation. Although free cash flow (FCF) will likely be flat in 2023, Moody's expects positive FCF in 2024 of around $50 million.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Alteryx's ratings could be upgraded if growth continues and profits expand such that Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA leverage is maintained below 6x with FCF/debt of at least mid-single digit. The company would also need to address upcoming debt maturities and demonstrate a commitment to conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if Alteryx's growth slows. Continued cash burn, the inability to generate positive free cash flow by 2024, more aggressive financial policies resulting from debt funded distributions or acquisitions, or the inability to resolve approaching debt maturities could also lead to negative ratings pressure.

Alteryx's SGL-3 rating reflects adequate liquidity supported by sizable cash and short term investments of approximately $340 million as of fiscal year 2022 and pro forma for the bond issuance, as well as Moody's expectation for good cash flow generation once growth from investments occurs and margins return to normal levels. The company's liquidity position is constrained by large investments impeding the generation of free cash flow, uncertainty over the inflection point to positive free cash flow, and outstandings on the convertible senior notes maturing in August 2024.

Governance is a key consideration for the ratings. Alteryx's Credit Impact Score is highly negative, driven primarily by the company's governance risks characterized by a relatively aggressive financial strategy.

As a provider of software solutions, Alteryx has neutral-to-low credit risks from environmental considerations, consistent with the overall software industry. Alteryx has neutral-to-low credit exposure to social considerations supported by strong enterprise spending trends for data analytics platforms. Alteryx has moderate human capital risks from its dependence on highly skilled technical talent and challenges characteristic of the software sector broadly. The company has moderately negative credit exposure arising from reputational risks associated with potential cyber and data security breaches of its products or internal networks. Alteryx has highly negative governance considerations. The company's heavy investments to spur growth have resulted in elevated leverage and negative free cash flow (encumbered by some one-time costs), which we expect will continue over the near term. This financial strategy significantly reduces Alteryx's financial flexibility.

Alteryx provides an analytics automation software platform that delivers automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes. This platform is designed to make advanced analytics accessible to any data worker across multiple departments of an enterprise. Alteryx has a diverse customer base of over 8,300 customers across various industries such as retail, food services, consumer products, telecom, media, and financial services. The company had $855 million of revenue and $834 million of ARR for the year ended December 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bartosz Krzysztof Walas

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

