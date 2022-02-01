Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Ankura Holdings; outlook now stable

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default
rating ("PDR") to Ankura Holdings, LP. The CFR
and PDR are re-assigned to the parent entity where the financial
statements are issued, and therefore will be withdrawn from Ankura
Consulting Group, LLC. Based on the incremental debt raised,
Moody's also downgraded the instrument ratings of the first lien senior
secured credit facilities at Ankura Consulting Group, LLC to B2
(from B1). The Caa2 instrument rating of the $175 million
second lien senior secured term loan At Ankura Consulting Group,
LLC was affirmed. The rating outlook was changed to stable from
positive.
These ratings actions follow the issuance of $75 million in incremental
first lien term loan, which brings leverage up to 5.8x based
on Moody's adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period
ended September 2021, from 5.3x. Proceeds from the
incremental debt will be used for future M&A activity. The
change in the outlook to stable is driven by the resulting higher leverage
and the expectation that the company will now take longer to achieve metrics
required for an upgrade. The stable outlook incorporates the view
that Ankura will continue to attain earnings growth organically and via
acquisitions, margins will remain stable and leverage will decline
in the absence of additional re-leveraging transactions.
Governance was a consideration in the ratings actions --
Moody's believes the sponsor ownership increases the risk of aggressive
financial policies that includes debt funded distributions or M&A.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Ankura Consulting Group, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Ankura Holdings, LP
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Ankura Consulting Group, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Ratings Withdrawn:
..Issuer: Ankura Consulting Group, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ankura Consulting Group, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Ankura Holdings, LP
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR reflects Ankura's: 1) established market position within
the US across its client base and track record in creating revenue growth;
2) diversified and highly specialized business practices that are well
positioned for growth; 3) cash generative model and ability to delever;
4) relatively stable EBITDA margin through the cycle supported by a balanced
business profile that includes a mix of cyclical, non-cyclical
and counter-cyclical businesses. Moody's expects that Ankura
will delever to 5.5x by year-end 2022, driven by these
factors.
The ratings also reflects the company's: 1) small scale when compared
to consulting company peers, 2) high leverage and low free cash
flow to debt of below 5% expected for the next 12-18 months;
3) reliance on attraction and retention of key staff; and 4) lack
of recurring revenue with reliance on winning repeat business with new
and existing customers, exacerbating the company's exposure to cyclicality.
In addition, the ratings take into account private equity ownership
that could lead to aggressive financial policies and additional complexity
of introducing several equity structures and new equity holders.
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the company will maintain
its solid market position with clients and continue to achieve revenue
growth and stable or improving margins. The outlook also incorporates
the view that the company will be able to build upon successful engagements
with clients that will help in winning bids for future engagements with
new and existing clients. Moody's expects the strategic initiatives
undertaken by the company will result in increased earnings and international
expansion will diversify the business. It also assumes that employee
turnover rates will remain stable. The stable outlook incorporates
the view that Ankura's clients generally will not need to pull back
on spending for consulting projects and will maintain their budgets for
projects. Importantly, the outlook assumes that the company
will continue to delever as the earnings base increases, with free
cash flow to debt improving to the high single digit area over the projection
period, both on a Moody's-adjusted basis. The
stable outlook assumes that distributions may be made from time to time
to retain senior talent as part of compensation.
Moody's expects revenue growth and operating leverage to continue to drive
increasing EBITDA and profitability, leading to cash generation
and drive de-leveraging. Revenue is based on fees from advisory
projects with limited duration and scope, but the company has deep
relationships across its customer base that enable cross-selling
of new projects and a growing revenue base. Ankura's business profile
is well diversified with little customer concentration. Organic
revenue growth has been in the high single digit area and Moody's expects
the company will be able to drive overall revenue growth in the mid-teens
area over the next 12 months. Several of the strategic initiatives
that the company has undertaken aim to increase the international presence
of the company and deepen expertise in various practice areas.
Given the balance between cyclical, counter-cyclical and
non-cyclical business Moody's expects that the company will be
able to generate revenue growth through economic cycles.
Under Moody's ESG framework the company has governance risk. The
company's ratings factor in its private ownership, its financial
policy, which is tolerant of high leverage, and its track
record of combining organic growth with acquisitions that contribute market
share or significant expertise in certain areas. As a mitigant
to this risk the company has good track record of integration and completion
of acquisitions.
Liquidity is good, supported by the $70 million revolving
credit facility which is expected to be undrawn, and $87.4
million of cash on the balance sheet pro forma for the transaction (after
accrued bonus). Free cash flow is expected to improve and be generative
over the next 12-18 months, driven by EBITDA growth and assuming
no additional distributions or acquisitions. Free cash flow to
debt is projected to be around 3% for this year. There is
seasonality associated with the payment of variable compensation in the
first quarter of the year, which could cause the company to rely
on the revolver temporarily. Moody's assumes no large debt funded
acquisitions in the projection period. However, Moody's expects
that the company will execute bolt-on acquisitions that would be
funded primarily with cash. Ankura will have healthy cash balances
that can be used for such acquisitions.
Using Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) methodology, the PDR of B3-PD
is in line with the B3 CFR based on a 50% recovery rate.
The 1st Lien TLB and RCF are rated B2, one notch higher than the
CFR, reflecting the first-lien position in the capital structure.
The 2nd Lien TLB is rated Caa2 and this rating reflects its junior position
in the capital structure and first loss feature.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if (all metrics Moody's adjusted) 1) Ankura
demonstrates stable growth, margins and free cash flow generation
capacity over time; 2) the company is able to complete and integrate
acquisitions that leads to a more diversified business practice offering
and results in winning new engagements; 3) debt/EBITDA decreases
toward 5.5x and free cash flow to debt approaches 5%;
and 4) the company maintains good liquidity and exhibits prudent financial
policies.
The ratings could be downgraded if (all metrics Moody's adjusted) 1) revenue
or profitability are lower than anticipated, or financial policies
become more aggressive, leading to the expectation for debt/EBITDA
sustained above 7.5x or free cash flow to debt stays at break-even;
2) the company is not able to win new engagements or loses clients to
competitors leading to impairment in reputation or if the company loses
a significant number of senior consultants; or 3) liquidity deteriorates.
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is a global provider of a broad range
of consulting services in the areas of: disputes and economics,
data and technology, risk, forensics and compliance,
turnaround and restructuring, strategy and performance and in transactions
and operations advisory. The company has over 1,500 employees
that includes over 400 consultants at the senior level. The company
is majority owned by Madison Dearborn Partners with a minority equity
stake owned by employees. Pursuant to the equity transaction HPS
Investment Partners ("HPS") will also own a portion of the equity.
Ankura generated revenue of approximately $600 million for the
LTM ended September 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Farah Zakir
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
