Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Ankura Holdings; outlook now stable

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") to Ankura Holdings, LP. The CFR and PDR are re-assigned to the parent entity where the financial statements are issued, and therefore will be withdrawn from Ankura Consulting Group, LLC. Based on the incremental debt raised, Moody's also downgraded the instrument ratings of the first lien senior secured credit facilities at Ankura Consulting Group, LLC to B2 (from B1). The Caa2 instrument rating of the $175 million second lien senior secured term loan At Ankura Consulting Group, LLC was affirmed. The rating outlook was changed to stable from positive.

These ratings actions follow the issuance of $75 million in incremental first lien term loan, which brings leverage up to 5.8x based on Moody's adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period ended September 2021, from 5.3x. Proceeds from the incremental debt will be used for future M&A activity. The change in the outlook to stable is driven by the resulting higher leverage and the expectation that the company will now take longer to achieve metrics required for an upgrade. The stable outlook incorporates the view that Ankura will continue to attain earnings growth organically and via acquisitions, margins will remain stable and leverage will decline in the absence of additional re-leveraging transactions. Governance was a consideration in the ratings actions -- Moody's believes the sponsor ownership increases the risk of aggressive financial policies that includes debt funded distributions or M&A.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Ankura Consulting Group, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Ankura Holdings, LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Ankura Consulting Group, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Ratings Withdrawn:

..Issuer: Ankura Consulting Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ankura Consulting Group, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Ankura Holdings, LP

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Ankura's: 1) established market position within the US across its client base and track record in creating revenue growth; 2) diversified and highly specialized business practices that are well positioned for growth; 3) cash generative model and ability to delever; 4) relatively stable EBITDA margin through the cycle supported by a balanced business profile that includes a mix of cyclical, non-cyclical and counter-cyclical businesses. Moody's expects that Ankura will delever to 5.5x by year-end 2022, driven by these factors.

The ratings also reflects the company's: 1) small scale when compared to consulting company peers, 2) high leverage and low free cash flow to debt of below 5% expected for the next 12-18 months; 3) reliance on attraction and retention of key staff; and 4) lack of recurring revenue with reliance on winning repeat business with new and existing customers, exacerbating the company's exposure to cyclicality. In addition, the ratings take into account private equity ownership that could lead to aggressive financial policies and additional complexity of introducing several equity structures and new equity holders.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the company will maintain its solid market position with clients and continue to achieve revenue growth and stable or improving margins. The outlook also incorporates the view that the company will be able to build upon successful engagements with clients that will help in winning bids for future engagements with new and existing clients. Moody's expects the strategic initiatives undertaken by the company will result in increased earnings and international expansion will diversify the business. It also assumes that employee turnover rates will remain stable. The stable outlook incorporates the view that Ankura's clients generally will not need to pull back on spending for consulting projects and will maintain their budgets for projects. Importantly, the outlook assumes that the company will continue to delever as the earnings base increases, with free cash flow to debt improving to the high single digit area over the projection period, both on a Moody's-adjusted basis. The stable outlook assumes that distributions may be made from time to time to retain senior talent as part of compensation.

Moody's expects revenue growth and operating leverage to continue to drive increasing EBITDA and profitability, leading to cash generation and drive de-leveraging. Revenue is based on fees from advisory projects with limited duration and scope, but the company has deep relationships across its customer base that enable cross-selling of new projects and a growing revenue base. Ankura's business profile is well diversified with little customer concentration. Organic revenue growth has been in the high single digit area and Moody's expects the company will be able to drive overall revenue growth in the mid-teens area over the next 12 months. Several of the strategic initiatives that the company has undertaken aim to increase the international presence of the company and deepen expertise in various practice areas. Given the balance between cyclical, counter-cyclical and non-cyclical business Moody's expects that the company will be able to generate revenue growth through economic cycles.

Under Moody's ESG framework the company has governance risk. The company's ratings factor in its private ownership, its financial policy, which is tolerant of high leverage, and its track record of combining organic growth with acquisitions that contribute market share or significant expertise in certain areas. As a mitigant to this risk the company has good track record of integration and completion of acquisitions.

Liquidity is good, supported by the $70 million revolving credit facility which is expected to be undrawn, and $87.4 million of cash on the balance sheet pro forma for the transaction (after accrued bonus). Free cash flow is expected to improve and be generative over the next 12-18 months, driven by EBITDA growth and assuming no additional distributions or acquisitions. Free cash flow to debt is projected to be around 3% for this year. There is seasonality associated with the payment of variable compensation in the first quarter of the year, which could cause the company to rely on the revolver temporarily. Moody's assumes no large debt funded acquisitions in the projection period. However, Moody's expects that the company will execute bolt-on acquisitions that would be funded primarily with cash. Ankura will have healthy cash balances that can be used for such acquisitions.

Using Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) methodology, the PDR of B3-PD is in line with the B3 CFR based on a 50% recovery rate. The 1st Lien TLB and RCF are rated B2, one notch higher than the CFR, reflecting the first-lien position in the capital structure. The 2nd Lien TLB is rated Caa2 and this rating reflects its junior position in the capital structure and first loss feature.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (all metrics Moody's adjusted) 1) Ankura demonstrates stable growth, margins and free cash flow generation capacity over time; 2) the company is able to complete and integrate acquisitions that leads to a more diversified business practice offering and results in winning new engagements; 3) debt/EBITDA decreases toward 5.5x and free cash flow to debt approaches 5%; and 4) the company maintains good liquidity and exhibits prudent financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if (all metrics Moody's adjusted) 1) revenue or profitability are lower than anticipated, or financial policies become more aggressive, leading to the expectation for debt/EBITDA sustained above 7.5x or free cash flow to debt stays at break-even; 2) the company is not able to win new engagements or loses clients to competitors leading to impairment in reputation or if the company loses a significant number of senior consultants; or 3) liquidity deteriorates.

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is a global provider of a broad range of consulting services in the areas of: disputes and economics, data and technology, risk, forensics and compliance, turnaround and restructuring, strategy and performance and in transactions and operations advisory. The company has over 1,500 employees that includes over 400 consultants at the senior level. The company is majority owned by Madison Dearborn Partners with a minority equity stake owned by employees. Pursuant to the equity transaction HPS Investment Partners ("HPS") will also own a portion of the equity. Ankura generated revenue of approximately $600 million for the LTM ended September 2021.

