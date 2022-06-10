Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Avaya Holdings Corp.; outlook is negative

New York, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned new ratings to Avaya Holdings Corp. ("Avaya"), including a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded Avaya Inc.'s (a debt issuing subsidiary of Avaya) existing senior secured debt instrument rating to B3 from B2 and assigned a new B3 debt instrument rating to Avaya Inc.'s proposed $500 million first lien term loan issuance. Avaya Inc.'s existing CFR and PDR will be withdrawn following the assignment of a CFR and PDR to Avaya Holdings Corp. The outlook for both Avaya Holding Corp. and Avaya Inc. is negative.

Proceeds from the incremental first lien term loan will be placed in escrow to prefund the unrated $350 million convertible notes maturing June 2023 and for general corporate purposes.

Avaya's B3 CFR reflects the company's continued cash burn and fragile credit profile resulting from migrating existing perpetual license users to subscription licenses and cloud based solutions (together referred to as "OneCloud"). The company's current annual recurring revenue ("ARR") profile cannot support the capital structure, with pro forma LTM fiscal Q2 2022 debt/CASH EBITDA ("CASH EBITDA" defined as Moody's adjusted EBITDA inclusive of the change in contract assets) exceeding 11.5x. Moody's adjusted EBITDA and debt include adjustments for both operating leases and pension liabilities.

However, the company's pace of migrations has remained solid, and a very large existing user base of enterprise clients provides fuel for future ARR growth. Avaya reported ARR growth of roughly 120% and 20% over Q2 2021 and Q1 2022 results, respectively, and enterprise clients contributing >$1 million ARR account for more than 60% of Q2 2022 $750 million ARR. Avaya bolstered its cash reserves by roughly $200 million ($150 million from the proposed $500 million term loan and approximately $50 million from unwinding a favorable interest rate swap in Q2 2022) to bridge liquidity until it reaches a critical mass of OneCloud ARR, expected by fiscal year-end 2024. The proposed term loan is a key step to managing the company's debt maturity profile, which supports near term liquidity and long term ratings. Moody's projects the company will maintain at least $150 million of cash on hand until it reaches breakeven free-cash-flow (FCF) in H2 2023/H1 2024.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's belief that Avaya's very high debt balance remains the core of credit risk and leaves little room for operational missteps over the next 36 months. The company operates in an intensely competitive industry and its ability to achieve critical mass ARR is dependent on successfully raising average revenue per user (ARPU) of converted users through cross-selling and up-selling services over time. The incremental debt burden from the proposed $500 million term loan and unwound interest rate swap could hinder its ability to reinvest into product development and could stunt the adoption rate for its emerging CCaaS cloud solutions. Cloud solutions, which current contribute only 20% of OneCloud ARR, are more supportive of cross-selling relative to term license solutions, and Avaya will need to improve its ARR mix of cloud users for its capital structure to remain tenable. Moody's projects debt/CASH EBITDA and FCF/debt will approach 7x and 2.5%, respectfully, over the next 12-18 months on the strength of ARR growth.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Avaya Holdings Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Assignments:

..Issuer: Avaya Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B3, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Avaya Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Avaya Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Avaya Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Avaya Holdings Corp.

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Avaya's B3 CFR reflects is very high financial leverage, sustained cash burn, and the challenges of stabilizing historical performance declines. Avaya has lost significant market share over the last decade and the company's high debt burden could hinder its ability to reinvest in UCaaS and CCaaS solutions to remain competitive over the long term. FCF is projected to remain negative over the next 18 months and the company will rely on its pro forma cash balance of around $470 million and its undrawn $200 million ABL revolver to support operations.

Avaya benefits from its scale and leading positions in the unified communications (UC) and contact center (CC) industries. The UC and CC industries continue to evolve rapidly and although Avaya's contact center business is expected to grow modestly but growth will depend on the success of the company's cloud-based offerings. The UC business is showing signs of stabilization largely as a result of the need of customers to work remotely and could grow moderately driven by the new multitenant cloud UC line (based on Avaya's recent partnership with RingCentral). The company's existing user base of roughly 100 million UC seats and 6 million CC seats comprised of larger enterprise clients will support growth if Avaya can successfully convert them to OneCloud solutions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely in the near term, Avaya's ratings could be upgraded if the company can sustain at least breakeven FCF or achieve ARR approaching $1,700 million.

Avaya's ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity and maturity profile deteriorates further, OneCloud ARR growth rates decline below 10%, FCF/debt is not expected to approach -3% by FY 2023, or if debt/CASH EBITDA is sustained above 8x over the next 12-18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Avaya's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative, reflecting its high exposure to governance risks related to financial strategy and high leverage. Exposure to social risks are considered to be moderately high and could negatively pressure the ratings if they are not properly mitigated against in a timely and consistent manner. Avaya's exposure to environmental risks are low and not expected to influence the credit ratings over time.

Avaya's environmental risk exposure is low over the long term. Avaya generates the majority of its revenues through software solutions and services, which has limited exposure to environmental risks.

Avaya's exposure to social risks is moderately negative over the longer term, including moderate risks arising from the dependence on highly skilled technical and engineering talent characteristic of the sector broadly. Additionally, Avaya's call center services are ingrained within the client facing operations of its customers operations and elevates the exposure to customer relationship risks. Moody's views Avaya's exposure to demographic and societal trends as moderately negative, citing the rapid change in the work environment and heightened levels of competition and industry consolidation as key potential risks over the longer terms.

Avaya's exposure to governance related risk is highly negative and constrains Avaya's rating. Avaya has demonstrated a willingness to augment shareholder returns through large, opportunistic share buybacks and has a high tolerance for operating with elevated levels of debt outstanding. Tenure in key management positions is somewhat short, due in part to leadership restructuring following a chapter 11 filing in 2017, but public guidance has been reliable thus far. Avaya has guided towards undertaking a more conservative financial policy since reemergence and has voluntarily repaid $350 million of debt to accelerate deleveraging efforts. Avaya has proper mitigants in place to offset governance risk related to compliance and reporting, organizational structure, and board structure and policies.

Avaya Inc. provides software products and solutions to improve and simplify communication and collaboration between internal stakeholders through the Unified Communications and Collaboration segment (UC) and/or with external customers through the Contact Center segment (CC). Only 11% of current revenue is derived from hardware. Additionally, Avaya provides ancillary services ranging from initial planning and design, to implementation and integration, to ongoing managed operations, optimization, training and support. The company generated GAAP revenues of roughly $2.9 billion for the last twelve months ending March 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

