Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Bioventus LLC (New); outlook negative

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to Bioventus LLC (New) ("Bioventus"), including a B3 Corporate Family Rating, a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and Caa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes. In addition, Moody's assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-3, signifying adequate liquidity. The outlook is negative.

In connection with Bioventus' exercise to acquire the remaining portion of CartiHeal, following pre-market approval of its Agili-C implant product by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Bioventus seeks to raise $415 million in senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the $415 million in notes would be used to fund the remaining $265 million consideration for CartiHeal, repay $15 million of outstanding revolver and $128 million of existing term loan A, with the remaining $7 million covering estimated fees and expenses.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Bioventus LLC (New)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

...Outlook, Negative

ESG considerations are material to the ratings assignment. Bioventus faces high social risk exposures including responsible production as well as other social and demographic trends. Risks associated with responsible production include compliance with regulatory requirements for safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation. Among governance considerations, the company's financial policies are aggressive reflected in high financial leverage.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bioventus' B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's moderate size and scale with approximately $500 million of revenue and $100 million of EBITDA, pro forma for the recent acquisitions. Bioventus' rating is constrained by high financial leverage of approximately 7 times (on Moody's adjusted basis), which Moody's expects will improve to approximately 6 times in the next 12 to 18 months. The rating also reflects Bioventus' concentration in the niche orthobiologic market segment and its reliance on Durolane, its single-injection hyaluronic acid (HA) product, for a quarter of the company's revenues. Although the company's Durolane product exhibits above-average growth rates, the company is subject to significant competition in this product category with companies that have greater scale and financial resources. Bioventus' rating is constrained by its appetite for M&A and the integration risks arising from the recent acquisitions.

Tempering these constraints, Bioventus has a good market position as one of the leading players in both the bone stimulation devices and HA injection market sub-segments. While the bone stimulation devices market sub-segment is mature with low growth rates, Bioventus has significantly reduced its reliance on this product over the past few years as newer products, including the HA injections, bone graft substitutes, and recently-acquired surgical and wound care products, represent good growth opportunities for the company. Moody's views Bioventus product mix positively, as only 25 percent of the company's products are used in elective procedures. Bioventus has good EBITDA margins of approximately 20 percent (on a Moody's adjusted basis) that may be further diluted due to recent acquisitions.

The outlook is negative reflecting Bioventus high financial leverage that Moody's expects to improve in the next 12-18 months while maintaining adequate liquidity. However, Moody's believes there is a heightened risk of covenant breach based on the proposed revised terms of the total net leverage ratio covenant following the transaction. Factors such as EBITDA growth and successful integration of the acquisitions will influence Bioventus' credit profile.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation that Bioventus will maintain adequate liquidity, highlighted by modest cash balances, breakeven free cash flow generation (after mandatory debt repayments) and full availability on the $50 million revolving credit facility. Pro forma for the transaction, Bioventus will have approximately $40 million of cash on hand. Moody's expects Bioventus to generate breakeven free cash flow over the next 12 months. Free cash flow incorporates both capital expenditures and mandatory payments for the term loan. The company has full availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility that expires in 2026. Based on the proposed revisions to the existing covenants, the secured net leverage and interest coverage ratio covenants are expected to have good cushion, but the cushion on the total net leverage ratio covenant is expected to be tight.

The rating on the proposed $415 million senior unsecured notes is Caa1, one notch below the B3 CFR. This reflects the senior unsecured notes junior position to approximately $228 million of outstanding senior secured term loan A pro forma for the transaction.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Bioventus' ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting its neutral to low exposure to environmental risks, and highly negative exposure to social risks, notably to responsible production, and highly negative governance profile, in particular its aggressive financial policies evidenced by the recent string of acquisitions resulting in high financial leverage.

Environmental risk is neutral to low (E-2), is in line with exposure from the medical products and devices industry. The company has production facilities in Tennessee, New York, California and Israel, reducing its exposure to physical climate risks.

Credit exposure to social considerations is highly negative (S-4) and arises from risks associated with responsible production. As a manufacturer of medical devices, the company can have exposure to risks such as product recalls, regulatory actions or product liability litigation. The company has not had material exposures to product liability historically. The company benefits from its products which address the needs of the aging population.

Credit exposure to governance considerations is highly negative (G-4), reflecting the company's aggressive financial policies evidenced by its high financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Bioventus' ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully integrates its recent acquisitions, demonstrated by a full realization of expected synergies and a track record of strong growth stemming from new products. In addition, ratings could be upgraded if the company further improves its size, scale and business diversity while maintaining a balanced financial policy. Consistent generation of material, positive free cash flow (after mandatory debt repayment) could result in a ratings upgrade. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if gross debt/EBITDA were sustained below 5.5 times using Moody's definitions.

Bioventus' ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences a significant increase in competition or pricing pressures in both its new and existing product lines. In addition, if the company fails to integrate and/or maintain strong top-line growth rates from its recent acquisitions, ratings could be downgraded. Regulatory changes, such as a revision in the classification of hyaluronic acid injections to pharmaceuticals instead of medical devices, could result in a ratings downgrade. Similarly, if liquidity weakens, including free cash flow turning negative on a sustained basis or there is expected to be a covenant breach on the total net leverage ratio, ratings could be downgraded.

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a medical device manufacturer of orthobiologic products that are aimed at treating patients with cost effective and minimally invasive treatments. The company's three business verticals include pain treatments, restorative therapies and surgical solutions. Bioventus' products are used in physician's offices, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and hospital settings. Pro forma revenues are approximately $500 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Locker

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

