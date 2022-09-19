Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Brightspeed with stable outlook

Approximately $6.9 billion in rated securities affected

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned a first-time B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Connect Holding II LLC, doing business as Brightspeed. Moody's has also assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed $1.9 billion senior secured notes due 2029 and $3.6 billion senior secured credit facilities. The proceeds from the proposed senior secured notes and the credit facility, together with approximately $1.2 billion equity contribution and a $1.9 billion Holdco loan (unrated) will be used to fund the acquisition of Brightspeed by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, Inc. (Apollo) from Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s (Lumen, Ba3 stable) for $7.5 billion. In addition to the purchase price, fees and expenses, the transaction proceeds will fund approximately $1.5 billion cash to the balance sheet to prefund upcoming capital expenditures.

In connection with the acquisition, Embarq Corporation (Embarq) will become a subsidiary of Brightspeed, and the Embarq's existing $1.44 billion senior unsecured notes, due 2036, will remain outstanding post acquisition. In today's rating action, Moody's downgraded Embarq's senior unsecured notes to Caa2 from Ba2. The rating outlooks at Brightspeed and Embarq are stable.

Brightspeed is a new independent entity formed as a carveout of Lumen's incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) business, including its consumer, small business, wholesale and mostly copper-served enterprise customers and assets, across a 20-state footprint.

Brightspeed's credit profile is constrained by the company's aggressive growth strategy that Moody's expects will result in several years of negative free cash flows and financial leverage increasing to around 8x by the end of 2023 on a Moody's adjusted basis (including Holdco notes in Moody's debt calculations). Governance considerations are a key driver of today's rating actions.

The downgrade of Embarq's senior unsecured notes to Caa2 reflects their subordination to the proposed secured debt at Brightspeed post acquisition. The Embarq notes will not be guaranteed by Brightspeed, the issuer of the proposed secured debt, nor by any of the subsidiaries that guarantee the proposed senior secured notes and the credit facilities. The multi-notch downgrade also reflects the weaker credit profile of Embarq's new parent Brightspeed (as reflected in its B3 CFR) relative to the Ba3 CFR of its pre-acquisition parent, Lumen.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Connect Holding II LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Embarq Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Connect Holding II LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Embarq Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Brightspeed's B3 CFR reflects its heavy debt burden, secular pressures in legacy copper-based portions of its network as evidenced by multi-year declines in revenue due to voice and digital subscriber line (DSL) customer attrition, high capex requirements to upgrade its existing network, and high execution risk associated with its ambitious growth strategy. The company will continue to face intense competition from large cable and other wireline and wireless telecom companies providing competitive services to residential and commercial customers in its markets. Moody's expects that Brightspeed will continue generating positive cash flow from operations in the $500 - $550 million range in 2023. However, the company plans to spend nearly twice that amount in capex annually through the end of 2025, resulting in at least three years of negative free cash flow generation and the need to use available cash to fund network improvements. The company's very good liquidity, including roughly $1.5 billion cash at closing mitigates the planned investment funding risk.

The company's financial leverage is high and is one of key credit challenges constraining the rating. By the end of 2023, Moody's expects Brightspeed's adjusted Debt/EBITDA to peak at around 8x. Moody's views the company's $1.9 billion Holdco note issued by Brightspeed's indirect parent Connect Midco LLC (Holdco) as debt and includes it in Moody's adjusted debt when calculating financial leverage. Brightspeed's 2023 leverage is estimated at 6.3x excluding Holdco loan's equity commitments from the sponsor's affiliates. Apollo managed funds will provide an equity commitment letter (ECL) to the Holdco, and will pay the principal and interest of the Holdco loan as contemplated by the ECL. Assuming solid execution, Moody's expects leverage to start declining toward 7x by the end of 2024, which Moody's considers still high given the extended investment period, execution risks associated with it, intense competition and challenging macroenvironment with rising inflation and interest rates.

Brightspeed's credit profile garners support from its position as the fifth largest ILEC in the US based on households passed, robust and growing data demand for bandwidth and fiber infrastructure, valuable asset base and very good liquidity that helps support significant infrastructure upgrade spending.

Brightspeed's owned network assets are comprised of approximately 446,000 total route miles, including 371,000 copper-route miles and 75,000 fiber route miles. While the company operates across 20 states across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States, it has some concentration in eight states that contributed over 75% of total premises passed in 2021. Additional network passings include over 6,000 on-net cell towers (with 90% of which are single-tenant locations) and 3,800 towers within 2,000 feet of company facilities, a potential extension opportunity with a payback on capital investment of less than 24 months. In addition, Brightspeed owns 1.2 million utility poles that are available to install new fiber cabling. Brightspeed expects roughly 75% of the fiber build to be aerial (pole-to-pole) as opposed to buried or underground, which results in lower upfront investment.

Based on the expected $3 billion investment in its network over the next three years, Brightspeed expects to have 54% of homes passed with fiber, up from 4% currently. In addition to focusing on growing revenue through new network buildouts, Brightspeed has the potential to improve upon previously undermanaged legacy fiber operations, improve its ARPUs and expand currently weak 28% fiber broadband penetration levels. However, the company faces meaningful execution and competitive risks in implementing its growth strategy. Disruptions in supply chains could impact customer premise and network equipment sourcing, slowing build-up beyond 2023, when the current supplier commitments end. Moreover, if economic conditions weaken, customer churn associated with missed service payments could ramp over time, and the company may need to use heavier discounting to acquire new customers, which would hurt the expected revenue gains from the new service offerings.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects Brightspeed to have very good liquidity over the next 12 -18 months. Following the transaction close, the company is expected to have an undrawn $600 million revolver and around $1.5 billion cash on hand to pre-fund a three-year plan to overlay significant portions of an existing copper-based network with fiber. Moody's forecasts the company generating negative free cash flow of about $500 million after accounting for high capital spending of about 45% of revenue in 2023. This assumes Moody's expectation of roughly $1.1 billion in EBITDA in 2023. Together with cash of $1.5 billion at close, total sources are sufficient to cover all mandatory costs, including roughly $590 million in debt service (interest and secured term loan amortization), approximately $1 billion capex, taxes, working capital without tapping on the revolver in the coming year.

The proposed revolver matures in 2027 and is expected to have $560 million available (net of $40 million letters of credit) at close. The revolver is expected to contain a springing maximum first lien net leverage covenant to be tested when 35% or more of the revolver is outstanding at the end of each quarter. Moody's expects that the company will not rely on the revolver over the next 12-18 months, and should the covenant be tested, there will be at least a 35% cushion over the requirement. The term loans are covenant-lite.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Brightspeed's debt instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The company's senior secured credit facility, consisting of a five-year revolver due 2027, a six and a half-year term loan A and a seven-year term loan B due 2029 are rated B2, one notch above the CFR reflecting their senior priority position in the capital stack, above the Embarq unsecured notes due 2036 and Holdco equity-backed loan due 2025. Other than with respect to maturity and pricing, the term loan A and term loan B will have the same terms. The rolled-over Embarq unsecured notes are rated Caa2, two notches below the CFR given their junior position in a capital structure relative to $5.5 billion of the proposed secured debt. There is a one notch downward differential on the secured and unsecured rated debt instruments than indicated in the LGD framework, reflecting uncertainty as to the amount and treatment of the substantial non-rated claims, including pensions and the $1.9 billion Holdco loan in a default scenario. The proposed debt instrument ratings incorporate Moody's expectation Brightspeed will assume a total pension plan liability of approximately $2 billion that will be fully funded at close.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $1,240 million and 1x of LTM EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to net first lien leverage ratio on a pro forma basis of not greater than 0.25x above its value at close, if pari passu secured. Amounts up to $1,240 million and 1x of LTM EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The credit facilities allow restricted payments capacity from numerous carve-outs to be reallocated to increase debt incurrence capacity.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Brightspeed will maintain very good liquidity, will smoothly execute the separation of its business from Lumen into an independent entity and that leverage (Moody's adjusted) will start declining in 2024 after peaking at around 8x (accounting for a Holdco equity-backed loan) by the end of 2023, reflecting a front-loaded buildout plan.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Brightspeed's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4). The score reflects highly negative governance risk, moderately negative social risk and neutral-to-low environmental risk. The company's highly negative credit exposure to governance risks (G-4) reflects its aggressive financial and growth strategy that tolerates high financial leverage and is comfortable operating for an extended period with negative free cash flows. Lack of independent board of directors, concentrated ownership and control by Apollo and no history of operating as an independent entity also contribute to governance weakness. Brightspeed has moderately negative exposure to social risks, reflecting the company's collection of sensitive consumer data and exposure to cyber security risks that could negatively impact customer relations. The company's business model faces pressures in legacy wireline voice operations tied to changing demographic and societal trends towards greater use of wireless and faster bandwidth technologies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the company's network upgrade execution risks, a rating upgrade is unlikely over the coming year but could develop over time if Brightspeed successfully implements its strategy to increase broadband penetration across its existing footprint and grow EBITDA such that Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA declines to below 5x on a sustainable basis and commits to a financial policy supporting operating at such leverage level.

Ratings will be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, operating performance weakens, revenue declines or Moody's expects that leverage will sustain materially above 6x following the prefunded investment period end in late 2025.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Brightspeed is a provider of broadband and telecommunications services. The company will be formed as a carve out of a 20-state Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier (ILEC) footprint from Lumen Technologies (Lumen) to become the fifth largest ILEC. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, Brighspeed generated revenue of approximately $2.3 billion. The company will be majority owned by Apollo following the acquisition close.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dilara Sukhov, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

