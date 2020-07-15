Moody's assigns B3 CFR to CD&R Artemis Holdco 3 Limited ('Huntsworth'); outlook stable

Assigns B2 ratings to senior secured first lien bank credit facilities
London, 15 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned a B3 corporate family rating
(CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to CD&R
Artemis Holdco 3 Limited ('Huntsworth'), a provider
of medical communications, market access and marketing services
to Pharma and Biotech clients. Concurrently, Moody's has
assigned B2 ratings to the $300 million senior secured first lien
term loan and pari passu ranking GBP45 million senior secured revolving
credit facility (RCF), maturing in 2027 and 2026 respectively and
for which CD&R Artemis UK Bidco Limited and CD&R Artemis Bidco
Inc. are the co-borrowers. The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the facilities now being syndicated served to finance
the group's acquisition by financial sponsor Clayton, Dubilier
and Rice ('CD&R') and pay for the transaction fees and
expenses.
Today's new rating assignments principally reflect the following
factors:
--High Moody's adjusted leverage of around 7.0x
in 2020
--Good organic growth prospects in healthcare divisions
offering deleveraging potential
--Inherent risk of contract losses coupled with modest size
--Positive cash flow generation, to be used to service
deferred acquisition considerations
RATINGS RATIONALE
Huntsworth's credit profile is supported by growing innovation levels
and product complexity in the pharmaceutical industry, which drive
growth in the group's medical and commercial communication market
in the mid-to-high single digits in percentage terms.
Moody's expects that these structural trends will continue to support
demand for Huntsworth services given their low correlation to economic
cycles, with the group recording consistent organic growth in its
healthcare business over the past few years. Huntsworth also exhibits
a cash generative business profile and Moody's expects that it will
continue to record positive free cash flow under the new capital structure
despite the significantly increased interest burden.
However, Huntsworth's credit quality is constrained by the
risk of customer or project loss inherent to its sector as a result of
multiple factors including (i) the displacement of its customers'
products by competing drugs, (ii) clinical trial failures or cancellations,
(iii) customer consolidation or procurement efficiency projects and (iv)
the highly competitive market in which Huntsworth operates (albeit moderated
by Huntsworth's long standing client relationships). These
risks are relevant in light of the company's degree of customer
concentration with the largest accounting for 9% of revenue and
the three largest representing 18%. This risk is somewhat
offset by the multiple buying points and the many projects involving the
largest customers. Nevertheless, the company's modest
size leaves it exposed to such one-off shocks as customer losses.
In addition, the group operates with a highly levered capital structure
characterised by Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remaining around
7.0x in 2020. Nevertheless, Moody's believes
that beyond 2020 Huntsworth has the potential to delever toward 6.0x.
Governance risks that Moody's incorporates in Huntsworth's
credit profile primarily include financial policies in the context of
its private equity ownership, particularly the rating agency expects
that the group will maintain its acquisitive stance which, should
it resort to debt funding, would likely limit its deleveraging trajectory.
Moody's views Huntsworth's liquidity profile as adequate.
At completion of syndication of the debt facilities, the rating
agency expects that the group will have a positive cash balance and Moody's
expects liquidity will further benefit from the company generating positive
free cash flow in the next 12-18 months (after interest but before
acquisitions and related earnouts) and access to the GBP45 million
RCF due 2026. The RCF has a net senior leverage springing covenant,
under which the company will retain ample capacity should it be tested.
The B2 ratings on the GBP45 million senior secured first lien RCF
and $300 million senior secured first lien term loan, one
notch above the CFR, reflect their priority ranking ahead of the
GBP75 million senior secured second lien facility in the event of
security enforcement and GBP45 million of lease obligations.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the group will
offset any customer or project losses by new wins and therefore grow EBITDA
on a like-for-like basis, leading to gradual deleveraging.
Moody's also expects that the group's levered free cash flow
("FCF") generation will remain positive and Huntsworth will
maintain adequate liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Huntsworth's ratings could experience positive pressure should the
group (1) reduce customer concentration and build a longer and successful
track record of profitable growth, and (2) reduce Moody's
adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably below 6.0x, and (3)
consistently generate positive Moody's adjusted FCF after addressing
redemption liabilities and earnout payments, while not making any
debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.
Conversely, Huntsworth's ratings could come under downward
pressure if (1) a significant deterioration in operating performance,
for example as a result of major customer losses, or more aggressive
financial policy led to a sustained increase in Moody's adjusted
leverage, or (2) FCF generation turned negative or the liquidity
position deteriorated.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry, published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Headquartered in London, UK, Huntsworth is a global provider
of medical communications, market access and marketing services
to Pharma and Biotech clients. In 2019, Huntsworth reported
revenue of GBP265 million and EBITDA of GBP56.5 million
(before exceptional items and post-IFRS16 impact). Huntsworth
is owned by funds advised and managed by financial sponsor CD&R following
a take-private in May 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
