Moody's assigns B3 CFR to CD&R Artemis Holdco 3 Limited ('Huntsworth'); outlook stable

Assigns B2 ratings to senior secured first lien bank credit facilities

London, 15 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to CD&R Artemis Holdco 3 Limited ('Huntsworth'), a provider of medical communications, market access and marketing services to Pharma and Biotech clients. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B2 ratings to the $300 million senior secured first lien term loan and pari passu ranking GBP45 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), maturing in 2027 and 2026 respectively and for which CD&R Artemis UK Bidco Limited and CD&R Artemis Bidco Inc. are the co-borrowers. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the facilities now being syndicated served to finance the group's acquisition by financial sponsor Clayton, Dubilier and Rice ('CD&R') and pay for the transaction fees and expenses.

Today's new rating assignments principally reflect the following factors:

--High Moody's adjusted leverage of around 7.0x in 2020

--Good organic growth prospects in healthcare divisions offering deleveraging potential

--Inherent risk of contract losses coupled with modest size

--Positive cash flow generation, to be used to service deferred acquisition considerations

RATINGS RATIONALE

Huntsworth's credit profile is supported by growing innovation levels and product complexity in the pharmaceutical industry, which drive growth in the group's medical and commercial communication market in the mid-to-high single digits in percentage terms. Moody's expects that these structural trends will continue to support demand for Huntsworth services given their low correlation to economic cycles, with the group recording consistent organic growth in its healthcare business over the past few years. Huntsworth also exhibits a cash generative business profile and Moody's expects that it will continue to record positive free cash flow under the new capital structure despite the significantly increased interest burden.

However, Huntsworth's credit quality is constrained by the risk of customer or project loss inherent to its sector as a result of multiple factors including (i) the displacement of its customers' products by competing drugs, (ii) clinical trial failures or cancellations, (iii) customer consolidation or procurement efficiency projects and (iv) the highly competitive market in which Huntsworth operates (albeit moderated by Huntsworth's long standing client relationships). These risks are relevant in light of the company's degree of customer concentration with the largest accounting for 9% of revenue and the three largest representing 18%. This risk is somewhat offset by the multiple buying points and the many projects involving the largest customers. Nevertheless, the company's modest size leaves it exposed to such one-off shocks as customer losses.

In addition, the group operates with a highly levered capital structure characterised by Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remaining around 7.0x in 2020. Nevertheless, Moody's believes that beyond 2020 Huntsworth has the potential to delever toward 6.0x. Governance risks that Moody's incorporates in Huntsworth's credit profile primarily include financial policies in the context of its private equity ownership, particularly the rating agency expects that the group will maintain its acquisitive stance which, should it resort to debt funding, would likely limit its deleveraging trajectory.

Moody's views Huntsworth's liquidity profile as adequate. At completion of syndication of the debt facilities, the rating agency expects that the group will have a positive cash balance and Moody's expects liquidity will further benefit from the company generating positive free cash flow in the next 12-18 months (after interest but before acquisitions and related earnouts) and access to the GBP45 million RCF due 2026. The RCF has a net senior leverage springing covenant, under which the company will retain ample capacity should it be tested.

The B2 ratings on the GBP45 million senior secured first lien RCF and $300 million senior secured first lien term loan, one notch above the CFR, reflect their priority ranking ahead of the GBP75 million senior secured second lien facility in the event of security enforcement and GBP45 million of lease obligations.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the group will offset any customer or project losses by new wins and therefore grow EBITDA on a like-for-like basis, leading to gradual deleveraging. Moody's also expects that the group's levered free cash flow ("FCF") generation will remain positive and Huntsworth will maintain adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Huntsworth's ratings could experience positive pressure should the group (1) reduce customer concentration and build a longer and successful track record of profitable growth, and (2) reduce Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably below 6.0x, and (3) consistently generate positive Moody's adjusted FCF after addressing redemption liabilities and earnout payments, while not making any debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

Conversely, Huntsworth's ratings could come under downward pressure if (1) a significant deterioration in operating performance, for example as a result of major customer losses, or more aggressive financial policy led to a sustained increase in Moody's adjusted leverage, or (2) FCF generation turned negative or the liquidity position deteriorated.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry, published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in London, UK, Huntsworth is a global provider of medical communications, market access and marketing services to Pharma and Biotech clients. In 2019, Huntsworth reported revenue of GBP265 million and EBITDA of GBP56.5 million (before exceptional items and post-IFRS16 impact). Huntsworth is owned by funds advised and managed by financial sponsor CD&R following a take-private in May 2020.

