Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Carestream Health following bankruptcy exit; outlook stable

New York, October 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating to Carestream Health, Inc. ("Carestream"). Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to the new $541 million senior secured first lien term loan. The outlook is stable.

On September 30, Carestream completed its recapitalization process and emerged from Chapter 11. Through this process, Carestream has reduced its debt by approximately $470 million from pre-bankruptcy levels. The new capital structure includes a $541 million senior secured first lien term loan and $85 million asset-based revolving credit facility that will be subject to borrowing base available amounts. In its ratings assignment, Moody's considered the company's exit credit profile, including adequate liquidity, updated capital structure and operating performance.

Social and governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. As a medical device company, Carestream faces social risks associated with responsible production as well as exposure to demographic and societal trends in the medical film and imaging industries. Governance risk considerations include the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership. Most recently, Carestream Health was unable to execute a publicly announced out of court recapitalization transaction, and subsequently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The following ratings were assigned:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Carestream Health, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Carestream Health, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carestream's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high reliance on its film business, which comprises the majority of earnings. Moody's expects that the medical film business will remain in structural decline for the foreseeable future. The company also has a presence in medical digital products, which Moody's expects to grow at rates that align with the broader market. Carestream's ratings reflect the company's moderate leverage coming out of bankruptcy, which Moody's expects will decline from 3.7x for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022 pro-forma the new capital structure, into the mid-three times range over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also expects that the company will continue to generate positive free cash flow in 2023, as non-recurring charges associated with cost saving initiatives and restructuring-related costs are wound down. The company has an adequate liquidity position. Carestream has access to a $85 million asset-based-lending (ABL) revolving credit facility with $47 million of outstanding expected following bankruptcy, in addition to approximately $75 million in cash on the balance sheet. There are no material debt maturities until 2027.

The company continues to have a leading presence in medical digital products, which Moody's expects to grow at rates that align with the broader market. That said, Moody's continues to expect that the medical film business, which comprises the majority of earnings, will remain in structural decline for the foreseeable future.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects that Carestream's earnings will stabilize over the next 12-18 months, cashflows will be sufficient to cover fixed costs, and financial leverage will trend lower.

The B3 rating assigned to the senior secured first lien term loan reflects its interest in substantially all assets of the borrower and the fact that secured debt is the sole financial debt within the company's capital structure.

The new term loan provides covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to (A) the greater of $150 million and 75% of consolidated EBITDA plus (B) an additional amount subject to 3.00x Total Net First Lien Leverage (if pari passu secured). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the investment of intellectual property that is material to the business of the company or restricted subsidiaries (individually or taken as a whole) in unrestricted subsidiaries and only permit non-exclusive licensing of intellectual property in unrestricted subsidiaries if such licensing does not materially detract from the business or value of relative assets, taken as a whole.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases if the primary purpose of such transaction was not to evade the guarantee requirements and was consummated on an arm's length basis with an unaffiliated third party.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that each lender directly and adversely affected must consent to any actions to contractually subordinate (x) liens on all or substantially all of the collateral securing the obligations or (y) the obligations in contractual right of payment to other indebtedness for borrowed money.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Carestream Health's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5). The score reflects very highly negative exposure to governance risks (G-5), driven by the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership. Most recently, Carestream Health was unable to execute a publicly announced out of court recapitalization transaction, and subsequently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The score also reflects highly negative exposure to social risks (S-4), primarily due to ongoing substitution risk from medical film into new technologies. Finally, the score reflects neutral to low exposure to environmental risks (E-2).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Carestream is able to grow earnings and improve market share in the digital radiography segment. Ratings could also be upgraded with improved liquidity and sustained positive free cashflow. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences a deterioration in operational performance, which could include accelerating negative trends in sales or earnings. In addition, ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens. A downgrade could be warranted if the company was unable to generate enough free cash flow to cover mandatory amortization on a sustained basis, driving a further deterioration in liquidity. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 4.0 times. Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded if the covenant EBITDA cushion to the maximum total net first lien debt leverage ratio narrows materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Carestream Health, Inc. is a global provider of medical imaging products. The company's film business provides specialized paper to produce images from digital x-rays, printers, non-destructive testing, dental film and contract manufacturing. The company's medical digital business provides digital medical imaging systems. The company's LTM revenues are approximately $1.1 billion. Carestream is owned by a number of private equity firms.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adam Chaim

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

