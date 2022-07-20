Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Charlotte Buyer, Inc.; outlook stable

New York, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating to Charlotte Buyer, Inc. (also known as "Kindred at Home Hospice" or "KAH Hospice"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned B2 ratings to the company's proposed $400 million revolving credit facility, $1.2 billion first lien term loan, and $400 million term loan A. Moody's also assigned a Caa2 rating to the company's proposed $450 million second lien term loan. The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the revolving credit facility, term loan A, first lien term loan and second lien term loans, along with nearly $1.4 billion of new and rolled over equity, will be used to fund the $3.4 billion, 60% majority stake of KAH Hospice, and pay transaction related expenses, by private equity sponsor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R"). Humana will maintain a 40% stake in KAH Hospice.

The following ratings have been assigned:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Charlotte Buyer, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Charlotte Buyer, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

ESG considerations are material to the ratings assignment. KAH Hospice faces negative social risk exposures stemming from its high reliance on government reimbursement, especially Medicare, and the government's focus on reducing health care costs. However, over the long term, hospice services should benefit from favorable growth prospects that are driven by aging demographics. Among governance risk considerations, the company's financial policies are expected to remain aggressive under majority private equity ownership.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects KAH Hospice's modest size and scale, the presence of considerable competition in a highly fragmented industry and high initial Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of approximately 7 times based on the LTM period ended December 31, 2021, following the financing of a majority ownership stake by CD&R. The rating also reflects the risk arising from the company's predominantly narrow focus on providing hospice services and the high revenue concentration from Medicare, each accounting for over 80% of total revenue. Moody's expects that there will be a continued focus by the government on implementing measures to contain increasing health care costs, which may unfavorably impact future reimbursement rates. Further, the rating is constrained by the risk that financial policies will be aggressive under majority private equity ownership including debt-funded acquisitions to drive growth.

The rating is supported by KAH Hospice's market position as one of the leading hospice providers in the US. The company is well-diversified geographically with over 350 locations in 35 states. Moody's also believes that the hospice industry should benefit from favorable long-term growth prospects that are driven by aging demographics and a growing awareness of the benefits of hospice service for patients experience.

Moody's anticipates KAH Hospice will maintain very good liquidity, with modest capital expenditure requirements and positive free cash flow generation. Liquidity will be supported by $25 million of cash at close and the expectation for $60-$70 million of positive free cash flow generation over the next 12 to 18 months. Further supporting liquidity is the new proposed $400 million 5-year revolving credit facility, which is expected to be $103 million drawn at close. This facility will have a springing First Lien Net Leverage Covenant of 9.5x that will be tested when the revolver is more than 40% drawn. Moody's expects the company to have sufficient cushion under this covenant if the revolver were to be drawn. There is no financial covenant on the term loans. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets are pledged.

The B2 ratings assigned to the proposed $400 million first lien revolving credit facility, $1.2 billion first lien term loan, and $400 million term loan A reflect their senior secured interest in substantially all assets of the borrower and the level of junior debt in the company's capital structure, comprised of a proposed $450 million second lien term loan. The Caa2 rating assigned to the proposed second lien term loan reflects its junior ranking in the capital structure.

The borrower under the credit agreement is Charlotte Buyer, Inc. There is a downstream guarantee from an intermediate holding company, but not from KAH Hospice Company, Inc., i.e. the future filer of the financial statements. Moody's anticipates receiving adequate financial information to ascertain that there are no material operations, cash flow, assets or liabilities at the parent entity and intermediate entities other than equity interests in their subsidiaries.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that KAH Hospice will operate with debt-to-EBITDA levels that will remain above 6 times over the next 12 to 18 months but that the company will also maintain very good liquidity.

ESG considerations are material to KAH Hospice's ratings. KAH Hospice faces negative social risk exposures primarily associated with its high reliance on Medicare for reimbursement and the government's continued focus on reducing health care costs. However, the company should benefit from an aging demographics in the long-term. With respect to governance, KAH Hospice is majority private equity owned, which could lead to an increasingly aggressive financial policy over time.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

The proposed first and second lien term loans are expected to have no financial maintenance covenants while the proposed revolving credit facility will contain a springing maximum total first lien net leverage ratio of 9.5x that will be tested when the revolver is more than 40% drawn.

In addition, the first lien credit facility contains incremental facility capacity up to the greater of $325 million and 100% of EBITDA, plus any unused amounts under the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to a 5.25x pro forma Total First Lien Leverage Ratio (if pari passu secured to the first lien, with additional incremental amounts permitted (if secured on a pari passu basis with the second lien) up to the greater of $80 million and 25% of EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to 6.65x pro forma total secured leverage. Amounts up to the greater of $485.0 million and 150% of EBITDA, along with any indebtedness incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or investment may have an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of intellectual property, that is material to the operations of the company, taken as a whole, by way of sale, conveyance, transfer or other disposition to an unrestricted subsidiary.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases if such transfer is not done in connection with a non-bona fide transaction (as determined by the parent borrower conclusively and in good faith) and for the primary purpose to cause such subsidiary to become an excluded subsidiary and be released from the guarantee.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if KAH Hospice's operating performance deteriorates, liquidity weakens, or if the company experiences material disruptions from its transition to operating as a standalone entity. Further, debt-funded shareholder distributions, large acquisitions or other aggressive financial policies could also result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if KAH Hospice effectively manages its growth with prudent financial policies. Increased scale and business line diversity could also support an upgrade. Further, the ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6.0 times.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, KAH Hospice is one of the leading hospice providers in the US. The company has 369 hospice and 8 palliative care branches in 35 states, as well as 48 personal care branches. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the company generated nearly $1.5 billion in revenue and over $300 million in adjusted EBITDA. KAH Hospice is 60 percent majority-owned by equity sponsor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), with the remaining 40 percent owned by Humana.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

