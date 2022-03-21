Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Clydesdale Acquisition Holdings, Inc.; outlook stable

Approximately $5.1 billion new debt rated

New York, March 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating to Clydesdale Acquisition Holdings, Inc. ("Clydesdale"), doing business as Novolex. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the new first lien senior secured credit facilities, including the revolver and the first lien term loan, and a B2 rating to the new senior secured notes issued by Clydesdale. Moody's also assigned a Caa2 rating to the new senior unsecured notes issued by Clydesdale. The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds of the first lien term loan, senior secured notes and the senior unsecured notes will be used by Apollo Global Management to acquire the controlling stake of Novolex from The Carlyle Group, pay down existing debt and pay related fees and expenses. Apollo will also invest in this transaction in the form of cash equity.

"The B3 corporate family rating considers Novolex's ability to generate free cash flow, its large scale relative to its plastic packaging peers, and its diversified portfolio covering both plastic and fiber-based packaging products, counterbalanced with elevated leverage after the proposed transaction and moderate profitability," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

As for the environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors considered in the rating, Novolex will be privately owned by Apollo, a private equity firm, after the proposed transaction. Apollo controls Novolex's financial policy, which could result in actions that favors shareholders over creditors. The Carlyle Group, the existing sponsor, will also retain a minority stake in Novolex.

Moody's took the following actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Clydesdale Acquisition Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured first Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured first Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

…Gtd Senior Secured Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Clydesdale Acquisition Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 corporate family rating is supported by Novolex's ability to generate stable free cash flow (FCF) supported by moderate levels of capital spending and a track record of debt paydown despite historical bolt-on acquisitions. The rating also benefits from the company's scale with over $4 billion of revenues, and its diversified portfolio of both plastic and fiber-based packaging products, which enables the company to provide a variety of product offerings to its customers. About three-quarters of sales are generated with food and delivery end-users, which provide stable demand. Around 50% of Novolex's raw materials are from renewable or recycled sources, and about 90% of its products can be recycled or composted, supporting the competitiveness of the products. A diversified customer base and long-standing relationships with large customers also help stabilize sales.

These strengths are counterbalanced with high leverage of about 8.1x debt/EBITDA, pro forma for the transaction based on the 2021 numbers. The credit profile also reflects the company's moderate EBITDA margin between 14.5% and 16.5% in the past several years, reflecting a large portion of the company's products being commodity-type packaging used by foodservice, grocery and retail markets.

Moody's expects Novolex to maintain a good liquidity profile over next 12 months. After the proposed leveraged buyout transaction, Moody's expects the company to have limited cash on hand but liquidity will be supplemented by positive FCF generation in the next 12-18 months and full availability on the $500 million revolver. The revolver expires in 2027 and the first lien term loan expires in 2029. The revolver has a springing covenant of maximum first lien net leverage ratio when EBITDA falls more than 35% from that of the closing date. There are no financial covenants for the term loan. The term loan amortization is 1% a year. Most of the assets are fully encumbered by the senior secured credit facilities, limiting alternative liquidity sources.

The proposed first lien credit facilities, including the revolver and the term loan, and the senior secured notes are rated B2, one-notch above the CFR. The higher rating reflects the priority position of the debt in the capital structure and loss absorption provided by the unsecured notes. The revolver and the term loan are secured by a first priority lien on substantially all the assets of the borrower and its guarantor subsidiaries, as well as all of the equity interests of the borrower directly held by the borrower's direct parent, subject to certain exceptions. The loans are guaranteed by the direct parent and the borrower's existing and subsequently acquired or organized wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries. Security and guarantors for the senior secured notes are the same with those of the first lien credit facilities. The senior unsecured notes are rated Caa2, two-notches below the CFR, which reflects the subordination of this instrument to the first lien credit facilities and the expectation of loss in value in a default scenario. The borrower and the guarantor subsidiaries are the same as the first lien credit facilities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Novolex will generate positive FCF, which supports debt reduction and improved leverage over the next 12-18 months.

As proposed, the new first lien credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company demonstrates debt paydown and improves its credit metrics, including debt/EBITDA below 6.0x on a sustained basis, EBITDA/Interest coverage over 3.0x and FCF/debt sustainably above 5%.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's operating performance deteriorates. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA remains above 7.0x, EBITDA/Interest falls below 1.5x or FCF/debt falls below 2%.

Headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina, Clydesdale Acquisition Holdings, Inc., doing business as Novolex, is a manufacturer of paper and plastic packaging products, ranging from bags for grocery, retail and food service markets to can liners, specialty films and lamination products, rigid food packaging and environmentally friendly packaging products. The company recorded about $4.2 billion of revenues for 2021. After the proposed transaction, Apollo will have more than an 85% stake in Novolex and Carlyle the remainder.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

