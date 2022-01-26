Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Confluent Medical Technologies, Inc.; outlook stable

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to Confluent Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Confluent") including a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to the company's senior secured first lien credit facility comprised of a 7-year $395 million term loan B and a 5-year $75 million revolving credit facility, as well as a Caa2 rating to the 8-year $105 million secured second lien term loan. The rating outlook is stable.

TPG Capital ("TPG") will be acquiring a majority stake in Confluent. The transaction will be funded with proceeds from the term loan B, second lien term loan, and a significant amount of new equity from TPG.

ESG factors are material to the ratings assignment. Confluent faces moderate social risks, primarily around responsible production which include compliance with regulatory requirements. With respect to governance, as the company pursues its growth strategy, it could potentially experience increased leverage.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Confluent Medical Technologies, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Confluent Medical Technologies, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Confluent Medical Technologies, Inc.'s (Confluent) B3 CFR is constrained by high financial leverage, modest scale and high customer concentration. Moody's estimates that the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA will approach 7 times over the next 12 to 18 months. The company has high customer concentration with the top 5 customers accounting for over 50% of annual revenues, though no single program with a customer makes up for more than 5% of the company's revenue. The rating also reflects risks associated with Confluent's reliance on a limited number of suppliers for its nitinol (nickel and titanium alloy) and other raw materials, though the company has longstanding contracted relationships with key suppliers.

Confluent benefits from its niche position in component manufacturing for the medical device industry. The company supports medical device segments that exhibit above-average market growth rates. Confluent benefits from high customer switching costs due to the significant amount of time and investment required for its customers to obtain product regulatory approvals.

The rating also reflects Confluent's good liquidity profile. This liquidity assessment is supported by Moody's expectations of $10-$25 million in free cash flow in the next 12 months. It also reflects Moody's expectation of $10 million in pro forma cash and full availability under the $75 million revolver at the close of the transaction.

The B2 ratings assigned to the proposed first lien credit facilities reflect their senior secured interest in substantially all assets of the borrowers and the level of junior debt in the company's capital structure, comprised of a $105 million second lien term loan. The Caa2 rating assigned to the proposed second lien secured loan reflects its junior ranking.

In its stable outlook, Moody's expects that Confluent's sales and earnings will grow at a moderate pace supported by Confluent's focus on higher-growth medical device segments. Moody's expects that Confluent will gradually deleverage absent any significant debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

ESG considerations are material to Confluent's ratings. Confluent's social risk is moderate, and primarily associated with responsible production including compliance with regulatory requirements for the safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls associated with manufacturing defects. With respect to governance, Confluent is private equity owned, which could lead to an increasingly aggressive financial policy over time.

Following are some of the preliminary terms in the marketing term sheet that are subject to change during syndication:

The proposed first and second lien term loans are expected to have no financial maintenance covenants while the proposed revolving credit facility will, beginning with the second full fiscal quarter following closing, contain a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio that will be tested when the revolver is more than 35% drawn. In addition, the first lien credit facility contains incremental facility capacity up to the greater of $77.3 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA, plus any unused amounts under the general debt basket, plus unused amounts under the ratio debt starter basket (up to the greater of $20m and 25% of consolidated EBITDA) plus an additional amount subject to a 5.10x first lien secured net leverage ratio (for pari passu secured debt), plus the ability to incur first lien incremental debt up to the amount of any voluntary prepayments or repurchases of second lien loans. Amounts up to the greater of $77.3 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA, plus amounts reallocated from the general debt basket may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the then outstanding first lien term facility. At this time, there are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Also, at this time, non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The second lien has the ability to incur incremental debt up to 6.50x secured net leverage on a pro forma basis, if junior secured

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Confluent materially increases its size and scale through a balanced growth strategy. Ratings could be upgraded if the company further diversifies its product portfolio and reduces its customer concentration. Ratings could also be upgraded if the company further penetrates into higher-growth medical device segments. Adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0 times could support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance substantially deteriorates. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company pursues an aggressive debt-funded acquisition strategy or issues a large debt-funded shareholder distribution. In addition, ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, such that free cash flow becomes negative on a sustained basis.

Confluent Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Confluent") is a materials science company that supports the design, development and manufacturing of implants, delivery systems and other medical devices. The company provides specialized design and development services, prototyping, production manufacturing and equipment to medical device companies focused in the peripheral vascular, neurovascular and structural heart markets. Confluent supplies nitinol (nickel & titanium alloy) materials, biomedical textiles and precision polymer components. The company is majority-owned by private equity firm TPG Capital. Revenues are approximately $250 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

