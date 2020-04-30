Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Conservice Midco, LLC; outlook stable

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to Conservice Midco, LLC ("Conservice") with a Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") of B3 and a Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") of B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the issuer's proposed senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $475 million term loan and an undrawn $50 million revolver. The proceeds of the new debt financing, which also includes a proposed $190 million second lien term loan (unrated), will be used to fund the acquisition of Conservice by Advent International Corporation ("Advent"). The ratings outlook is stable.

The following ratings were assigned:

Issuer: Conservice Midco, LLC

-- Corporate Family Rating at B3

-- Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD

--Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility at B2 (LGD3)

--Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan at B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Conservice Midco, LLC

-- Outlook assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Conservice's B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's small size relative to similarly rated issuers, high leverage levels post-transaction, and concentrated market focus as a provider of utility management and billing software solutions to property owners and managers in the multifamily, single-family, student housing, and commercial real estate sectors. These challenges are partially offset by Conservice's solid margins and stable, recurring cash flows, driven by favorable industry fundamentals, historically strong customer retention rates, and the acyclical demand for utility services, which reduces the company's vulnerability to economic cycles. The ratings also reflect the company's leading presence as a provider of utility services within its target market, and a well-diversified unit portfolio across customers, geographies and property types.

Conservice's liquidity position is considered good, supported by modest internal cash flows, approximately $5 million of pro forma cash on hand, and an undrawn $50 million revolving credit facility. We expect ongoing cash flows to be used mainly to fund operations, long term growth initiatives as well as tax distributions and mandatory debt repayment.

Conservice is privately held and post-transaction close to 90% of its shares will be held by private equity sponsors, which presents inherent corporate governance concerns, particularly with respect to the possible use of debt financing to fund equity distributions. Pro forma for the transaction, Advent and TA Associates will each own 45% of the company, with Conservice management retaining the remaining ~11% stake. The company's long-term financial policy is uncertain given its private equity ownership, but we expect the issuer to deleverage over time through a combination of organic growth, excess cash flow, and term loan amortization.

The B2 ratings for Conservice's proposed first lien bank debt reflect the borrower's B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3. The B2 first lien ratings are one notch higher than the corporate family rating ("CFR") and take into account the first lien bank debt's priority and senior ranking in the capital structure relative to the company's proposed second lien debt (unrated).

The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the issuer will maintain its proposed capital structure and that its business model will continue to generate consistent, positive cash flows through economic cycles, while maintaining leverage and coverage metrics, at a minimum, at post-transaction levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Conservice sustains healthy operating performance while adhering to a conservative financial policy such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) contracts to below 6.0x on a sustained basis and annual free cash flow approximates 5% of total debt. The ratings could be downgraded if Conservice were to experience a weakening competitive position, sustained free cash flow deficits, or the company maintains aggressive financial policies that prevent meaningful deleveraging.

Conservice Midco, LLC is a privately held firm that provides utility management and billing software solutions to property owners and managers in the multifamily, single-family, student housing, and commercial real estate sectors. We project that the company will generate pro forma revenues of approximately $290 million in 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

