You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Deerfield Dakota Holding, LLC (NEW) Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Deerfield Dakota Holding LLC (new); outlook stable 21 Feb 2020 New York, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned the following ratings to Deerfield Dakota Holding LLC (new), a holding corporation that wholly owns Duff & Phelps Corporation (Duff & Phelps): B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B2 instrument rating to the new first-lien credit facilities, and Caa2 instrument rating to the new senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the new term loan and notes will be used to fund the acquisition of Duff & Phelps by a global investor consortium led by funds managed by Stone Point Capital ("Stone Point"), and refinance approximately $1.7 billion of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable. Existing ratings will be withdrawn upon closing of the new credit facilities. In January 2020, the consortium led by Stone Point and Further Global announced an agreement to acquire a majority ownership stake in Duff & Phelps from Permira Funds, which will maintain a minority stake. The acquisition will be financed with proceeds from i) a new $1,550 million first-lien senior secured term loan (including a €300 Euro tranche), ii) a new $450 million senior unsecured notes issuance, iii) rolled equity from current owners, and iv) new equity from the investor consortium led by Stone Point. The new credit facilities also include a $200 million first-lien senior secured revolving credit facility, which is expected to be undrawn at closing. The acquisition is expected to close in 2Q 2020. Assignments: ..Issuer: Deerfield Dakota Holding, LLC (NEW) .... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3 ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3) ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD6) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Deerfield Dakota Holding, LLC (NEW) ....Outlook, Assigned Stable RATINGS RATIONALE The B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") reflects Duff & Phelp's highly leveraged capital structure with 2019 debt/EBITDA above 8x (Moody's adjusted, pro forma for the transaction and recent acquisitions). Our leverage calculation includes standard adjustments and our view of M&A transaction costs as partially recurring, given that inorganic growth is core to the company's business model. Weak free cash flow to debt is also a key credit constraint, with FCF/debt of 2.1% (Moody's adjusted) as of the 12-month period ending September 2019. Free cash flow to debt will remain weak over the next 12-24 months as a result of the incremental burden from higher pro forma interest expense and transaction costs. Moody's expectation for aggressive financial policies and additional debt-funded M&A also weighs on the rating. In addition, the company faces strong competition against large, well-capitalized peers in the valuation, corporate finance, risk advisory and other consulting services market. These risks are partially offset by Duff & Phelps' well-known brand and entrenched network of customer relationships, which provide revenue stability. While Duff & Phelps' client fees are typically not contractually recurring, a large proportion of existing assignments require periodic reviews, resulting in recurring contributions to revenue. The company's new business services segment, comprising mainly the recently acquired assets of Prime Clerk and Lucid, create a new technology-enabled revenue stream that provides a sticky and counter-cyclical source of revenue. The new business lines will benefit from cross-selling opportunities across the company's client base, given the complementary or adjacent nature of these services. Duff & Phelps has reduced its exposure to economic cycles over the last 10 years through acquisitions of non-cyclical and counter-cyclical assets, such as Kroll, Prime Clerk and Lucid. Moody's expects the firm's revenue to continue to diversify away from legacy corporate finance advisory fees and focus on a diversified portfolio of consulting and services with lower cyclicality. The ratings for the individual debt instruments incorporate Duff & Phelps' overall probability of default, reflected in the B3-PD, and the loss given default assessments for the individual instruments. The first-lien credit facilities, consisting of the $200 million revolver expiring in 2025 and the $1,550 million term loan maturing in 2027, are rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR, with a loss given default assessment of LGD3. The B2 first-lien instrument ratings reflect their relative size and senior position ahead of the senior unsecured notes. The $450 million senior unsecured notes, due 2028, are rated Caa2, two notches below the CFR, with a loss given default assessment of LGD6. The Caa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its junior ranking as well as its relative size within the capital structure. Liquidity is good, supported by a $30 million pro forma cash balance at closing, a $200 million revolving facility (which is expected to remain undrawn) and expected FCF/debt in the 2.0% - 3.5% range. The revolver includes a 8x springing senior secured leverage covenant when 35% or more of the revolver is drawn, Moody's anticipates the company will remain in compliance with the covenant. The stable outlook reflects the expectation that revenue will grow organically in the mid single-digits over the next 12-24 months, with stronger growth in the cyber security, risk advisory and business services segments partially offset by slower growth in the valuation and corporate finance divisions. Top line growth will drive deleveraging towards 7x, but free cash flow is expected to remain low due to high transaction costs, with FCF/debt in the 2.0% - 3.5% range over the next 12 months. The ratings could be downgraded if increased competition or cyclical pressure result in declining organic revenue and lower profitability. Aggressive financial policies or debt-financed acquisitions causing debt to EBITDA to be sustained above 7.5x or EBITDA to interest to decline below 1.0x, or a material weakening in free cash flow and liquidity, could also pressure the ratings. The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a commitment to more balanced financial policies, sustaining its debt to EBITDA ratio below 6.0x and EBITDA to interest above 2.0x, combined with good liquidity and free cash flow to debt above 5%. Increasing scale and evidence of strong and sustainable organic revenue growth and improving margins would benefit credit metrics and create upward rating momentum. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Deerfield Dakota Holding, LLC is the holding company of Duff & Phelps, a global consulting services firm. Duff & Phelps operates in four main business segments: valuation advisory; governance, risk, investigations and disputes; corporate finance; and business services. The company generated approximately $1.1 billion of revenue in 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 