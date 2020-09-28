Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Delta Topco, Inc. ("Infoblox"), outlook stable

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
to Delta Topco, Inc. ("Infoblox") a B3 corporate
family rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating.
Concurrently, Moody's assigned B2 ratings to Infoblox's
proposed $1.29 billion senior secured first lien term loan
and $200 million revolver and assigned a Caa2 rating to its proposed
$455 million second lien term loan. Proceeds from the debt
raise along with new cash equity will be used to fund the acquisition
of Infoblox by funds affiliated with private equity sponsors Warburg Pincus
and Vista Equity Partners. The outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Delta Topco, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Delta Topco, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR reflects Infoblox's very high initial leverage of about
8x on a cash adjusted basis (including change in deferred revenue),
relatively small operating scale, and uncertainties from the changing
technologies that affect Infoblox and its peers. Infoblox derives
a significant share of its revenues from its Trinzic DDI product family
and its future revenues are largely derived from product upgrade sales
to its existing DDI (Domain Name Services, Dynamic Host Configuration
Protocol, and IP Address Management) customers. The refresh
and upgrade cycle introduces volatility to revenues on a 3 to 5 year cycle
however, performance is expected to become more predictable over
time as the company converts the vast majority of its new bookings and
renewal bookings into subscription contracts. The rating is supported
by Infoblox's leading share in its niche market and its high proportion
of recurring revenues derived under software maintenance and subscription
agreements. The company has a strong track record of organic growth
within its installed base and newer security offerings will help accelerate
cross selling and upselling opportunities for the company. The
company's minimal capital expenditure requirements and up-front
cash collection on subscriptions support strong free cash flow generation,
expected to be in the mid-single digit percent of gross debt.
Under private equity ownership, Infoblox is expected to maintain
an aggressive financial strategy, as evidenced by the large amount
of debt used to fund the transaction.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Infoblox
will maintain a strong liquidity profile and EBITDA will increase over
the next 12-18 months such that cash adjusted leverage will decline
toward 7x, driven by continued organic growth which is supported
by the ongoing product refresh cycle.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could downgrade Infoblox's ratings if competitive
or execution challenges result in revenue and EBITDA declining such that
cash adjusted leverage is sustained above 8x.
Moody's could upgrade Infoblox's ratings if the company generates
strong and sustained revenue growth such that cash adjusted leverage is
maintained below 6.5x while also maintaining strong free cash flow
generation.
Infoblox's liquidity is considered good, supported by expectations
for annualized free cash flow generation of approximately $100
million over the next 12-18 months, $35 million of
balance sheet cash expected at the close of the transaction, and
a proposed $200 million revolving credit facility (expected to
be undrawn at closing).
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Given Ivanti's exposure to the North
American and European economies, the company remains vulnerable
to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
Infoblox's capital structure will consist of a first lien revolver
and term loan (both rated B2) and a second lien term loan (rated Caa2),
with each rating reflecting the debt position in the capital structure
relative to the B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR.
Infoblox's appliance and SaaS-based products provide network
control, network automation and domain name system security services.
The company, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is owned
by funds affiliated with Warburg Pincus and Vista Equity Partners.
Infoblox generated total revenues of about $506 million in its
fiscal year ended July 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
