Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Delta Topco, Inc. ("Infoblox"), outlook stable

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned to Delta Topco, Inc. ("Infoblox") a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned B2 ratings to Infoblox's proposed $1.29 billion senior secured first lien term loan and $200 million revolver and assigned a Caa2 rating to its proposed $455 million second lien term loan. Proceeds from the debt raise along with new cash equity will be used to fund the acquisition of Infoblox by funds affiliated with private equity sponsors Warburg Pincus and Vista Equity Partners. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Delta Topco, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Delta Topco, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Infoblox's very high initial leverage of about 8x on a cash adjusted basis (including change in deferred revenue), relatively small operating scale, and uncertainties from the changing technologies that affect Infoblox and its peers. Infoblox derives a significant share of its revenues from its Trinzic DDI product family and its future revenues are largely derived from product upgrade sales to its existing DDI (Domain Name Services, Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol, and IP Address Management) customers. The refresh and upgrade cycle introduces volatility to revenues on a 3 to 5 year cycle however, performance is expected to become more predictable over time as the company converts the vast majority of its new bookings and renewal bookings into subscription contracts. The rating is supported by Infoblox's leading share in its niche market and its high proportion of recurring revenues derived under software maintenance and subscription agreements. The company has a strong track record of organic growth within its installed base and newer security offerings will help accelerate cross selling and upselling opportunities for the company. The company's minimal capital expenditure requirements and up-front cash collection on subscriptions support strong free cash flow generation, expected to be in the mid-single digit percent of gross debt. Under private equity ownership, Infoblox is expected to maintain an aggressive financial strategy, as evidenced by the large amount of debt used to fund the transaction.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Infoblox will maintain a strong liquidity profile and EBITDA will increase over the next 12-18 months such that cash adjusted leverage will decline toward 7x, driven by continued organic growth which is supported by the ongoing product refresh cycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Infoblox's ratings if competitive or execution challenges result in revenue and EBITDA declining such that cash adjusted leverage is sustained above 8x.

Moody's could upgrade Infoblox's ratings if the company generates strong and sustained revenue growth such that cash adjusted leverage is maintained below 6.5x while also maintaining strong free cash flow generation.

Infoblox's liquidity is considered good, supported by expectations for annualized free cash flow generation of approximately $100 million over the next 12-18 months, $35 million of balance sheet cash expected at the close of the transaction, and a proposed $200 million revolving credit facility (expected to be undrawn at closing).

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Given Ivanti's exposure to the North American and European economies, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Infoblox's capital structure will consist of a first lien revolver and term loan (both rated B2) and a second lien term loan (rated Caa2), with each rating reflecting the debt position in the capital structure relative to the B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR.

Infoblox's appliance and SaaS-based products provide network control, network automation and domain name system security services. The company, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is owned by funds affiliated with Warburg Pincus and Vista Equity Partners. Infoblox generated total revenues of about $506 million in its fiscal year ended July 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

