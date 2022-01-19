Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Emerald EMS; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned first time ratings to Emerald Technologies AcquisitionCo., Inc. ("Emerald EMS"), including a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating on the proposed first lien credit facility consisting of a $45 million revolver due 2027 and $250 million term loan due 2029. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the $250 million first lien term loan will be used, in conjunction with new cash equity, to support Crestview Partners' ("Crestview" or "Sponsor") buyout of Emerald EMS. The $45 million first lien revolving credit facility will have $15 million drawn at close due to the timing of a receivable collection which is expected to be repaid shortly thereafter. Pro forma debt/EBITDA and EBITA/Interest (both as adjusted by Moody's and excluding the initial $15 million revolver balance) are expected to be around 4.4x and 3.0x, respectively, for the twelve month period ending October 30, 2021.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Emerald Technologies AcquisitionCo., Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Emerald Technologies AcquisitionCo., Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Emerald EMS' small scale relative to the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry participants and the broader B3 rating category, and its significant customer concentration with the largest and top 10 customers accounting for roughly 40% and 70% of annual revenue, respectively. The rating also considers the company's narrow scope of operations as a tier-3 EMS provider within the semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense (A&D), and medical end markets. The company's limited operating history as a combined entity and the expectation for aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership further constrain the rating. Furthermore, the rating reflects the ongoing supply chain disruptions and component shortages and the uncertainty of when these industry-wide headwinds will subside.

The EMS industry is categorized by its high working capital intensity, long ramp times to onboard new programs, moderate-to-high customer concentration risk, and the challenges of maximizing existing facility utilization rates for profitability while simultaneously expanding capacity to support future revenue growth. The loss of operating leverage and material purchasing power during periods of revenue contraction can rapidly erode EBITDA margins and accelerate the rate of decline for aggregate dollar EBITDA generation to be greater than the rate of revenue decline. As a result, Moody's has a lower tolerance for financial leverage metrics for EMS providers relative to many other industries within the same rating category. Moody's views Emerald EMS' pro forma debt/EBITDA of 4.4x as moderately high.

The ratings are supported by the specialty nature of Emerald EMS' high-mix, low volume assembly and engineering services, which support EBITDA margins that are well above its larger tier 1 and tier 2 provider peers, as well as the company's long-term, strategic relationships with core customers. Emerald EMS' free-cash-flow (FCF) generation and interest coverage metrics are strong for the B3 category and further support its credit profile. Closing EBITDA is not overly reliant on adjustments and EBITDA growth over the next 12-18 months is not predicated on synergy realization. FCF/debt (as adjusted by Moody's) is projected to remain above 6.5% over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Emerald EMS will sustain organic revenue growth in the low single digit range while increasing corporate investments to support its projected revenue trajectory. Moody's projects resulting EBITDA margins will erode by no more than 100bps from FY 2021P levels; however, debt/EBITDA and FCF/debt are expected to remain comfortably below 5x and above 4%, respectively, through FY 2023. Contracts with Emerald EMS' largest customer are diversified across nearly 1,000 SKUs and contain 12-month notification clauses which partially mitigate its very high customer concentration risk over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Emerald EMS increases scale and customer diversity (organically or through M&A) such that annual revenue generation approaches $500 million and revenue concentration from its top 10 customers is reduced, debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5x, and FCF/debt is sustained above 5%. Emerald EMS' ratings are unlikely to be upgraded until adequate scale and customer diversity are achieved.

The ratings could be downgraded if Emerald EMS' revenue concentration with its largest customer or its top 10 customers in aggregate increases, its liquidity profile diminishes, is unable to grow revenue on an organic basis, or if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x. The ratings could also be downgraded should Moody's anticipate a deteriorating relationship with the largest customer, especially while the largest customer accounts for at least 30% of annual revenue. The adoption of more aggressive financial policies could also negatively pressure the ratings.

Emerald EMS has a good liquidity profile underpinned by its solid FCF generation and the expectation for full availability to its $45 million revolver in the near term. Like most EMS providers, Emerald EMS is exposed to working capital swings which can stress quarterly cash flow generation. Moody's believes the Company's closing cash balance of roughly $5 million will not provide adequate cushion against potential working capital swings over the next 6 months. However, Moody's projects Emerald EMS' will have the ability to accumulate an adequate cash balance over the next 12-15 months should it decide to do so. Moody's projects Emerald EMS will generate at least $15 million of FCF annually over the next 12-15 months. Maintenance capital expenditures are roughly $5 million per year and recent capacity expansions can support up to $100 million of incremental revenue growth. Nonetheless, Moody's expectation for $15 million FCF includes $4-5 million of growth capital expenditures which can be throttled down should performance falter. Emerald EMS' external liquidity is supported by its $45 million revolver due 2027, which is expected to remain undrawn over the next 12-15 months. Access to the revolver is governed by a 6.0x net first lien leverage ratio which tests when 25%+ of the commitment is drawn (or $11.25 million). Emerald EMS' 25% utilization test is stricter than the typical 30-35% utilization test governing similar peers' credit agreements but is not expected to impede revolver access over the next 12-15 months.

Emerald EMS is exposed to governance risks typical of private-equity ownership, given that financial sponsors, including Crestview, look to enhance equity returns through distributions or debt financed acquisitions. Accordingly, Moody's views Emerald EMS' financial policy to be somewhat aggressive given the private-equity ownership, moderately high closing leverage, and the potential for debt financed distributions or acquisitions to enhance equity returns. Lack of public financial disclosure and the absence of board independence are also governance risks.

Preliminary terms in the first lien credit facility contain provisions for incremental facility capacity up to the greater of (i) $45 million and (ii) 75% of LTM EBITDA; plus unlimited amounts up to (i) Closing Date First Lien Net Leverage if secured equally and ratably, or (ii) Closing Date Net Secured Leverage if secured on a junior lien basis, or (iii) up to 0.50x above Closing Date Net Total Leverage if unsecured. Wholly-owned material domestic subsidiaries must provide guarantees, provided that the burden or cost of providing a guarantee would not outweigh the practical benefit to the Lenders afforded thereby. There are leverage-based step-downs in the asset sale prepayment requirement to 50%, 25%, and 0% if the First Lien Net Leverage Ratio pro forma for the transaction is within 0.75x, 1.0x, and 1.25x, respectively, of the Closing Date First Lien Net Leverage Ratio.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement can be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Emerald EMS, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a tier-3 EMS provider of high mix, low volume (HMLV) design, prototyping, assembly, and lifecycle support services (supply chain management, order fulfilment, and reverse logistics) for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers in "non-traditional" end markets including semiconductor equipment, industrial controls, A&D, utility infrastructure, and medical. Emerald specializes in high-complexity electronic assemblies, specifically printed circuit boards (PCBA) and box builds/systems integrations, for customer-specific products with significant design variations. The company's manufacturing footprint spans more than 500,000 square feet across seven manufacturing facilities in the US (6) and China (1). Emerald EMS is owned by private equity firm Crestview Partners following the January 2022 buyout. Revenue for the twelve months ending October 31, 2021 was approximately $350 million.

