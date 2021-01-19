Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Forcepoint

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD probability
of default ("PD") rating to first time issuer Panther Guarantor
II, L.P. ("Forcepoint"). Moody's
also assigned a B3 rating to the proposed first lien credit facilities,
which will be issued at Forcepoint's subsidiaries, Panther
Purchaser LLC and Panther Commercial Holdings, L.P.'s.
The credit facilities will be used to fund the acquisition of certain
cybersecurity assets by private equity firm Francisco Partners from Raytheon
Technologies Corporation for roughly $1.1 billion as part
of a carve-out transaction. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR reflects Forcepoint's very high initial leverage at deal
close, challenges of separating as a stand-alone company
while simultaneously restructuring operations and potential for near term
negative free cash flow. The rating also reflects the company's
leading position across various commercial and government cybersecurity
software markets and favorable demand drivers in the security software
industry.
Forcepoint has seen strong growth in its Government business in recent
years while seeing more challenging performance in its larger Commercial
business. However, Forcepoint's Commercial business
should see more consistent topline performance as the company's
new cloud and hybrid Secure Web Gateway (SWB), Data Loss Prevention
(DLP), and Next-Gen Firewall (NGFW) products offset their
legacy, on-prem predecessor products. Pro forma leverage
at closing is over 20x excluding certain one-time costs (and far
higher including those items) and free cash flow pro forma for the new
capital structure is negative. Francisco Partners plans to enact
sizeable cost restructuring initiatives however, which, have
the potential to drive adjusted debt leverage to 6.0x and free
cash flow positive over the next two years if the company can maintain
low single digit growth through the process.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Forcepoint
will make significant headway under its restructuring program, modestly
grow revenue and improve its run-rate EBITDA margin to the mid-teens
over the next two years.
Forcepoint's environmental risks are low and in line with other
software peers. Social risks are low to moderate, in line
with the software sector, mainly stemming from social issues linked
to data security, diversity in the workplace and access to highly
skilled workers. Cyber security risks are moderate at Forcepoint
and arise from breaches on installed customer software as well as internal
Forcepoint systems. Forcepoint is privately held by private equity
firm Francisco Partners and does not have an independent Board.
Financial policies are expected to be aggressive as highlighted by the
high leverage at closing and significant restructuring plans.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Forcepoint's CFR could be upgraded if the company is able to grow
revenues, maintain or improve market share, leverage is sustained
below 6.5x (including Moody's adjustments) and free cash
flow to debt is sustained above 5%.
Forcepoint's CFR could be downgraded if performance deteriorates
as a result of the separation or restructuring plan, leverage remains
over 8x (including Moody's adjustments) on other than a temporary
basis, or free cash flow to debt is not on track to be positive
in 2022 or if liquidity otherwise deteriorates.
Liquidity is good based on a pro forma cash balance of $93 million,
although a portion of this cash balance is earmarked for certain one-time
costs related to the cost savings plan and the stand-up costs related
to the carve-out from Raytheon Technologies. We expect free
cash flow will be breakeven to negative in the first of deal close due
to these one-time costs. The company will also have a $75
million undrawn revolving credit facility at closing.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Panther Guarantor II, L.P.
(Forcepoint)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
..Issuer: Panther Purchaser LLC
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolver Credit
Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Panther Guarantor II, L.P.
(Forcepoint)
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Panther Purchaser LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
The proposed secured debt facilities has flexibility that could be detrimental
to lenders, including a provision for incremental secured facilities
up to the greater of $110 million or 1x EBITDA. Asset sale
proceeds are required to pay down debt based on a leverage based test
with 18 month reinvestment provisions (and an additional 180 day extension
if the purchase is committed to within the initial 18 month window).
Forcepoint is a security software company serving both enterprise and
government customers, with approximately $650 million of
revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The
company will be owned by private equity -firm Francisco Partners
at close of the transaction.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
