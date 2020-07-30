Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Foresight Energy LLC; outlook positive

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
Foresight Energy LLC ("Foresight") a B3 Corporate Family Rating
("CFR"), B3-PD probability of default ratings,
and B3 ratings to the company's $225 million senior secured
term loans. Proceeds from the term loans funded the company's
emergence from bankruptcy. The rating outlook is positive.
"Foresight has reduced balance sheet debt by nearly 90%,
restructured unfavorable commercial agreements, and developed a
plan to ramp up production at the Hillsboro Mine," said Ben
Nelson, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer
and lead analyst for Foresight Energy LLC.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Foresight Energy LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned
B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned
B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Foresight Energy LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR is principally constrained by uncertainties related to the
company's emergence from bankruptcy, event risk related to
the company's ownership structure, and potential for consolidation
in the domestic coal industry characterized by overcapacity and steep
secular decline in demand in the 2020s. The company's asset
base is capable of supporting a rating at least two notches above the
B3 CFR assuming it can achieve cash costs consistent with its plan and
maintains very low absolute debt levels. Foresight has two mines
with a demonstrated excellent cost position (Williamson, Sugar Camp),
one mine with a potential excellent cost position (Hillsboro), and
one idled mine (Macoupin). Commercial arrangements with mining
contractors, lessors of reserves, railroads, port operators,
and other counterparties have been substantively restructured during the
company's bankruptcy process and no longer represent a material
drag on earnings and cash flow generation. Management's new
contracting strategy should help ensure cash netbacks at the mine level
by eliminating transportation-related risks in exchange for somewhat
lower pricing. However, with the company emerging from bankruptcy
after an extended period of operating in a cash-constrained environment
and still ramping up the Hillsboro Mine after multiple operating incidents
over the past several years, Moody's will be very focused
on the company's ability to operate consistently at expected cash
costs and expected maintenance capital spending levels. Emphasis
will be placed on the consistency of the company's commercial and
financial strategies.
Moody's understands that Foresight has emerged from bankruptcy in
a much stronger financial position. Moody's anticipates that
Foresight will be able to sell at least 18-19 million tons of coal
on an annual basis, achieve very competitive cash costs, and
generate EBITDA of at least $5/ton in 2021 and $6/ton in
2022. Foresight has contracted 14.5 million tons in 2021
and 10.5 million tons in 2022. Our forecast also assumes
that a tranche of the company's senior secured term loans will convert
to equity, as planned, 60 days after the company's emergence
from bankruptcy which occured on June 30th, 2020, and thereby
reduce debt to $150 million from an initial level of $225
million. Moody's expects that the company will maintain adjusted
financial leverage in the range of 1.0x-2.0x (Debt/EBITDA)
and generate positive free cash flow on an annual basis.
Foresight has adequate liquidity to support operations in the near-term.
Management expects more than $70 million of cash on a pro forma
basis for the new structure (6/30/2020). Foresight is expected
to generate positive free cash flow in the second half of 2020 and 2021.
The proposed senior secured credit facilities do not have financial maintenance
covenants and will not include access to revolving credit. The
company will have no near-term debt maturities and its credit agreement
includes a provision that would allow it to establish a revolving credit
facility in the future.
Environmental, social, and governance factors are important
factors influencing Foresight's credit quality. The company is
exposed to ESG issues typical for a company in the coal mining industry,
including increasing global demand for renewable energy that is detrimental
to demand for coal, especially in the United States and Western
Europe. From an environmental perspective the coal mining sector
is also viewed as: (i) very high risk for air pollution and carbon
regulations; (ii) high risk for soil and water pollution, land
use restrictions, and natural and man-made hazards;
and (iii) moderate risk for water shortages. Social issues include
specific health risks, such as black lung disease, and typical
safety issues associated with mining. Governance issues include
financial policy challenges associated with ownership by numerous pre-petition
creditors, strong likelihood that Foresight will return capital
in the near-to-medium term, and limited opportunity
to pursue a public offering in part due to ESG-related factors.
Taken together, Foresight has less significant environmental and
social risks compared to most rated coal companies and more significant
governance-related risks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The positive outlook reflects expectations for positive free cash flow
over the next 12-18 months. Moody's could upgrade
the rating if the company is able to obtain commercial agreements for
the majority of its expected production 2021, achieve very competitive
cash costs, and generate positive free cash flow for a few quarters.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations
for adjusted financial leverage above 3.0x (Debt/EBITDA),
negative free cash flow generation, or substantive deterioration
in liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Foresight Energy LLC is a privately-owned coal producer with four
longwall mines and more than 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois
Basin. The company is owned by pre-petition creditors following
emergence from bankruptcy. Foresight generated approximately $834
million in coal sales revenue and $185 million in EBITDA in 2019.
