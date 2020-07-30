Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Foresight Energy LLC; outlook positive

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned Foresight Energy LLC ("Foresight") a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD probability of default ratings, and B3 ratings to the company's $225 million senior secured term loans. Proceeds from the term loans funded the company's emergence from bankruptcy. The rating outlook is positive.

"Foresight has reduced balance sheet debt by nearly 90%, restructured unfavorable commercial agreements, and developed a plan to ramp up production at the Hillsboro Mine," said Ben Nelson, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Foresight Energy LLC.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Foresight Energy LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Foresight Energy LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR is principally constrained by uncertainties related to the company's emergence from bankruptcy, event risk related to the company's ownership structure, and potential for consolidation in the domestic coal industry characterized by overcapacity and steep secular decline in demand in the 2020s. The company's asset base is capable of supporting a rating at least two notches above the B3 CFR assuming it can achieve cash costs consistent with its plan and maintains very low absolute debt levels. Foresight has two mines with a demonstrated excellent cost position (Williamson, Sugar Camp), one mine with a potential excellent cost position (Hillsboro), and one idled mine (Macoupin). Commercial arrangements with mining contractors, lessors of reserves, railroads, port operators, and other counterparties have been substantively restructured during the company's bankruptcy process and no longer represent a material drag on earnings and cash flow generation. Management's new contracting strategy should help ensure cash netbacks at the mine level by eliminating transportation-related risks in exchange for somewhat lower pricing. However, with the company emerging from bankruptcy after an extended period of operating in a cash-constrained environment and still ramping up the Hillsboro Mine after multiple operating incidents over the past several years, Moody's will be very focused on the company's ability to operate consistently at expected cash costs and expected maintenance capital spending levels. Emphasis will be placed on the consistency of the company's commercial and financial strategies.

Moody's understands that Foresight has emerged from bankruptcy in a much stronger financial position. Moody's anticipates that Foresight will be able to sell at least 18-19 million tons of coal on an annual basis, achieve very competitive cash costs, and generate EBITDA of at least $5/ton in 2021 and $6/ton in 2022. Foresight has contracted 14.5 million tons in 2021 and 10.5 million tons in 2022. Our forecast also assumes that a tranche of the company's senior secured term loans will convert to equity, as planned, 60 days after the company's emergence from bankruptcy which occured on June 30th, 2020, and thereby reduce debt to $150 million from an initial level of $225 million. Moody's expects that the company will maintain adjusted financial leverage in the range of 1.0x-2.0x (Debt/EBITDA) and generate positive free cash flow on an annual basis.

Foresight has adequate liquidity to support operations in the near-term. Management expects more than $70 million of cash on a pro forma basis for the new structure (6/30/2020). Foresight is expected to generate positive free cash flow in the second half of 2020 and 2021. The proposed senior secured credit facilities do not have financial maintenance covenants and will not include access to revolving credit. The company will have no near-term debt maturities and its credit agreement includes a provision that would allow it to establish a revolving credit facility in the future.

Environmental, social, and governance factors are important factors influencing Foresight's credit quality. The company is exposed to ESG issues typical for a company in the coal mining industry, including increasing global demand for renewable energy that is detrimental to demand for coal, especially in the United States and Western Europe. From an environmental perspective the coal mining sector is also viewed as: (i) very high risk for air pollution and carbon regulations; (ii) high risk for soil and water pollution, land use restrictions, and natural and man-made hazards; and (iii) moderate risk for water shortages. Social issues include specific health risks, such as black lung disease, and typical safety issues associated with mining. Governance issues include financial policy challenges associated with ownership by numerous pre-petition creditors, strong likelihood that Foresight will return capital in the near-to-medium term, and limited opportunity to pursue a public offering in part due to ESG-related factors. Taken together, Foresight has less significant environmental and social risks compared to most rated coal companies and more significant governance-related risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects expectations for positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company is able to obtain commercial agreements for the majority of its expected production 2021, achieve very competitive cash costs, and generate positive free cash flow for a few quarters. Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage above 3.0x (Debt/EBITDA), negative free cash flow generation, or substantive deterioration in liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Foresight Energy LLC is a privately-owned coal producer with four longwall mines and more than 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The company is owned by pre-petition creditors following emergence from bankruptcy. Foresight generated approximately $834 million in coal sales revenue and $185 million in EBITDA in 2019.

