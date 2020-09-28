Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Frontier's post-bankruptcy exit financing; outlook is stable

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating to Frontier Communications Corporation (New) (Frontier) in connection with its post-bankruptcy exit financing. Moody's has also assigned a B3 rating to Frontier's proposed $1.65 billion first lien debtor-in-possession-to-Exit financings (DIP-to-Exit financings), which are expected to be comprised of a $500 million first lien DIP-to-Exit term loan and $1.15 billion of first lien DIP-to-Exit secured notes. The maturity of the first lien DIP-to-Exit term loan will be the earlier of seven years post-closing and 90 days before the maturity of Frontier's existing prepetition second lien notes due 2026; the first lien DIP-to-Exit secured notes will mature seven years post-closing. The net proceeds from the sale of the first lien DIP-to-Exit financings will be used to fully repay $1.65 billion of Frontier's prepetition 8% senior secured notes. The outlook is stable.

Moody's is only rating the post-bankruptcy exit portion of the company's $1.65 billion first lien DIP-to-Exit financings. Moody's is not rating the initial debtor-in-possession portion of Frontier's first lien DIP-to-Exit financings while the company remains in bankruptcy.

On August 27, 2020 the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York confirmed Frontier's plan of reorganization. The company expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection sometime in early 2021 (Bankruptcy Exit). The Bankruptcy Exit date is uncertain due to the need to obtain remaining regulatory approvals. Upon emergence the company will reduce its prepetition senior unsecured funded debt by approximately $11 billion and annual interest expense by approximately $1 billion. Prepetition holders of the company's senior unsecured debt will receive new common stock and $750 million of takeback debt (unrated). The form of this takeback debt will be determined at Bankruptcy Exit based on several factors, including whether the company's prepetition second lien notes are repaid prior to Bankruptcy Exit. Moody's expects that this takeback debt will either be in the form of junior lien notes or unsecured notes. The rating on the DIP-to-Exit financings is not currently expected to be impacted by the final form of the takeback debt. In anticipation of the Bankruptcy Exit and coincident with the $1.65 billion first lien DIP-to-Exit financings, Frontier is also issuing a $625 million first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility (unrated) which will be pari passu with the first lien DIP-to-Exit financings. The company's existing prepetition $850 million revolving credit facility ($749 million drawn as of June 30, 2020) was fully paid down on September 17, 2020 using a portion of $2.29 billion of existing balance sheet cash (as of June 30, 2020). Frontier's existing prepetition $1.694 billion first lien term loan B due 2024, $1.6 billion 8.5% second lien notes due 2026 and $856 million of various unsecured notes held at the company's operating subsidiary levels are all currently expected to remain outstanding at Bankruptcy Exit and will also all be unrated. Initially, the borrower under the first lien DIP-to-Exit financings and first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility will be Frontier Communications Corporation as debtor in possession. After conversion of the first lien DIP-to-Exit financings and first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility to actual exit financings at Bankruptcy Exit, the borrower will be a new domestic entity that succeeds to the business and operations of Frontier Communications Corporation as debtor in possession pursuant to the plan of reorganization. While the company has stated in public filings that it intends to remain a publicly traded company at Bankruptcy Exit through the public listing of new common stock issued to unsecured debtholders pursuant to the plan of reorganization, Moody's notes that no official decision has yet been made regarding this matter.

The ratings assigned are contingent upon Frontier's emergence from bankruptcy consistent with the terms of the August 27, 2020 confirmation order and are subject to change based on the company's performance during bankruptcy.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Frontier Communications Corporation (NEW)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Frontier Communications Corporation (NEW)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Frontier's B3 CFR rating reflects the high execution risks post-bankruptcy of the company's modernization plan across its operating segments to reverse continuing revenue and EBITDA declines. Moody's expects revenue and EBITDA contraction will be in excess of Frontier's rated peers through at least year-end 2022; this applies even on a pro forma basis that excludes the company's northwest US operations sold on May 1, 2020. Moody's believes Frontier's bottoms-up designed modernization plan is likely still-evolving, but now expects stepped-up capital investments through 2028 with capital intensity peaking in 2022. Underscoring the upfront nature and immensity of its turnaround effort the company plans almost $7 billion of total capital spending for the five-year period from 2020 to 2024, a portion of which will target the conversion of 2.9 million homes out of the 11 million copper homes currently passed to fiber passings. This substantial effort will target multiple states across Frontier's footprint for network upgrades, with a focus on the larger markets in Connecticut, California, Texas and Florida.

As Frontier has historically endured high new customer churn, a critical element of the company's success-based investing stage -- the extending of upgraded fiber networks laterally to new customer homes -- is dependent upon effective customer targeting to better achieve economic paybacks and longer and higher value customer relationships. The modernization plan will need to incorporate significantly improved customer care efficiencies to proactively reduce churn, enhanced sales force capabilities and productivity and reduced operational costs, including field costs. Despite a reduced debt load after its emergence from bankruptcy, Frontier will continue to operate at a competitive disadvantage versus cable, fiber overbuilder and wireless competitors in the bulk of its market footprint until meaningful network upgrades bolster its value proposition. Evidence of good execution on this metric will be steady market share expansion followed by sustained revenue and EBITDA growth. Until then, Frontier's broadband speeds and competitive value proposition to both consumer and commercial customers is largely limited by a legacy copper network spanning almost 80% of 14 million broadband-capable homes passed in its 25 state footprint, which includes 3 million fiber home passings and 1.2 million fiber broadband subscribers today. Frontier also faces continued steady top line and margin pressures in its commercial and wholesale business segments, which comprise about 50% of overall revenue.

Post-bankruptcy operational enhancements include new leadership, consultant hires, sales force and account management structural changes and a greater prioritizing of strategic product offerings. While strengthened financial flexibility post-bankruptcy will afford Frontier a longer turnaround runway than it had pre-bankruptcy, strengthening its existing core business will require deft operational skills in the face of high single-digit revenue declines accompanied by strong EBITDA pressures through at least 2022. The company's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) will increase from projected lower levels at Bankruptcy Exit of around 3x to nearer 4x by year-end 2022, which only heightens the need for steady and timely strategic execution success.

Post-bankruptcy, Frontier's financial policy includes a long term, sustainable net leverage target (company defined) of under 3x, the prioritization of reinvestment of discretionary cash flow into its business versus shareholder friendly actions and potential asset optimizations through non-core dispositions, but such potential optimizations would not be anticipated until the later years of the current modernization plan.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of Frontier, as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default, and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. The first lien DIP-to-Exit term loan and first lien DIP-to-Exit secured notes are rated B3 (LGD4), in line with the B3 CFR, reflecting the benefits from a first lien pledge of stock of certain subsidiaries of Frontier which represent approximately 90% of Frontier's total EBITDA and 80% of Frontier's total assets, and guarantees from a subset of these subsidiaries (although the guarantor details are not disclosed). In Moody's priority of claim waterfall, we rank the first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility, first lien DIP-to-Exit financings and existing prepetition first lien term loan B behind structurally senior debt issued by various operating subsidiaries as well as pension and trade payables of subsidiaries. The first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility, first lien DIP-to-Exit financings and existing prepetition first lien term loan B are ranked ahead of the existing prepetition second lien notes (unrated) and expected takeback debt (unrated) at Bankruptcy Exit.

Moody's views Frontier's liquidity as good. At Bankruptcy Exit Moody's expects the company to have $150 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and full borrowing capacity availability on its $625 million first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility. Reduced prepetition interest helps support moderate free cash flow generation in 2021 but Moody's expects free cash flow to be around negative $350 million in 2022 due to stepped-up capital spending and contracting revenue over the next several years. The company is expected to have high capital spending (Moody's adjusted) of approximately $1.3 billion in 2021 and $1.7 billion in 2022. Moody's expects the company will need to draw down on a portion of its revolver by year-end 2022 as a result of its front-loaded capital spending ambitions. As there is a high level of uncertainty regarding Frontier's ability to deliver sustained operational improvements through network investment, any shortfalls in expectations for future free cash flow generation would limit financial flexibility and likely impair the company's ability to maintain its planned pace of network upgrades. Post-bankruptcy, prepetition unsecured debt holders will have the bulk of economic and voting control over Frontier's strategic decisions as its modernization plan is implemented.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations over the next 12-18 months for continuing high single-digit revenue and EBITDA declines, slightly decreasing EBITDA margins, moderate but slightly increasing debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) and moderate free cash flow generation initially. Good liquidity and the company's ability to smooth out early peaks in planned discretionary capital spending further supports the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Given the company's current competitive positioning, network upgrade execution risks and uncertainties regarding share growth traction across its end markets, upward pressure is limited but could develop should Frontier's free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) track towards mid single-digit levels as a percentage of Moody's adjusted debt on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also require steady market share capture gains across the company's network footprint in both consumer and commercial end markets over several years, consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth and maintenance of a good liquidity profile.

Downward pressure on the rating could arise should the company's liquidity deteriorate or should execution of its share capture and growth strategy materially stall or weaken.

Under its first lien DIP-to-Exit credit facilities, comprised of the $625 million first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility (unrated) and $500 million first lien DIP-to-Exit term loan, Frontier will be permitted to increase or add one or more additional revolving or term loan credit facilities through an incremental facility which permits debt up to the greater of $1.375 billion or 50% of latest 12 months EBITDA plus an additional pari passu amount up to pro forma 1.35x first lien leverage ratio, and are permitted to reclassify amounts under the ratio basket subject to capacity. Collateral leakage is permitted, subject to available basket capacity, through the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. There are no additional "blocker" provisions precluding the transfer of assets. Restricted payments from the cumulative credit are subject to a consolidated first lien leverage ratio no greater than 1.35x at the point of conversion at Bankruptcy Exit. There are no step-downs to the requirement that net asset sale proceeds prepay the loans.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the first lien DIP-to-Exit credit facilities agreement can be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Frontier is an Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier (ILEC) headquartered in Norwalk, CT and the fourth largest wireline telecommunications company in the US. Frontier generated $7.7 billion of revenue in the last 12 months ended June 30, 2020, which includes revenue from northwest operations sold in May 2020.

