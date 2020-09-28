info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Frontier's post-bankruptcy exit financing; outlook is stable

28 Sep 2020

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating to Frontier Communications Corporation (New) (Frontier) in connection with its post-bankruptcy exit financing. Moody's has also assigned a B3 rating to Frontier's proposed $1.65 billion first lien debtor-in-possession-to-Exit financings (DIP-to-Exit financings), which are expected to be comprised of a $500 million first lien DIP-to-Exit term loan and $1.15 billion of first lien DIP-to-Exit secured notes. The maturity of the first lien DIP-to-Exit term loan will be the earlier of seven years post-closing and 90 days before the maturity of Frontier's existing prepetition second lien notes due 2026; the first lien DIP-to-Exit secured notes will mature seven years post-closing. The net proceeds from the sale of the first lien DIP-to-Exit financings will be used to fully repay $1.65 billion of Frontier's prepetition 8% senior secured notes. The outlook is stable.

Moody's is only rating the post-bankruptcy exit portion of the company's $1.65 billion first lien DIP-to-Exit financings. Moody's is not rating the initial debtor-in-possession portion of Frontier's first lien DIP-to-Exit financings while the company remains in bankruptcy.

On August 27, 2020 the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York confirmed Frontier's plan of reorganization. The company expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection sometime in early 2021 (Bankruptcy Exit). The Bankruptcy Exit date is uncertain due to the need to obtain remaining regulatory approvals. Upon emergence the company will reduce its prepetition senior unsecured funded debt by approximately $11 billion and annual interest expense by approximately $1 billion. Prepetition holders of the company's senior unsecured debt will receive new common stock and $750 million of takeback debt (unrated). The form of this takeback debt will be determined at Bankruptcy Exit based on several factors, including whether the company's prepetition second lien notes are repaid prior to Bankruptcy Exit. Moody's expects that this takeback debt will either be in the form of junior lien notes or unsecured notes. The rating on the DIP-to-Exit financings is not currently expected to be impacted by the final form of the takeback debt. In anticipation of the Bankruptcy Exit and coincident with the $1.65 billion first lien DIP-to-Exit financings, Frontier is also issuing a $625 million first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility (unrated) which will be pari passu with the first lien DIP-to-Exit financings. The company's existing prepetition $850 million revolving credit facility ($749 million drawn as of June 30, 2020) was fully paid down on September 17, 2020 using a portion of $2.29 billion of existing balance sheet cash (as of June 30, 2020). Frontier's existing prepetition $1.694 billion first lien term loan B due 2024, $1.6 billion 8.5% second lien notes due 2026 and $856 million of various unsecured notes held at the company's operating subsidiary levels are all currently expected to remain outstanding at Bankruptcy Exit and will also all be unrated. Initially, the borrower under the first lien DIP-to-Exit financings and first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility will be Frontier Communications Corporation as debtor in possession. After conversion of the first lien DIP-to-Exit financings and first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility to actual exit financings at Bankruptcy Exit, the borrower will be a new domestic entity that succeeds to the business and operations of Frontier Communications Corporation as debtor in possession pursuant to the plan of reorganization. While the company has stated in public filings that it intends to remain a publicly traded company at Bankruptcy Exit through the public listing of new common stock issued to unsecured debtholders pursuant to the plan of reorganization, Moody's notes that no official decision has yet been made regarding this matter.

The ratings assigned are contingent upon Frontier's emergence from bankruptcy consistent with the terms of the August 27, 2020 confirmation order and are subject to change based on the company's performance during bankruptcy.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Frontier Communications Corporation (NEW)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Frontier Communications Corporation (NEW)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Frontier's B3 CFR rating reflects the high execution risks post-bankruptcy of the company's modernization plan across its operating segments to reverse continuing revenue and EBITDA declines. Moody's expects revenue and EBITDA contraction will be in excess of Frontier's rated peers through at least year-end 2022; this applies even on a pro forma basis that excludes the company's northwest US operations sold on May 1, 2020. Moody's believes Frontier's bottoms-up designed modernization plan is likely still-evolving, but now expects stepped-up capital investments through 2028 with capital intensity peaking in 2022. Underscoring the upfront nature and immensity of its turnaround effort the company plans almost $7 billion of total capital spending for the five-year period from 2020 to 2024, a portion of which will target the conversion of 2.9 million homes out of the 11 million copper homes currently passed to fiber passings. This substantial effort will target multiple states across Frontier's footprint for network upgrades, with a focus on the larger markets in Connecticut, California, Texas and Florida.

As Frontier has historically endured high new customer churn, a critical element of the company's success-based investing stage -- the extending of upgraded fiber networks laterally to new customer homes -- is dependent upon effective customer targeting to better achieve economic paybacks and longer and higher value customer relationships. The modernization plan will need to incorporate significantly improved customer care efficiencies to proactively reduce churn, enhanced sales force capabilities and productivity and reduced operational costs, including field costs. Despite a reduced debt load after its emergence from bankruptcy, Frontier will continue to operate at a competitive disadvantage versus cable, fiber overbuilder and wireless competitors in the bulk of its market footprint until meaningful network upgrades bolster its value proposition. Evidence of good execution on this metric will be steady market share expansion followed by sustained revenue and EBITDA growth. Until then, Frontier's broadband speeds and competitive value proposition to both consumer and commercial customers is largely limited by a legacy copper network spanning almost 80% of 14 million broadband-capable homes passed in its 25 state footprint, which includes 3 million fiber home passings and 1.2 million fiber broadband subscribers today. Frontier also faces continued steady top line and margin pressures in its commercial and wholesale business segments, which comprise about 50% of overall revenue.

Post-bankruptcy operational enhancements include new leadership, consultant hires, sales force and account management structural changes and a greater prioritizing of strategic product offerings. While strengthened financial flexibility post-bankruptcy will afford Frontier a longer turnaround runway than it had pre-bankruptcy, strengthening its existing core business will require deft operational skills in the face of high single-digit revenue declines accompanied by strong EBITDA pressures through at least 2022. The company's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) will increase from projected lower levels at Bankruptcy Exit of around 3x to nearer 4x by year-end 2022, which only heightens the need for steady and timely strategic execution success.

Post-bankruptcy, Frontier's financial policy includes a long term, sustainable net leverage target (company defined) of under 3x, the prioritization of reinvestment of discretionary cash flow into its business versus shareholder friendly actions and potential asset optimizations through non-core dispositions, but such potential optimizations would not be anticipated until the later years of the current modernization plan.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of Frontier, as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default, and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. The first lien DIP-to-Exit term loan and first lien DIP-to-Exit secured notes are rated B3 (LGD4), in line with the B3 CFR, reflecting the benefits from a first lien pledge of stock of certain subsidiaries of Frontier which represent approximately 90% of Frontier's total EBITDA and 80% of Frontier's total assets, and guarantees from a subset of these subsidiaries (although the guarantor details are not disclosed). In Moody's priority of claim waterfall, we rank the first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility, first lien DIP-to-Exit financings and existing prepetition first lien term loan B behind structurally senior debt issued by various operating subsidiaries as well as pension and trade payables of subsidiaries. The first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility, first lien DIP-to-Exit financings and existing prepetition first lien term loan B are ranked ahead of the existing prepetition second lien notes (unrated) and expected takeback debt (unrated) at Bankruptcy Exit.

Moody's views Frontier's liquidity as good. At Bankruptcy Exit Moody's expects the company to have $150 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and full borrowing capacity availability on its $625 million first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility. Reduced prepetition interest helps support moderate free cash flow generation in 2021 but Moody's expects free cash flow to be around negative $350 million in 2022 due to stepped-up capital spending and contracting revenue over the next several years. The company is expected to have high capital spending (Moody's adjusted) of approximately $1.3 billion in 2021 and $1.7 billion in 2022. Moody's expects the company will need to draw down on a portion of its revolver by year-end 2022 as a result of its front-loaded capital spending ambitions. As there is a high level of uncertainty regarding Frontier's ability to deliver sustained operational improvements through network investment, any shortfalls in expectations for future free cash flow generation would limit financial flexibility and likely impair the company's ability to maintain its planned pace of network upgrades. Post-bankruptcy, prepetition unsecured debt holders will have the bulk of economic and voting control over Frontier's strategic decisions as its modernization plan is implemented.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations over the next 12-18 months for continuing high single-digit revenue and EBITDA declines, slightly decreasing EBITDA margins, moderate but slightly increasing debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) and moderate free cash flow generation initially. Good liquidity and the company's ability to smooth out early peaks in planned discretionary capital spending further supports the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Given the company's current competitive positioning, network upgrade execution risks and uncertainties regarding share growth traction across its end markets, upward pressure is limited but could develop should Frontier's free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) track towards mid single-digit levels as a percentage of Moody's adjusted debt on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also require steady market share capture gains across the company's network footprint in both consumer and commercial end markets over several years, consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth and maintenance of a good liquidity profile.

Downward pressure on the rating could arise should the company's liquidity deteriorate or should execution of its share capture and growth strategy materially stall or weaken.

Under its first lien DIP-to-Exit credit facilities, comprised of the $625 million first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility (unrated) and $500 million first lien DIP-to-Exit term loan, Frontier will be permitted to increase or add one or more additional revolving or term loan credit facilities through an incremental facility which permits debt up to the greater of $1.375 billion or 50% of latest 12 months EBITDA plus an additional pari passu amount up to pro forma 1.35x first lien leverage ratio, and are permitted to reclassify amounts under the ratio basket subject to capacity. Collateral leakage is permitted, subject to available basket capacity, through the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. There are no additional "blocker" provisions precluding the transfer of assets. Restricted payments from the cumulative credit are subject to a consolidated first lien leverage ratio no greater than 1.35x at the point of conversion at Bankruptcy Exit. There are no step-downs to the requirement that net asset sale proceeds prepay the loans.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the first lien DIP-to-Exit credit facilities agreement can be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Frontier is an Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier (ILEC) headquartered in Norwalk, CT and the fourth largest wireline telecommunications company in the US. Frontier generated $7.7 billion of revenue in the last 12 months ended June 30, 2020, which includes revenue from northwest operations sold in May 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Mack, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
