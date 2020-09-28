Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Frontier's post-bankruptcy exit financing; outlook is stable

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a B3 corporate family
rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating to Frontier
Communications Corporation (New) (Frontier) in connection with its post-bankruptcy
exit financing. Moody's has also assigned a B3 rating to Frontier's
proposed $1.65 billion first lien debtor-in-possession-to-Exit
financings (DIP-to-Exit financings), which are expected
to be comprised of a $500 million first lien DIP-to-Exit
term loan and $1.15 billion of first lien DIP-to-Exit
secured notes. The maturity of the first lien DIP-to-Exit
term loan will be the earlier of seven years post-closing and 90
days before the maturity of Frontier's existing prepetition second
lien notes due 2026; the first lien DIP-to-Exit secured
notes will mature seven years post-closing. The net proceeds
from the sale of the first lien DIP-to-Exit financings will
be used to fully repay $1.65 billion of Frontier's
prepetition 8% senior secured notes. The outlook is stable.
Moody's is only rating the post-bankruptcy exit portion of
the company's $1.65 billion first lien DIP-to-Exit
financings. Moody's is not rating the initial debtor-in-possession
portion of Frontier's first lien DIP-to-Exit financings
while the company remains in bankruptcy.
On August 27, 2020 the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District
of New York confirmed Frontier's plan of reorganization.
The company expects to complete its financial restructuring process and
emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection sometime in early 2021 (Bankruptcy
Exit). The Bankruptcy Exit date is uncertain due to the need to
obtain remaining regulatory approvals. Upon emergence the company
will reduce its prepetition senior unsecured funded debt by approximately
$11 billion and annual interest expense by approximately $1
billion. Prepetition holders of the company's senior unsecured
debt will receive new common stock and $750 million of takeback
debt (unrated). The form of this takeback debt will be determined
at Bankruptcy Exit based on several factors, including whether the
company's prepetition second lien notes are repaid prior to Bankruptcy
Exit. Moody's expects that this takeback debt will either
be in the form of junior lien notes or unsecured notes. The rating
on the DIP-to-Exit financings is not currently expected
to be impacted by the final form of the takeback debt. In anticipation
of the Bankruptcy Exit and coincident with the $1.65 billion
first lien DIP-to-Exit financings, Frontier is also
issuing a $625 million first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving
credit facility (unrated) which will be pari passu with the first lien
DIP-to-Exit financings. The company's existing
prepetition $850 million revolving credit facility ($749
million drawn as of June 30, 2020) was fully paid down on September
17, 2020 using a portion of $2.29 billion of existing
balance sheet cash (as of June 30, 2020). Frontier's
existing prepetition $1.694 billion first lien term loan
B due 2024, $1.6 billion 8.5% second
lien notes due 2026 and $856 million of various unsecured notes
held at the company's operating subsidiary levels are all currently
expected to remain outstanding at Bankruptcy Exit and will also all be
unrated. Initially, the borrower under the first lien DIP-to-Exit
financings and first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility
will be Frontier Communications Corporation as debtor in possession.
After conversion of the first lien DIP-to-Exit financings
and first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving credit facility to
actual exit financings at Bankruptcy Exit, the borrower will be
a new domestic entity that succeeds to the business and operations of
Frontier Communications Corporation as debtor in possession pursuant to
the plan of reorganization. While the company has stated in public
filings that it intends to remain a publicly traded company at Bankruptcy
Exit through the public listing of new common stock issued to unsecured
debtholders pursuant to the plan of reorganization, Moody's
notes that no official decision has yet been made regarding this matter.
The ratings assigned are contingent upon Frontier's emergence from
bankruptcy consistent with the terms of the August 27, 2020 confirmation
order and are subject to change based on the company's performance
during bankruptcy.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Frontier Communications Corporation (NEW)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B3 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Frontier Communications Corporation (NEW)
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Frontier's B3 CFR rating reflects the high execution risks post-bankruptcy
of the company's modernization plan across its operating segments to reverse
continuing revenue and EBITDA declines. Moody's expects revenue
and EBITDA contraction will be in excess of Frontier's rated peers
through at least year-end 2022; this applies even on a pro
forma basis that excludes the company's northwest US operations
sold on May 1, 2020. Moody's believes Frontier's
bottoms-up designed modernization plan is likely still-evolving,
but now expects stepped-up capital investments through 2028 with
capital intensity peaking in 2022. Underscoring the upfront nature
and immensity of its turnaround effort the company plans almost $7
billion of total capital spending for the five-year period from
2020 to 2024, a portion of which will target the conversion of 2.9
million homes out of the 11 million copper homes currently passed to fiber
passings. This substantial effort will target multiple states across
Frontier's footprint for network upgrades, with a focus on
the larger markets in Connecticut, California, Texas and Florida.
As Frontier has historically endured high new customer churn, a
critical element of the company's success-based investing
stage -- the extending of upgraded fiber networks laterally to new
customer homes -- is dependent upon effective customer targeting
to better achieve economic paybacks and longer and higher value customer
relationships. The modernization plan will need to incorporate
significantly improved customer care efficiencies to proactively reduce
churn, enhanced sales force capabilities and productivity and reduced
operational costs, including field costs. Despite a reduced
debt load after its emergence from bankruptcy, Frontier will continue
to operate at a competitive disadvantage versus cable, fiber overbuilder
and wireless competitors in the bulk of its market footprint until meaningful
network upgrades bolster its value proposition. Evidence of good
execution on this metric will be steady market share expansion followed
by sustained revenue and EBITDA growth. Until then, Frontier's
broadband speeds and competitive value proposition to both consumer and
commercial customers is largely limited by a legacy copper network spanning
almost 80% of 14 million broadband-capable homes passed
in its 25 state footprint, which includes 3 million fiber home passings
and 1.2 million fiber broadband subscribers today. Frontier
also faces continued steady top line and margin pressures in its commercial
and wholesale business segments, which comprise about 50%
of overall revenue.
Post-bankruptcy operational enhancements include new leadership,
consultant hires, sales force and account management structural
changes and a greater prioritizing of strategic product offerings.
While strengthened financial flexibility post-bankruptcy will afford
Frontier a longer turnaround runway than it had pre-bankruptcy,
strengthening its existing core business will require deft operational
skills in the face of high single-digit revenue declines accompanied
by strong EBITDA pressures through at least 2022. The company's
debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) will increase from projected lower
levels at Bankruptcy Exit of around 3x to nearer 4x by year-end
2022, which only heightens the need for steady and timely strategic
execution success.
Post-bankruptcy, Frontier's financial policy includes
a long term, sustainable net leverage target (company defined) of
under 3x, the prioritization of reinvestment of discretionary cash
flow into its business versus shareholder friendly actions and potential
asset optimizations through non-core dispositions, but such
potential optimizations would not be anticipated until the later years
of the current modernization plan.
The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of Frontier,
as reflected in the B3-PD probability of default rating,
an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default,
and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in
the capital structure based on a priority of claims. The first
lien DIP-to-Exit term loan and first lien DIP-to-Exit
secured notes are rated B3 (LGD4), in line with the B3 CFR,
reflecting the benefits from a first lien pledge of stock of certain subsidiaries
of Frontier which represent approximately 90% of Frontier's
total EBITDA and 80% of Frontier's total assets, and
guarantees from a subset of these subsidiaries (although the guarantor
details are not disclosed). In Moody's priority of claim
waterfall, we rank the first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving
credit facility, first lien DIP-to-Exit financings
and existing prepetition first lien term loan B behind structurally senior
debt issued by various operating subsidiaries as well as pension and trade
payables of subsidiaries. The first lien DIP-to-Exit
revolving credit facility, first lien DIP-to-Exit
financings and existing prepetition first lien term loan B are ranked
ahead of the existing prepetition second lien notes (unrated) and expected
takeback debt (unrated) at Bankruptcy Exit.
Moody's views Frontier's liquidity as good. At Bankruptcy
Exit Moody's expects the company to have $150 million in
unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and full borrowing capacity availability
on its $625 million first lien DIP-to-Exit revolving
credit facility. Reduced prepetition interest helps support moderate
free cash flow generation in 2021 but Moody's expects free cash
flow to be around negative $350 million in 2022 due to stepped-up
capital spending and contracting revenue over the next several years.
The company is expected to have high capital spending (Moody's adjusted)
of approximately $1.3 billion in 2021 and $1.7
billion in 2022. Moody's expects the company will need to
draw down on a portion of its revolver by year-end 2022 as a result
of its front-loaded capital spending ambitions. As there
is a high level of uncertainty regarding Frontier's ability to deliver
sustained operational improvements through network investment, any
shortfalls in expectations for future free cash flow generation would
limit financial flexibility and likely impair the company's ability
to maintain its planned pace of network upgrades. Post-bankruptcy,
prepetition unsecured debt holders will have the bulk of economic and
voting control over Frontier's strategic decisions as its modernization
plan is implemented.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations over the next 12-18
months for continuing high single-digit revenue and EBITDA declines,
slightly decreasing EBITDA margins, moderate but slightly increasing
debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) and moderate free cash flow generation
initially. Good liquidity and the company's ability to smooth
out early peaks in planned discretionary capital spending further supports
the stable outlook.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Given the company's current competitive positioning, network upgrade
execution risks and uncertainties regarding share growth traction across
its end markets, upward pressure is limited but could develop should
Frontier's free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) track towards
mid single-digit levels as a percentage of Moody's adjusted
debt on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also require steady
market share capture gains across the company's network footprint
in both consumer and commercial end markets over several years,
consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth and maintenance of a good liquidity
profile.
Downward pressure on the rating could arise should the company's liquidity
deteriorate or should execution of its share capture and growth strategy
materially stall or weaken.
Under its first lien DIP-to-Exit credit facilities,
comprised of the $625 million first lien DIP-to-Exit
revolving credit facility (unrated) and $500 million first lien
DIP-to-Exit term loan, Frontier will be permitted
to increase or add one or more additional revolving or term loan credit
facilities through an incremental facility which permits debt up to the
greater of $1.375 billion or 50% of latest 12 months
EBITDA plus an additional pari passu amount up to pro forma 1.35x
first lien leverage ratio, and are permitted to reclassify amounts
under the ratio basket subject to capacity. Collateral leakage
is permitted, subject to available basket capacity, through
the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. There are
no additional "blocker" provisions precluding the transfer of assets.
Restricted payments from the cumulative credit are subject to a consolidated
first lien leverage ratio no greater than 1.35x at the point of
conversion at Bankruptcy Exit. There are no step-downs to
the requirement that net asset sale proceeds prepay the loans.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the first lien DIP-to-Exit
credit facilities agreement can be materially different.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Frontier is an Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier (ILEC) headquartered in
Norwalk, CT and the fourth largest wireline telecommunications company
in the US. Frontier generated $7.7 billion of revenue
in the last 12 months ended June 30, 2020, which includes
revenue from northwest operations sold in May 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Neil Mack, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653