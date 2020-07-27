Moody's assigns B3 CFR to GT Polaris; outlook stable

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned new ratings to GT Polaris, Inc. ("GT Polaris") with a corporate family rating ("CFR") of B3 and a probability of default rating ("PDR") of B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the issuer's proposed senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $700 million term loan and an undrawn $80 million revolver. The proceeds from this debt issuance as well as GT Polaris's $280 million second lien term loan (unrated) will be used to partially fund the consolidation of Orion Advisor Solutions ("Orion") and Brinker Capital ("Brinker") by Genstar Capital ("Genstar") and TA Associates ("TA") to form the new GT Polaris entity. Upon completion of this transaction, Moody's expects the debt of predecessor entity NorthStar Financial Services Group, LLC ("NorthStar" d/b/a Orion) to be repaid and all existing ratings on NorthStar to be withdrawn. The ratings outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: GT Polaris, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GT Polaris, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

GT Polaris' B3 CFR reflects the company's elevated pro forma debt leverage of over 9x (Moody's adjusted) as of March 31, 2020, integration risk related to the consolidation transaction, small scale relative to larger competitors within the financial services vertical market, industry concentration risk, and exposure to capital markets volatility. Additionally, GT Polaris' credit quality is negatively impacted by corporate governance concerns given the combined entity's concentrated ownership by TA and Genstar, particularly with respect to the potential for aggressive financial strategies such as incremental debt financed acquisitions and shareholder distributions that could constrain deleveraging efforts.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. The impact on GT Polaris' credit profile of the breadth and severity of this shock, particularly with respect to weak overall technology spending trends from the company's SMB customer base, negatively impact GT Polaris' near term operating prospects and weigh on its credit quality.

The risks associated with GT Polaris' credit profile are partially offset by the company's highly recurring revenue driven business model, secular demand for the company's Turnkey-Asset Management Program ("TAMP") services, strong profitability metrics, and Moody's expectations for the company to sustain adequate liquidity in the coming year.

The B2 ratings for GT Polaris' proposed first lien bank debt reflect the borrower's B3-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3. The B2 first lien ratings are one notch above the CFR and take into account the first lien bank debt's priority in the collateral and senior ranking in the capital structure relative to the company's second lien debt due 2028 (unrated).

Despite a fairly modest pro forma cash balance of approximately $10 million following the completion of the proposed financing, GT Polaris' adequate liquidity is supported by Moody's expectation of free cash flow generation approaching 3% of debt over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity is also bolstered by an undrawn $80 million revolving credit facility. While the term loans are not subject to financial covenants, the revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a maximum net leverage ratio which the company should be comfortably in compliance with over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GT Polaris will generate mid-single organic revenue growth over the next 12 to 18 months. Concurrently, the realization of anticipated cost synergies, while subject to a degree of execution risk, should drive healthy margin expansion and free cash flow generation as well as fuel a contraction in debt leverage towards the mid 7x level by the end of 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if GT Polaris realizes consistent revenue and EBITDA growth while adhering to a conservative financial policy such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is expected to approach 6.0x and annual free cash flow is maintained at approximately 5%/debt.

The rating could be downgraded if GT Polaris were to experience a weakening competitive position, sustained free cash flow deficits, or the company maintains aggressive financial policies that prevent meaningful deleveraging.

GT Polaris, which will be formed by the consolidation Orion and Brinker and owned principally by TA and Genstar, provides end-to-end technology solutions and other services to wealth/asset managers in the U.S. market. Moody's expects the company to generate pro forma annual revenue of approximately $250 million in 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

