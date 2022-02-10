Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Hexion Holdings Corporation; outlook stable

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to Hexion Holdings Corporation ("Hexion"), including a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), a B3-PD probability of default ("PDR"), and a B2 rating to the company's proposed $1.4 billion first lien term loan due in 2029 and a Caa2 rating on its $425 million second lien term due in 2030. In addition, the private equity sponsor, American Securities Corp., will contribute $685 million of new cash equity. Proceeds from the term loan and equity contribution will be used to finance the acquisition of Hexion Holdings Corporation and Hexion, Inc. Rating on the debt of Hexion, Inc. will be withdrawn once the transaction has been completed and its debt has been repaid. The outlook is stable.

These first-time ratings are subject to the receipt and review of final documentation.

"American Securities is acquiring a slimmed down Hexion that produces wood adhesives, formaldehyde and versatic acid based additives; leverage is elevated but it's a much more stable business and should generate much more consistent earnings and free cash flow," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President and lead analyst on Hexion. Rogers also noted that the lack of detailed financial informtion, including audits on the company as currently configured, limits the rating.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Hexion Holdings Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hexion Holdings Corporation

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hexion's B3 CFR reflects its elevated leverage, limited free cash flow in 2022, the limited historical financial information (including the lack of audits) on the company's operations as currently configured. The rating also incorporates Moody's view that the private equity sponsor will maintain a more aggressive financial policy than Hexion's prior owners. The rating is supported by Hexion's position as the largest supplier of wood adhesives in North America, long term customer contracts for formaldehyde, and the higher margin Performance Materials business (Versatic Acids and Derivatives). Leverage is expected to be north of 6x including Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's has a positive view of the wood adhesives business given growing demand in North America, the contractual pass through of raw material costs and limited competition, given the nature of the products sold. This business accounts for 80-85% of the sales and earnings of the entire company, which will provide a steady stream of earnings and cash flow that can support a more levered capital structure. The Performance Materials business is much smaller, but a true specialty chemical business with EBITDA margins that are normally in the mid-20% range. However like many specialty chemical companies this business has been negatively impacted by rising costs in 2021, especially related to energy costs in Europe during the last quarter of 2021; this business operates two sites in the Netherlands.

The company's liquidity is good due to an undrawn $175 million ABL revolver (unrated) that is expected to have at least $125 million of availability. Free cash flow in the first year is expected to be weak due to the one-time costs related to the transaction and right-sizing of overhead costs for the reduced operating footprint. This five-year facility is expected to have a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x and will only be tested when availability falls below 10% or $13 million. Moody's expects the facility to be utilized, but not to the level that would trigger the springing covenant.

The B2 ratings on the first lien term loans reflect their priority in the capital structure and the first lien on the non-ABL collateral at facilities in the US and two-thirds of the stock of the foreign entities, and a second lien on the ABL collateral. The Caa2 rating on the second lien term loan reflects its subordination to a substantial amount of first lien debt as well the limited value of the collateral package.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the adhesives business will continue to generate a steady and growing stream of earnings and cash flow, and that management will continue to focus on right-sizing its cost structure, subsequent to the expiration of the transition services agreements from prior divestitures.

Moody's would consider an upgrade to the rating if leverage falls below 6.0x and annualized free cash flow rises above $50 million on a sustained basis. Moody's would consider a downgrade to the rating if free cash flow is persistently negative or availability is sustained below $60 million.

The ABL revolver and term loan facility are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized, could negatively impact creditors, including an incremental first lien facility not to exceed the greater of $305 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA, plus additional amounts up to the available capacity under the General Debt Basket, plus an unlimited amount subject to a first lien net leverage covenant or total leverage covenant. Amounts up to $150 million and 50% of consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. Partial dividends of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. Collateral leakage is permitted through transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries subject to carve-out capacity; there are no additional express "blocker" provisions restricting such transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. Non-pro-rata distributions and commitment reductions are permitted in connection with loan buybacks or similar programs. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance factors are relevant to the credit profile but are not key drivers of the rating. Hexion has environmental risk that is commensurate with other chemical companies due to the age of the production facilities and the toxic nature of several of their main products (e.g., formaldehyde and Versatic Acid). However, they have modest environmental liabilities despite the age of some of their facilities. Accruals for future environmental liabilities are $25 million. As with environmental risks, Hexion's social risks are commensurate to most other chemical companies with Health and Safety at their production facilities presenting the greatest risk. Hexion's governance-related risks are elevated due to ownership by a private equity sponsor, the lack of an independent board and financial policies that prioritize equity returns.

Hexion is a chemical company with three main lines of business. The largest is its wood adhesive business where it is the largest producer in North America with similar operations in Brazil, Australia and New Zealand. The company is also a merchant producer of formaldehyde under long term contracts in the US and Brazil. The third business is its Performance Materials business, which is a producer of Versatic Acids and Derivatives that are used in a wide variety of applications, including construction materials and archetectural and automobile coatings. Revenues are expected to be over $2 billion in 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

