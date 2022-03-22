Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Houghton Mifflin in connection with buyout by Veritas; outlook stable

Approximately $1.7 billion in new debt securities rated

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned new ratings to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company ("HMH"), including a B3 corporate family rating (CFR), a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), a B2 debt instrument rating to the proposed first lien credit facility consisting of a $1,480 million first lien term loan due 2029 and $250 million first lien revolving credit facility due 2027. The outlook is stable.

The capital raised from the proposed debt issuance, together with the proceeds from a proposed $390 million second lien term loan (unrated) and $1.27 billion of new equity will be used to fund the $2.8 billion buyout of HMH by private equity firm Veritas Capital (Veritas). HMH expects to complete the transaction in the second quarter of 2022, subject to receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals and customary closing conditions.

The rating actions reflect the company's high pro forma debt burden and aggressive financial strategy under new ownership. The buyout will add roughly $1.4 billion of incremental debt to the balance sheet, a nearly sixfold increase in funded debt. It will also reduce cash on hand to $75 million (including a $50 million revolver draw) pro forma for the buyout from $463 million as of 31 December 2021 and increase annual interest expense by approximately $92 million. Moody's expects that pro forma adjusted leverage (debt to cash EBITDA) will increase significantly, to 7x from approximately 1.6x at 31 December 2021. Moody's expects that HMH will be able to delever to low-6x over the next 12-18 months driven by the company's already implemented cost structure improvements, an on-going shift to digital and connected offerings and increased K-12 spending with the support of federal stimulus funding. The above cited leverage metrics incorporate Moody's standard adjustments and expense cash prepublication costs. Moody's views this leverage as high given the company's significant exposure to competitive and cyclical K-12 education market.

Following the consummation of the acquisition by Veritas, initial borrower Harbor Purchaser Inc. will be renamed Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMH). HMH will become a privately held company. All existing ratings for the pre-buyout issuer Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc. remain unchanged and will be withdrawn upon the close of the acquisition transactions and repayment of existing rated debt.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

All ratings are subject to the execution of the transaction as currently proposed and Moody's review of final documentation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HMH's B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage, exposure to a highly cyclical K-12 core educational market (46% of 2021 total billings) and intense competition. The company's business is subject to pronounced seasonality in school spending (two thirds of the company's net sales were generated in Q2 and Q3 over the past two years). HMH has a good market position within K-12 educational publishing but is dependent for most of its revenue on state and local budgets.

HMH's rating continues to garner support from its good market position within K-12 educational publishing, a broad portfolio of educational publishing products, a customer footprint that extends to 90% of schools in the US, established relationships with customers, and a well-known brand. Moody's expects that HMH's already implemented cost structure improvements and an on-going shift to digital will result in a business model with significantly reduced earnings volatility. The on-going shift towards greater focus on Extensions and continuous incremental product investment will likely provide for reduced cash flow volatility and reduce reliance on highly cyclical core educational materials adoptions, but there are some operational and investment risks associated with this move as well. Moody's anticipates that competition will remain intense, particularly in the more discretionary Extensions market.

Social and governance considerations are material to HMH's credit profile. An on-going digitalization of education content and delivery is driving a shift in the education market. Moody's views the growing acceptance of educational solutions in digital formats as an important social trend that has been reshaping and will continue to transform the way HMH goes to market. HMH has responded to these social trends by investing in adaptive learning, real-time interaction and personalized educational content in a platform- and device-agnostic manner. HMH focuses on developing connected products that cross through core curriculum, supplemental solutions, intervention solution, and special services. With presence in 90% of US schools with its core products, HMH stands to benefit from this trend and organically grow its digital products to represent over half of its billing by 2023 from 41% in 2021, though the shift to digital also presents execution risks. HMH relies on third parties for some of its software and technology development, for example in instruction and assessment technologies, and for its internet-based product hosting. For its internally developed software and technologies, HMH faces intense competition from software companies for customers and talent.

Among governance considerations, Moody's expects HMH's financial policies to remain aggressive under private equity ownership, with the potential for additional debt to be raised to fund shareholder distributions or acquisitions in the fragmented Extensions market.

Moody's expects HMH to have adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. It is supported by the expectation of positive free cash flows that are sufficient to meet basic cash needs, but constrained by pronounced seasonality of operating cash flows and some reliance on revolver borrowing to bridge seasonal cash needs. Moody's expects that HMH's annual free cash flow will be in the range of $60-$70 million over the next 12 to 18 months, which will be sufficient to cover mandatory debt amortization of approximately $15 million and other basic cash needs. Pro forma for the proposed transaction HMH will not have funded debt maturities until 2029.

HMH's external liquidity will be provided by a $250 million five-year secured revolving credit facility, of which Moody's expects $50 million to be drawn at close. The revolver is subject to a springing first lien net leverage covenant tested quarterly at 35% utilization. HMH expects the covenant level to be set to provide a 35% cushion over the closing date leverage. The proposed term loan does not have financial covenants.

As proposed, the new first lien credit facilities (term loan and revolver) are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $353 million and 100% of pro forma EBITDA plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to pro forma first lien net leverage at Â¼-turn above the closing date leverage if pari passu first lien secured (or either (x) Â½-turn above the closing date secured net leverage or (y) 1.75x interest coverage ratio if pari passu with the second lien, junior thereto, or either (x) Â½-turn above the closing date total net leverage or (y) 1.75x interest coverage ratio if unsecured). Alternatively, the ratios may be satisfied on a no worse basis if incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or investment. Amounts up to the greater of $353 million plus 100% of pro forma EBITDA plus the then unused portion of the general debt basket may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases if such affiliate transaction is for a bona-fide business purposes and not for obtaining the release of such guarantee. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The credit agreement is expected to permit debt incurrence up to 200% of the amount of restricted payments that could be made at such time.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

HMH's $1.7 billion proposed first lien credit facility ($1.48 billion term loan due 2029 and $250 million revolver due 2027) are each rated B2, reflecting the company's B3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default and the debt instruments' position in the capital structure ahead of the $390 million proposed second lien term loan due 2030 (unrated).

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that financial leverage will remain high, but improve closer to low-6x on a back of continued earnings growth over the next 12-18 months. It also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will not engage in any material debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder initiatives without first reducing its financial leverage, and that the company will continue to generate solid free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if HMH is able to consistently grow revenue and earnings resulting in debt-to-cash EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) sustained comfortably below 5x, with a commitment to operating at that leverage level. Good liquidity along with free-cash flow-to-debt sustained in the mid- single-digit percentage range or better, would also be needed for an upgrade.

Moody's defines cash EBITDA as EBITDA with cash prepublication costs expensed, adjusting for deferred revenue and including Moody's standard accounting adjustments.

HMH ratings could be downgraded if the expected improvement in EBITDA doesn't materialize such that debt-to-cash EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x and free cash flow turns negative. A weakening of liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc. is one of the three largest US education solutions providers focusing on the K-12 market. The company generated $1.05 billion revenue in 2021. Following the proposed buyout, HMH will be owned by Veritas Capital.

