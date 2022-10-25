Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Hunkemoller; outlook stable

Madrid, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Shero Bidco B.V. ("Hunkemoller" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the proposed EUR272.5 million backed senior secured notes issued by Shero Bidco B.V.. The outlook is stable.

In March 2022, Parcom, a Dutch private equity firm, and co-investors Opportunity Partners and Horizons announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Hunkemoller, a leading retailer in the European intimate apparel market. The acquisition completed in June 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 corporate family rating (CFR) with a stable outlook reflects Hunkemoller's leading position in the intimate apparel market in its core markets, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium, and its strong brand awareness. The rating is also supported by management's track record in successfully delivering on the omnichannel strategy leveraging on its extensive physical store network and past investments in digital. The company has also demonstrated a good track record of revenue and earnings growth and strong recovery following the pandemic.

The rating is, however, constrained by the company's limited scale with EUR560 million sales in 2021 (fiscal year end January 2022) and limited geographical diversification with around 80% of sales generated in Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. The rating is also constrained by Hunkemoller's narrow product focus and the highly fragmented and competitive nature of the intimate apparel market.

Moody's expects Hunkemoller's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to remain broadly stable at around 5.0x in the 12-18 months following the closing of the transaction. Moody's also expects Moody's adjusted EBIT/Interest to be weak at around 1.0x assuming interests of around EUR30-35 million per year.

Hunkemoller has a solid track record of sales growth driven by like-for-like growth and a strong presence in digital and online. Moody's expects Hunkemoller's revenue to grow by low to mid-single digit rates over 2022-24, mainly supported by price increases as well as higher online and third-party sales. However, given the company's sales concentration in core countries there is a high correlation between the company's operating performance and economic growth in these countries. Downside risks exist given the cyclical nature of the industry and the company's exposure to discretionary consumer spending at a time when general inflation and high energy costs are denting consumer purchasing power.

Moody's expects Moody's EBITDA margin to decline to around 22% over the next 12-18 months as high inflation and supply chain challenges persist over the next 12-18 months. Moody's assumes that management will continue to take actions to mitigate cost inflation including raising prices and actively managing its cost base.

Moody's also expects Hunkemoller to generate negative free cash flow of around EUR10-20 million per year in 2022 and 2023 driven by lower profit, high interest costs of around EUR30-35 million as well as extraordinary investments of around EUR17 million over 2022 and 2023 for the internal fitting of a new distribution center in the Netherlands. Moody's expects Hunkemoller's normalized capital spending to be around 3.5%-4% of revenue, excluding lease repayments of EUR75-80 million.

Moody's expects free cash flow to turn positive in 2024 on the back of earnings growth, lower capital spending and limited net working capital requirements.

Hunkemoller's B3 rating takes into account corporate governance considerations. The company is approximately 35% owned by private equity firm Parcom while co-investors Opportunity Partners and Horizons both owning 17.5%. As is often the case in private equity sponsored deals, the owners have a high tolerance for leverage and risk, while governance is comparatively less transparent. The company's management and Carlyle Group will continue to own a significant minority stake in the company.

LIQUIDITY

Hunkemoller's liquidity profile is adequate, supported by a cash balance of EUR44 million pro forma the transaction and the EUR50 million super senior revolving credit facility, which is expected to remain undrawn.

The company's working capital requirements are volatile, reflecting the seasonality of its sales. The highest working capital requirements are in the months of June and November, in anticipation of the summer and Christmas sales.

The super senior secured RCF is subject to a springing net leverage covenant. Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom under this covenant in the next 12-18 months. The company does not have any short-term maturities and the first maturity is in 2026.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The capital structure includes a super senior RCF of EUR50 million maturing in 2026, EUR272.5 million of backed senior secured notes maturing in 2027 and EUR67.5 million term loan to be rolled over from the existing EUR340 million bridge facility. The B3 rating on the backed senior secured notes is in line with the CFR.

The debt instruments benefit from guarantees from subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the group's EBITDA. The super senior RCF and the backed senior secured notes are secured by share pledges, bank accounts, intragroup receivables. The super senior RCF shall get priority over enforcement proceeds in line with the intercreditor agreement.

The proposed PDR of B3-PD reflects the assumption of a 50% family recovery rate reflecting a capital structure comprising senior secured bonds and bank debt.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Hunkemoller will continue to grow its topline, and its profitability will remain broadly stable despite the high-inflation environment. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that Hunkemoller will maintain Moody's adjusted leverage close to 5.0x and maintain an adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise in case of a sustained decline of the Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio below 5.0x on a sustained basis, its Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest expense rises well above 1.5x and its Moody's-adjusted free cash turns positive on a sustained basis by higher-than-expected earnings growth.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA is above 6.0x on a sustained basis, its Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest expense declines below 1.0x on a sustained basis or a deterioration of the company's liquidity profile, including negative free cash flow for a prolonged period, could also prompt a negative rating action.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Hunkemoller, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a leading retailer in the European intimate apparel market, with presence in 19 countries and number one market position by market share in Germany, Netherlands and Belgium and leading positions in Austria, Denmark and other markets. In 2021, Hunkemoller reported total revenue and EBITDA of EUR560 million and EUR81 million (pre-IFRS16), respectively.

