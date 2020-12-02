Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Intelligent Packaging HoldCo; outlook is stable

$710 million of rated debt

Toronto, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to Intelligent Packaging HoldCo Issuer LP ("IP HoldCo"), consisting of a B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating and a Caa2 rating to its proposed $125 million senior unsecured PIK Toggle Notes. Moody's also affirmed the B3 rating on Intelligent Packaging Limited Finco Inc.'s ("IPL Finco") senior secured notes. IP HoldCo's outlook is stable.

Upon the closing of the transaction, the B2 CFR and B2-PD probability of default rating currently assigned to IPL Finco will be withdrawn. The outlook for IPL Finco will remain stable. Proceeds from the proposed PIK Toggle Notes will be used to fund a dividend payment to the equity owners of IP HoldCo.

"The corporate family rating is being moved to IP Holdco from IPL Finco as IP Holdco will become the most senior company with rated debt" said Louis Ko, Moody's analyst. He added, "The corporate family rating is being downgraded one notch because leverage is being increased close to two turns to 7.4X through several financial transactions since the initial rating was assigned on August 21, 2020".

Assignments:

..Issuer: Intelligent Packaging HoldCo Issuer LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD6)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Intelligent Packaging Limited Finco Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD3 from LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Intelligent Packaging HoldCo Issuer LP

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

To Be Withdrawn At Close:

..Issuer: Intelligent Packaging Limited Finco Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, B2-PD

RATINGS RATIONALE

IP HoldCo's B3 rating is constrained by: (1) relatively small scale of its operating entity (adjusted EBITDA about $100 million); (2) pro-forma leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) of 7.4x at transaction close and our expectation that the metric will remain elevated above 7x over the next 12 to 18 months; (3) the aggressive acquisition strategy and demonstrated willingness of the new controlling PE owner to releverage for shareholder distributions; (4) the fragmented and competitive nature of the plastics packaging industry with low organic growth; and (5) moderate environmental risks related to the use of plastics in the manufacturing process.

However, IP HoldCo benefits from: (1) a diversified business model through three main business segments with geographical diversification; (2) high exposure to relatively stable end markets including food packaging, environmental solutions and agricultural consumers; (3) diverse long-term customer relationships which include a number of large retailers and food manufacturers; (4) strong market positions in Canada and the UK supported by IPL Plastics' ability to customize its end products for its customers; and (5) good liquidity.

IP HoldCo has good liquidity. The company's sources of liquidity are approximately $215 million while it does not have any mandatory repayments on the senior notes over the next 12 months. IP HoldCo's liquidity is supported by cash of approximately $70 million (post transaction net of cash used for financing fees and potential acquisitions), full availability under its $125 million ABL revolver due September 2025 (subject to a borrowing base), and our expected free cash flow around $20 million through the next 4 quarters. IP HoldCo does not have to comply with any financial covenants unless ABL availability falls below 10% of the lesser of the borrowing base and the commitment amount, which mandates compliance with a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x. We do not expect this covenant to be applicable in the next 4 quarters. IP HoldCo has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales as its assets are encumbered. IP HoldCo has no refinancing risk until 2025 when its ABL facility will come due.

IP HoldCo's stable outlook reflects Moody's view that it will maintain its leverage above 7x as the ability to slowly delever from free cash flow is offset by expected future acquisitions and relevering shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if IP HoldCo sustains adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 6.0x (projected to be 7.3x for 2021E, pro forma for acquisitions), EBITDA/Interest above 2.5x (projected to be 2.2x for 2021E, pro forma for additional PIK toggle notes interest payments) and free cash flow to debt above 5% (projected to be 2% for 2021E).

The rating could be downgraded if IP HoldCo sustains adjusted Debt/EBITDA above 8.0x (projected to be 7.3x for 2021E, pro forma for acquisitions) and EBITDA/Interest below 2.0x (projected to be 2.2x for 2021E, pro forma for additional PIK toggle notes interest payments), or if liquidity weakens materially, possibly due to a prolonged period of negative free cash flow.

As a plastic packaging manufacturer, IPL Plastics has moderate environmental risks given increasing regulatory and consumer concerns about plastic packaging. However, the concerns have revolved primarily around single-use plastics which are not the focus of IPL Plastics' business. The majority of IPL Plastics' products are 100% recyclable and the company has worked with its global brand customers to achieve their required recyclable plastics content ahead of their 2025 commitments. Having said that, IPL Plastics' business model is exposed to innovation of alternative packaging materials which could potential replace plastic packaging in the future, which could affect IPL Plastics' volumes. However, this risk is currently considered low as the replacement of plastics remain inefficient in terms of energy usage and amounts of alternative materials required to replace the amount of resin materials needed for plastic packaging. Overall, the company has shown the willingness and ability to innovate and adapt to its customers' requirements which helps mitigate the environmental risks it faces in the long run.

The governance matters we considered in IPL Plastics' credit profile include private-equity ownership and the potential for an aggressive capital structure in comparison to public corporations, as evidenced by the debt-financed equity distribution being funded with the PIK notes transaction. We also considered the reduced financial disclosure requirements for a private company in comparison to a publicly-traded entity.

The senior secured notes at IPL Finco are rated at the same level as the CFR because they rank behind the $125 million ABL facility and ahead of the proposed $125 million IP Holdco PIK Toggle Notes. IP Holdco's debt is rated two notches below the CFR because it is junior to all other liabilities at the opcos and IPL Finco.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

IP HoldCo and operating subsidiaries provides plastic packaging and containers used in the food, consumer, agricultural, logistics and environment end markets. Revenues for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $600 million. IP HoldCo is a Canadian limited partnership with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. It is wholly-owned by private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners and Caisse de dépôt et placement de Québec.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

