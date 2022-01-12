Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Intelsat; new debt rated Ba3 and B3

$6.875 billion of new debt rated

Toronto, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to Intelsat S.A. ("Intelsat"), consisting of a B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), Ba3 rating to the proposed senior secured revolving credit facility, and B3 ratings to the proposed senior secured term loan B and senior secured notes. Intelsat's main operating company, Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A., is the borrower of the credit facilities and the issuer of the notes. The outlook is stable for both Intelsat and Jackson.

On May 13, 2020, Intelsat and certain of its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US Bankruptcy Court. Intelsat is expected to emerge from its Chapter 11 process in Q1/2022 with $6.375 billion of debt, which will constitute about 40% of its pre-emergence debt. Intelsat plans to raise new $3.375 billion secured term loan B and $3 billion secured notes. Net proceeds will be used to repay DIP amount outstanding, repay secured and unsecured claims, and to pay fees and expenses. The company will also put in a place a new $500 million secured revolving credit facility that is not expected to be drawn at close.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Intelsat S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

..Issuer: Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A.

....Senior Secured Super Priority Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Intelsat S.A.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Intelsat's B3 CFR is constrained by: (1) Moody's expectation that leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) will start around 7x after emerging from bankruptcy, until about $1 billion of C-band cost reimbursements are received in 2022 and used to repay debt, improving leverage towards 6x by the end of 2023; (2) continuing pressure on revenue and EBITDA due to material structural shifts in the fixed satellite services (FSS) sector, including elevated business risk from evolving technology and an increasing supply of satellites and new entrants; (3) lower margins relative to those of FSS peers; and (4) negative free cash flow generation due to incremental capital spending required to build replacement satellites for its aged fleet in order to remain competitive. The rating benefits from: (1) a leading market position in the FSS sector; (2) relatively large scale and good but declining backlog; (3) long track record of expertise with satellite and related telecommunications technologies; and (4) good liquidity.

The revolving credit facility is rated Ba3, three notches above the CFR, because of its senior ranking in the capital structure as well as loss absorption provided by the term loan B and the notes. The term loan B and the notes are rated B3, same as the CFR, because of their junior ranking and that they constitute nearly all of the company's debt capital.

As proposed, the revolver and term loan are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: (1) incremental debt capacity not to exceed the sum of (A) the greater of $1,070 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA; plus (B) an unlimited amount as would not result in the first lien net leverage ratio exceeding 3.5x (on a pari passu basis) or the secured net leverage ratio exceeding 5.5x (on a junior basis). The maturity date of any incremental term loan shall be no earlier than the latest maturity date of existing term loan; (2) the borrower will be permitted to designate any existing or subsequently acquired subsidiary as an unrestricted subsidiary, subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions including restrictions to be set forth in the Facilities Documentation (including, but not limited to, restrictions on transfers of C-band assets (prior to receipt of all Phase II C-band proceeds and clearing cost payments), spectrum licenses, and transponders to unrestricted subsidiaries); (3) only wholly-owned subsidiaries are required to provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential guarantee releases if they cease to be wholly-owned, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases; and (4) there are some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including any amendments that would subordinate the loans in security or contractual right of payment to any senior indebtedness (including, in each case, any amendments that alter the "super priority" status of the revolving credit facility) to any other senior debt. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Intelsat has low environmental risk. Satellite companies own operational satellites as well as those that have lived out their useful lives and have become space debris. Given the number of satellites to be launched in the future, debris from nonoperational satellites or damaged because of collisions will be costly for operators. However, this risk is more pronounced for LEO constellations.

Intelsat has moderate social risk. The company's network offerings are integrated into the US and foreign government defense activities. As a result of the classified or sensitive nature of information it handles, a cyber breach could cause legal and reputation issues, and increased operational costs.

Intelsat has high governance risk. The company's financial policy in the past reflected its dependence on debt funding, which drove its high leverage as EBITDA declined and free cash flow was not available to repay debt or invest in the business due to high interest payments. This led to the unsustainable capital structure over several years and the Chapter 11 filing in May 2020. Intelsat will emerge from Chapter 11 with still-high leverage and is dependent on C-band spectrum proceeds in 2024 to deleverage to a level that will allow it to invest in the business for future growth.

Intelsat is expected to have good liquidity over the next 12 months after emerging from Chapter 11. Sources will approximate $970 million while it will have uses of about $134 million in 2022. Sources will include $466 million of post emergence cash and full availability under its new $500 million revolving credit facility due in 2027. Cash uses will comprise $34 million of term loan repayment and about $100 million of expected negative free cash flow through 2022, mainly due to capital spending to clear C-band spectrum and to build new satellites. While Intelsat is expected to receive cost reimbursements of about $1 billion in 2022 for clearing C-band spectrum, Moody's has not included the proceeds in the liquidity analysis as it will be used to repay debt rather than to boost liquidity. The revolver will be subject to a springing first lien leverage covenant when utilization hits a certain threshold and Moody's does not expect the covenant to the applicable in the next four quarters. Intelsat will have limited flexibility to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The outlook is stable and is based on Moody's expectation that despite declining revenue and EBITDA in certain segments, the company will maintain good liquidity and reduce leverage towards 6x by the end of 2023, supported by the use of C-band cost reimbursement proceeds to repay debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company establishes a track record of revenue and EBITDA growth (up 4% and down 24% respectively for LTM Q3/2021), successfully constructs and launches satellites for C-band spectrum transition, and sustains leverage below 6x (pro forma 7.1x post emergence).

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity becomes weak, if revenue and EBITDA declines accelerate (up 4% and down 24% respectively for LTM Q3/2021), or if leverage is sustained above 8x (pro forma 7.1x post emergence).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285583. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Intelsat S.A., headquartered in Luxembourg and with administrative offices in McLean, Virginia, is one of the leading fixed satellite services operators in the world. The company's fleet consists of 52 geosynchronous satellites covering 99% of the Earth's population and is complemented with terrestrial infrastructure. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was $2 billion.

