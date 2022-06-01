Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Iris (acquirer of IPG); stable outlook

Toronto, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating to Iris Holdings, Inc. (Iris). Moody's also assigned a Ba3 senior secured rating to Iris's $250 million revolving ABL facility expiring in 2027, a B2 rating to the proposed senior secured $1.5 billion first lien term loan due 2028 and a Caa2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2028. The outlook is stable. Iris is a new acquisition vehicle formed by Clearlake.

Proceeds consisting of $1.9 billion in new opco debt and $909 million of sponsor equity (including $100 million in holdco PIK notes held by Clearlake) will be used to finance the leveraged buyout of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (IPG, Ba2 RUR-down) for $2.6 billion announced in March 2022 by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (Clearlake), taking IPG private. Following the change of control, existing debt at IPG will be repaid and the corresponding ratings withdrawn.

"Pro-forma starting leverage for the Clearlake transaction is very high at around 9x," said Whitney Leavens, Moody's analyst. "We expect EBITDA growth to support deleveraging toward 7x through 2022, but governance risks will remain heightened given the aggressive financial policy."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Iris Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured ABL Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD1)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Iris Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Iris's CFR is constrained by: (1) high leverage remaining above 7x through 2022 (pro-forma 9.1x adjusted debt/EBITDA at Dec-21); (2) exposure to cyclical end markets including retail, manufacturing, and construction; (3) presence in a fragmented, competitive landscape with easily replicable products; and (4) heightened financial policy risks under new private equity ownership. The rating benefits from: (1) a strong position in the North American tape market with a broad, product offering including an array of industrial and specialty products and packaging systems; (2) good end market diversification with a solid position in the high-growth e-commerce segment; and (3) a track record of successfully integrating acquisitions and increasing business through strategic organic investments.

Iris has adequate liquidity. Pro-forma for the transaction, sources total about $300 million, consisting of cash on hand of about $10 million, Moody's forecast for about $35 million in positive free cash flow through Q2 2023, and full availability under the $250 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2027. Uses are limited to annual mandatory debt amortizations totaling $15 million. Moody's expects the company to utilize the revolver to manage seasonal swings in working capital and potentially fund tuck-in M&A transactions. The revolver is subject to springing covenants with which Moody's expects Iris to remain comfortably in compliance. The company has limited sources of alternate liquidity since its assets are encumbered by the secured credit facilities; however, there is a permitted reinvestment period of 24 months.

The Ba3 $250 million ABL revolver is rated three notches above the B3 CFR, reflecting its priority security in working capital assets. The B2 $1.5 billion senior secured first lien term loan is rated one notch above the CFR, reflecting its first lien status and position behind the ABL. Both secured facilities benefit from loss absorption provided by the company's senior unsecured notes and $100 million subordinated holdco PIK notes held by Clearlake due 2030. The Caa2 rating on the $400 million notes (two notches below the CFR) reflects their contractual subordination to the first lien facilities.

As proposed, draft documentation for the new credit facilities provides covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following (which remain subject to ongoing deliberations): Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $318 million and 1x of EBITDA, plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to first lien net leverage not exceeding 4.75x (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to $318 million and 1x of EBITDA may be incurred with an early maturity date than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. Asset sale proceeds may be used to make restricted payments or prepay junior debt (subject to carve-out capacities) and are not required to prepay first lien debt or reinvest, posing significant collateral leakage risks. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The above are contemplated terms subject to ongoing deliberations regarding incremental capacity and inside maturity sublimits, as well as the inclusion of some form of "blocker" protection, guarantee release protection, and up-tiering protection, as well as the elimination of the permission to use asset sales proceeds to make RP or prepay junior debt and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Iris has high governance risks. Aggressive financial policy as reflected by high leverage, potential releveraging for future debt-funded transactions, and the lack of a track record under new private equity ownership constrain the rating.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will decline toward 7x during 2022, complemented by positive free cash flow and the maintenance of adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Iris maintains adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6x and free cash flow to debt consistently above 4%.

The rating could be downgraded if adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 7x, if Iris generates sustained negative free cash flow, or liquidity weakens.

Iris Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, manufactures and sells carton sealing and industrial and specialty tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven coated fabrics, and packaging systems for industrial and retail use across an array of markets such as food and beverage, manufacturing, construction, and fulfillment/e-commerce. Revenue for the year ending December 31, 2021 was about $1.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

