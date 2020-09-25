Moody's assigns B3 CFR to J.Crew upon bankruptcy emergence

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned new ratings for
Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC (J.Crew) following its emergence from
bankruptcy on September 10, 2020, including a B3 corporate
family rating (CFR), a B3-PD probability of default rating
(PDR) and a B3 rating on the $400 million senior secured exit term
loan. The company's debt capitalization also includes an unrated
$400 million exit asset-based revolving credit facility,
which was undrawn as of the emergence date. The ratings outlook
is stable.
"By eliminating 80% of pre-petition debt and reducing
its lease obligations, J.Crew has tackled a long overburdened
capital structure," said Moody's vice president and
senior analyst Raya Sokolyanska. "However, significant
challenges remain as the company needs to turn around the J.Crew
business, invest in its operations and contend with the promotional
environment and depressed consumer spending on apparel," added
Sokolyanska.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Chinos Intermediate
2 LLC:
.... Corporate family rating, assigned
B3
.... Probability of default rating,
assigned B3-PD
.... Senior secured bank credit facility,
assigned B3 (LGD4)
.... Outlook, assigned stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for weak near-term earnings
and cash flow generation as a result of coronavirus-driven declines
in consumer spending on apparel and the highly promotional apparel environment.
In addition, the operational disruption from the bankruptcy process
creates risks with regard to the company's ability to capitalize
on the expected recovery in consumer demand. The challenging turnaround
of the J.Crew business over the past several years remains a key
credit negative. The credit profile also reflects the company's
relatively small scale, high fashion risk, and exposure to
margin pressure from e-commerce investment. In addition,
the rating incorporates governance considerations, including the
company's bankruptcy filing and ownership by former lenders.
At the same time, the rating is supported by J.Crew's
adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, including
access to an undrawn $400 million exit ABL facility, lack
of near-term maturities, and expectations for modestly positive
cash flow. Moody's projects EBITDA recovery in 2021 to levels
within 30-40% of 2019, driven by higher revenue and
gross profit as well as a substantial reduction in lease expense following
the bankruptcy. As a result, Moody's models an improvement
in credit metrics, including debt/EBITDA declining to 3-3.5
times from 4.6 times (estimated Q2 2020 pro-forma) and EBIT/interest
expense increasing to 1.5-1.7 times from 0.4
times. The rating also benefits from the company's ownership
of the Madewell business, which has demonstrated sustained growth
prior to the pandemic.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, and high asset price volatility have created an
unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
J.Crew's exposure to declines in US apparel spending and
physical store traffic in these unprecedented operating conditions creates
significant risks with respect to the company's earnings and liquidity.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's projections for gradual revenue and
EBITDA recovery and adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.
The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason
or if over the next 12-18 months earnings do not trend towards
levels within 30% of 2019. Quantitatively, the ratings
could be downgraded with expectations that EBIT/interest expense will
be sustained below 1.25 times.
The ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves on a sustained
basis, including a meaningful recovery in both the Madewell and
J.Crew businesses. An upgrade would also require solid positive
free cash flow generation. Quantitatively, the ratings could
be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is maintained below 4 times and EBIT/interest
expense above 2 times.
Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC (J.Crew) is a retailer of women's,
men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories. For
the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, the company generated
$2.5 billion of sales through its stores, websites,
catalogs and retail partners. The company is majority owned by
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. following bankruptcy
emergence.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raya Sokolyanska
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653