Moody's assigns B3 CFR to J.Crew upon bankruptcy emergence

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned new ratings for Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC (J.Crew) following its emergence from bankruptcy on September 10, 2020, including a B3 corporate family rating (CFR), a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and a B3 rating on the $400 million senior secured exit term loan. The company's debt capitalization also includes an unrated $400 million exit asset-based revolving credit facility, which was undrawn as of the emergence date. The ratings outlook is stable.

"By eliminating 80% of pre-petition debt and reducing its lease obligations, J.Crew has tackled a long overburdened capital structure," said Moody's vice president and senior analyst Raya Sokolyanska. "However, significant challenges remain as the company needs to turn around the J.Crew business, invest in its operations and contend with the promotional environment and depressed consumer spending on apparel," added Sokolyanska.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC:

.... Corporate family rating, assigned B3

.... Probability of default rating, assigned B3-PD

.... Senior secured bank credit facility, assigned B3 (LGD4)

.... Outlook, assigned stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for weak near-term earnings and cash flow generation as a result of coronavirus-driven declines in consumer spending on apparel and the highly promotional apparel environment. In addition, the operational disruption from the bankruptcy process creates risks with regard to the company's ability to capitalize on the expected recovery in consumer demand. The challenging turnaround of the J.Crew business over the past several years remains a key credit negative. The credit profile also reflects the company's relatively small scale, high fashion risk, and exposure to margin pressure from e-commerce investment. In addition, the rating incorporates governance considerations, including the company's bankruptcy filing and ownership by former lenders.

At the same time, the rating is supported by J.Crew's adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, including access to an undrawn $400 million exit ABL facility, lack of near-term maturities, and expectations for modestly positive cash flow. Moody's projects EBITDA recovery in 2021 to levels within 30-40% of 2019, driven by higher revenue and gross profit as well as a substantial reduction in lease expense following the bankruptcy. As a result, Moody's models an improvement in credit metrics, including debt/EBITDA declining to 3-3.5 times from 4.6 times (estimated Q2 2020 pro-forma) and EBIT/interest expense increasing to 1.5-1.7 times from 0.4 times. The rating also benefits from the company's ownership of the Madewell business, which has demonstrated sustained growth prior to the pandemic.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. J.Crew's exposure to declines in US apparel spending and physical store traffic in these unprecedented operating conditions creates significant risks with respect to the company's earnings and liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's projections for gradual revenue and EBITDA recovery and adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason or if over the next 12-18 months earnings do not trend towards levels within 30% of 2019. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded with expectations that EBIT/interest expense will be sustained below 1.25 times.

The ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves on a sustained basis, including a meaningful recovery in both the Madewell and J.Crew businesses. An upgrade would also require solid positive free cash flow generation. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is maintained below 4 times and EBIT/interest expense above 2 times.

Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC (J.Crew) is a retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories. For the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, the company generated $2.5 billion of sales through its stores, websites, catalogs and retail partners. The company is majority owned by Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. following bankruptcy emergence.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raya Sokolyanska

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

