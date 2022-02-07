Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Magnate Worldwide, LLC; outlook stable

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
first-time ratings to Magnate Worldwide, LLC, ("Magnate")
including a B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of
Default Rating. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to each
of Magnate's senior secured first lien term loan and delayed draw
term loan. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the senior secured first lien term loan, ABL facility
(not rated), and privately placed senior secured second lien term
loan (not rated), along with sponsor and rollover equity,
will be used to fund the acquisition of the company by private equity
firm Littlejohn & Company.
Ratings assigned:
..Issuer: Magnate Worldwide, LLC
....Corporate Family Rating at B3
....Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD
....Senior secured first lien term loan due
2028 at B2 (LGD3)
....Senior secured first lien delayed draw
term loan due 2028 at B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Magnate Worldwide, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Magnate's B3 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by Moody's expectation
for aggressive financial policies and high financial leverage over the
next 12-18 months. Moody's anticipates that Magnate
will continue to pursue growth through a combination of acquisitions and
organic means. The company has made six acquisitions since 2015
and is likely to remain aggressive in an effort to add capabilities given
the very fragmented nature of the third-party logistics ("3PL")
market. Moody's expects Magnate's adjusted debt/EBITDA to
moderate to around 5.6 times by the end of 2022, down from
approximately 7.4 times at September 30, 2021 on a pro forma
basis. Longer-term, Moody's believes that a
normalization of currently attractive freight market rates will cause
Magnate's debt/EBITDA to return to around 7 times.
The rating is supported by Magnate's good diversity of customers,
end-markets, and transportation providers within the 3PL
market. The company's top 10 customers account for approximately
25% of Magnate's gross profit with its largest customer representing
less than 5% of gross profit. Further, the company's
customer base is balanced across a diverse range of end-markets.
Magnate provides specialized logistics services for shippers that require
customized solutions and higher levels of service than what commoditized
logistics companies can provide. Finally, Moody's expects
Magnate to operate with good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Magnate will operate
with moderate scale and good customer diversity, high financial
leverage, and positive free cash flow over the next year.
Thereafter, as supply chain constraints ease and freight rates decline,
Moody's would expect Magnate's credit metrics to normalize.
Moody's views Magnate as facing moderate environmental risk.
Being an asset-light logistics provider, the company has
limited direct exposure to carbon and air pollution risk. However,
its business depends on trucking, rail, air, and ocean
carriers, and as such, more stringent emission regulations
may have an indirect impact on Magnate. Magnate's social
risk is moderate as it relates to the safety of its employees, because
it does not operate the mode of transportation. Unlike more asset-intensive
logistics companies, Magnate does not operate warehouses or e-commerce
fulfillment centers. With respect to governance, Moody's
expects Magnate to exhibit aggressive financial policies under its new
private equity owners, including debt-funded acquisitions
and/or shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Magnate demonstrates conservative financial
policies while sustaining debt/EBITDA below 5.5 times and maintaining
its existing operating margin. Maintaining consistently positive
free cash flow and achieving greater scale through organic growth could
also result in an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if Magnate's liquidity erodes or
operating performance weakens. A downgrade could also occur if
the company pursues large debt funded acquisitions or distributions to
shareholders.
As proposed, the new first lien credit facility is expected to provide
covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors.
The facility includes incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $55
million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts
so long as secured net first lien leverage does not exceed 4.50
times. Amounts up to the greater of 100% of closing date
EBITDA and 100% of consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an
earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. The credit agreement
permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up
to carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker"
provisions which prohibit the transfer of material intellectual property
to unrestricted subsidiaries. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries
are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting
in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees,
provided that a guarantee release shall only be permitted if a subsidiary
guarantor ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary as a result of
a bona fide transaction at fair market value with an unaffiliated third
party for a bona fide business purpose. There are no express protective
provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The above
are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be
materially different.
Magnate Worldwide is an asset-light 3PL provider that delivers
specialized transportation solutions with a focus on customized,
service-focused, premium solutions (time-critical,
high value) not addressed by lower priced commodity service providers.
The company offers domestic and international freight services and services
diverse end-markets such as medical devices & equipment,
manufacturing, diagnostics, industrials, medical supplies,
and electronics. Magnate's pro forma revenue is roughly $700
million. The company is owned by private equity firm Littlejohn
& Company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296092.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Kanarek, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653