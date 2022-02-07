Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Magnate Worldwide, LLC; outlook stable

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned first-time ratings to Magnate Worldwide, LLC, ("Magnate") including a B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to each of Magnate's senior secured first lien term loan and delayed draw term loan. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the senior secured first lien term loan, ABL facility (not rated), and privately placed senior secured second lien term loan (not rated), along with sponsor and rollover equity, will be used to fund the acquisition of the company by private equity firm Littlejohn & Company.

Ratings assigned:

..Issuer: Magnate Worldwide, LLC

....Corporate Family Rating at B3

....Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD

....Senior secured first lien term loan due 2028 at B2 (LGD3)

....Senior secured first lien delayed draw term loan due 2028 at B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Magnate Worldwide, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Magnate's B3 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by Moody's expectation for aggressive financial policies and high financial leverage over the next 12-18 months. Moody's anticipates that Magnate will continue to pursue growth through a combination of acquisitions and organic means. The company has made six acquisitions since 2015 and is likely to remain aggressive in an effort to add capabilities given the very fragmented nature of the third-party logistics ("3PL") market. Moody's expects Magnate's adjusted debt/EBITDA to moderate to around 5.6 times by the end of 2022, down from approximately 7.4 times at September 30, 2021 on a pro forma basis. Longer-term, Moody's believes that a normalization of currently attractive freight market rates will cause Magnate's debt/EBITDA to return to around 7 times.

The rating is supported by Magnate's good diversity of customers, end-markets, and transportation providers within the 3PL market. The company's top 10 customers account for approximately 25% of Magnate's gross profit with its largest customer representing less than 5% of gross profit. Further, the company's customer base is balanced across a diverse range of end-markets. Magnate provides specialized logistics services for shippers that require customized solutions and higher levels of service than what commoditized logistics companies can provide. Finally, Moody's expects Magnate to operate with good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Magnate will operate with moderate scale and good customer diversity, high financial leverage, and positive free cash flow over the next year. Thereafter, as supply chain constraints ease and freight rates decline, Moody's would expect Magnate's credit metrics to normalize.

Moody's views Magnate as facing moderate environmental risk. Being an asset-light logistics provider, the company has limited direct exposure to carbon and air pollution risk. However, its business depends on trucking, rail, air, and ocean carriers, and as such, more stringent emission regulations may have an indirect impact on Magnate. Magnate's social risk is moderate as it relates to the safety of its employees, because it does not operate the mode of transportation. Unlike more asset-intensive logistics companies, Magnate does not operate warehouses or e-commerce fulfillment centers. With respect to governance, Moody's expects Magnate to exhibit aggressive financial policies under its new private equity owners, including debt-funded acquisitions and/or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Magnate demonstrates conservative financial policies while sustaining debt/EBITDA below 5.5 times and maintaining its existing operating margin. Maintaining consistently positive free cash flow and achieving greater scale through organic growth could also result in an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Magnate's liquidity erodes or operating performance weakens. A downgrade could also occur if the company pursues large debt funded acquisitions or distributions to shareholders.

As proposed, the new first lien credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. The facility includes incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $55 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts so long as secured net first lien leverage does not exceed 4.50 times. Amounts up to the greater of 100% of closing date EBITDA and 100% of consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of material intellectual property to unrestricted subsidiaries. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, provided that a guarantee release shall only be permitted if a subsidiary guarantor ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary as a result of a bona fide transaction at fair market value with an unaffiliated third party for a bona fide business purpose. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Magnate Worldwide is an asset-light 3PL provider that delivers specialized transportation solutions with a focus on customized, service-focused, premium solutions (time-critical, high value) not addressed by lower priced commodity service providers. The company offers domestic and international freight services and services diverse end-markets such as medical devices & equipment, manufacturing, diagnostics, industrials, medical supplies, and electronics. Magnate's pro forma revenue is roughly $700 million. The company is owned by private equity firm Littlejohn & Company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296092. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

