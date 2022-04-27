Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Mallinckrodt; outlook stable

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), and a B3-PD Probability of Default ("PDR") to Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A. ("Mallinckrodt"). Concurrently Moody's assigned B3 ratings to the proposed first lien senior secured term loans, as well as a B3 rating to the $495 million of senior secured first lien notes due 2025. Moody's also assigned Caa2 ratings to the $323 million and $375 million senior secured second lien notes due 2025 and 2029, respectively. In addition, Moody's assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2, reflecting Mallinckrodt's good liquidity. The outlook is stable.

On April 27, 2022, the High Court of Ireland confirmed Mallinckrodt's scheme of arrangement, this follows the US Bankruptcy Court confirmation of Mallinckrodt's plan of reorganization on March 2, 2022. The ratings have been assigned in anticipation of the emergence from bankruptcy and consider the company's exit credit profile, including good liquidity, updated capital structure and operating performance. The assignment of all ratings is based on successful execution of all aspects of the plan of reorganization and the confirmation order, including the amended opioid-related litigation settlement and the proposed Acthar Gel-related settlement.

"Mallinckrodt's post-emergence balance sheet remains highly levered in consideration of declining earnings in the branded pharmaceuticals segment, a challenging operating environment in the specialty generics, and a significant liability related to the opioid settlement," said Vladimir Ronin, Moody's lead analyst for the company. "However, Mallinckrodt's resolution of key litigation issues, refinancing of a material portion of its funded debt, and strengthening of its liquidity, will allow the company to execute on its strategic priorities and commercialize products in its pipeline," added Ronin.

ESG factors are material to the ratings assignment. Mallinckrodt faces very high exposure to social risks. These include exposure to litigation, and high manufacturing compliance standards. Additionally, because its branded business represents a large share of cash flows, drug pricing risk in the US is a key social risk. Among governance considerations, the company's financial policies are aggressive, reflected in the high financial leverage, following reorganization.

In its stable outlook, Moody's expects Mallinckrodt's financial leverage will be high following the restructuring, and key franchises will continue to experience competitive pressures. However, good liquidity, resolution of key litigation issues, and refinancing a material portion of its funded debt, will allow the company to execute on its strategic priorities.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

.... Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

.... Senior Secured First Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

.... Senior Secured Second Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mallinckrodt's B3 CFR reflects its high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA financial leverage of 5.4x (on Moody's adjusted basis), including the present value of $717 million of liability related to the opioid settlement. The rating is also constrained by high earnings concentration in its two largest franchises, Acthar and INOmax, both of which will experience material competitive pressures, as well as risk of lower reimbursement from payors that will reduce revenue over time. Mallinckrodt's ratings are supported by its moderate scale in specialty branded pharmaceuticals, resolution of key litigation issues and refinancing of a material portion of its funded debt. The ratings are also supported by the company's good liquidity.

At emergence the company will reduce its debt relative to the prepetition level by nearly $1.3 billion (nearly 25%), to roughly $3.85 billion, primarily through a conversion of roughly $1.5 billion of its prepetition unsecured debt into common equity. Mallinckrodt's exit financing is comprised of a $200 million asset-based lending revolving (ABL) facility due 2026 (unrated), approximately $2.7 billion of senior secured first lien term loans and $495 million of first lien notes due 2025. Additionally, the capital structure will include $323 million and $375 million second lien notes due 2025 and 2029, respectively. Furthermore, Mallinckrodt will retain on its balance sheet a $717 million opioid settlement obligation (present value if prepaid in the 18-months following re-emergence from bankruptcy), which Moody's treats as debt-like liability.

The B3 rating for the senior secured first lien term loans and notes matches the B3 Corporate Family Rating. Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology suggests that the first lien senior secured debt be rated one notch above the CFR due to the balance of first and second lien debt in the capital structure. However, as there is uncertainty around the company's go-forward capital structure, with Moody's expectation that the opioid settlement liability is likely to be partially paid with incremental first-lien debt, Moody's has opted to apply a one notch override to the LGD methodology outcome for the first lien debt instruments.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectation that Mallinckrodt's liquidity will remain good over the next 12 to 18 months. Mallinckrodt's liquidity will be supported by $500 million of cash at transaction's close. Moody's estimates that the company will generate at least $250 million of annual free cash flow over the next 12-to-18 months. External liquidity is further supported by a new ABL revolving credit facility that provides for borrowings of $200 million. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets are pledged.

Following are some of the preliminary credit agreement terms, which remain subject to market acceptance. The proposed terms below and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

As proposed, the credit facilities are expected to contain covenant flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors, including the ability to incur incremental term loan facilities in an aggregate amount not to exceed the greater of (a) $3,308.0 million and (b) amounts subject to 2.75x first lien secured net leverage ratio (x) so long as the public corporate family ratings (or equivalent) are at least B2/B from two of Moody's, S&P and Fitch) or (y) otherwise, 2.25x first lien secured net leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit restricted payment, investments or dispositions of any intellectual property owned by the company that is material to the operation of the company, taken as a whole, to unrestricted subsidiaries.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, but are mitigated by explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that each lender directly affected consents to subordinating (a) the obligations in right of payment to any other indebtedness, or (b) the liens securing the obligations in priority to the liens securing any other indebtedness (subject to exceptions to be set forth in the documentation).

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Mallinckrodt's ESG Credit Impact Score is Highly Negative (CIS-4), with a negative impact on the rating due to high exposure to social risks. This stems from Mallinckrodt's high exposure to litigation, some drug pricing exposure primarily in its branded segment and high manufacturing compliance standards. Governance risks are high because Mallinckrodt operates with high leverage and faces risk of future cash outflows to resolve its litigation exposures.

Mallinckrodt faces moderately negative environmental exposures (E-3 issuer profile score). These include exposure to waste and pollution management stemming from number of investigations of current and former manufacturing facilities, as well as former disposal sites alleged to have resulted in environmental contamination, and ongoing incurrence of cleanup and remediation costs.

Mallinckrodt faces very high negative social risk exposures (S-5 issuer profile score). These include industry-wide risk exposures related to policy risk, and high manufacturing compliance standards, as well as compliance associated with opioids, as the company will operate under set guidelines, overseen by an independent monitor, following reemergence. Additionally, drug pricing risk in the US is also a key social risk, reflecting on-going pressure from government and commercial payors to reduce healthcare costs.

Mallinckrodt faces highly negative governance risk exposures (G-4 issuer profile score). These include the company's recent bankruptcy filing and high financial leverage upon emergence. Additionally, as part of settlement with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) related to the claim that Mallinckrodt was underpaying Medicaid rebates due for Acthar from 2013 until 2020, the company agreed to pay a $260 million and entered into a five-year corporate integrity agreement (CIA). As part of restructuring, the company will have a new reorganized board which will oversee Mallinckrodt's strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings upside is unlikely in the near-term as Mallinckrodt emerges from bankruptcy. Longer-term, the ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to maintain stable earnings from the core specialty pharmaceutical brands business, while effectively managing its strategic initiatives under more conservative financial policies. The company would also need to extinguish remaining opioid-related settlement liability, as well sustain debt/EBITDA below 5.5x. Additionally, the company would need to maintain good liquidity highlighted by consistently positive free cash flows.

Ratings could be downgraded if Mallinckrodt's operating results are weaker than Moody's anticipates, the company incurs any material incremental cash outflows related to legal matters, or if it fails to generate positive free cash flows on a sustained basis. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company's EBIT/interest is sustained below 1.0x, or if liquidity deteriorates for any reason.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Luxembourg-based Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A. is a subsidiary of Dublin, Ireland-based Mallinckrodt plc (collectively "Mallinckrodt"). Mallinckrodt is a specialty biopharmaceutical company with reported net revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 of approximately $2.2 billion.

