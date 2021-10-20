Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Motus Group, LLC; outlook stable

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to Motus Group, LLC (Motus), including a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B2 ratings to the proposed $390 million senior secured first lien term loan and $50 million revolving credit facility. The outlook is stable.

The proposed credit facilities, together with a $135 million second lien term loan (unrated) and a substantial portion of new cash equity from funds advised by Permira Advisers, LLC and Thoma Bravo, as well as the rollover equity from Thoma Bravo and management will be used to finance the acquisition of Motus.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Motus Group, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Motus Group, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Motus' B3 CFR reflects the company's very high leverage following the LBO by the financial sponsors. Pro forma for the transaction, Moody's adjusted leverage was 8.8x debt/EBITDA (excluding non-recurring expenses and stock-based compensation and expensing software development costs) as of July 31, 2021. On a cash EBITDA basis, that includes change in deferred revenue minus capitalized commission costs, leverage can be viewed as 8.1x debt/EBITDA. Moody's projects that revenue growth in the low teens percentage range, in line with historic growth rates, over the next 12 to 18 months, will allow Motus to reduce its cash adjusted leverage to around 7.5x. The rating is also constrained by the company's very small scale, with around $115 million of revenue as of July 31, 2021, limited product offerings and the uncertainty regarding the future of mobile work that can be potentially replaced by remote arrangements.

Motus benefits from a leading market position as a provider of FAVR (fixed and variable rate) vehicle mileage reimbursement solutions. This is underpinned by the company's proprietary data and the relatively low penetration of software applications in its target markets that support strong revenue growth. The stickiness of the company's offerings is evidenced by gross retention rates in the high 90%, which remained stable during the pandemic. In addition, Motus benefits from its highly recurring subscription revenue base (approximately 85% in the LTM ended July 31, 2021) and good free cash flow. As of July 31, 2021 free cash flow to debt was around 5% and Moody's projects it to remain in the mid to high single digit range.

Governance considerations limit Motus' ratings and include the company's tolerance for high financial risk and Moody's expectation for shareholder friendly financial policies.

Motus has very good liquidity, supported by $30 million of cash at the close of the transaction, a $50 million undrawn revolving credit facility due 2026, and Moody's expectation of $35 - $40 million of free cash flow in 2022. The proposed revolving credit facility is expected to contain a total net first lien leverage covenant of 9.6x triggered when 40% or more is outstanding. Moody's does not anticipate the covenant to be tested and expects that Motus will maintain strong cushion over at least the next year.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Motus will generate strong organic revenue growth in the low teens percentage range over the next 12 to 18 months and will maintain very good liquidity and free cash flow to debt of at least 5%. Moody's further expects the company's cash adjusted leverage to decline to around 7.5x by the end of 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Motus' scale increases materially, its revenue diversification improves, and cash adjusted leverage is expected to remain below 6x.

The ratings could be downgraded if Motus does not generate positive organic revenue growth, leverage is sustained above 8x debt/EBITDA (on a cash basis), or free cash flow to debt is below 2%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating on Motus' proposed senior secured first lien term loan due 2028 and revolving credit facility due 2026 reflects the debt's senior position in the company's capital structure, above the $135 million senior secured second lien term loan (unrated).

As proposed, the new credit facilities for Motus are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of LTM EBITDA at issuance and 100% of Consolidated LTM EBITDA, plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to 5.75x total net first lien leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). In addition, amounts up to 5.75x total net first lien leverage along with any indebtedness incurred for purposes of consummating a permitted acquisition or similar permitted investment and any other indebtedness up to an amount to be set in the first lien facilities documentation, can be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial loans.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, subject to protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases if such transfer was not consummated for the primary purpose of evading the guarantee or collateral requirements.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Motus Group, LLC is a provider of software for vehicle reimbursement and mileage tracking (around 80% of 2020 revenue), as well as device (15%) and remote work and relocation (5%) reimbursement solutions. Motus generated around $115 million of revenue in the LTM ended July 31, 2021. Pro forma for the transaction, the company will be owned by Thoma Bravo, Permira and management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mariya Moore

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

