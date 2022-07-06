Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Natus Medical, Inc; outlook stable

New York, July 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B3-PD Probability of Default (PDR) Rating to Natus Medical, Inc ("Natus"). At the same time, Moody's assigned B3 ratings to the proposed senior secured credit facilities, including $413 million 7-year Term Loan and $50 million revolving 5-year credit facility. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new debt together with new sponsor equity from ArchiMed and management's rollover equity, will be used to fund the acquisition of Natus for approximately $1.2 billion and pay related fees and expenses. The B3 rating assigned to the proposed first lien credit facilities reflects their senior secured interest in substantially all assets of the borrowers and the fact that the secured debt is the sole financial debt within the company's capital structure.

Ratings assigned:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Natus Medical, Inc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Natus Medical, Inc

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

Social and governance risks considerations are material to the ratings assignment. Medical product companies have elevated social risks, primarily around responsible production which include compliance with regulatory requirements as well as adverse reputational risks from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation. Positive social considerations include favorable demographic and societal trends, such as the aging of the population in developed countries. These supportive trends are however partly mitigated by on-going pressure from government to reduce healthcare costs.

With respect to governance, Natus has historically maintained conservative financial policies and very low leverage but did actively participate in the industry consolidation. Under a new private equity ownership, Moody's expects Natus will have a more aggressive financial policy as evidenced by a high initial leverage at transaction's close.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects the company's high initial leverage, at roughly 6.7 times pro forma for the new capital structure. The rating is also constrained by the company's modest scale and narrow business focus on diagnosis and monitoring of neurologic disorders, complemented by services for newborn care and hearing & balance diagnostics. The rating is also constrained by on-going supply-chain disruptions, cost inflation, and limited pricing power caused by on-going pressure on US hospitals budgets.

The B3 rating is supported by Natus' leading positions in niche markets that have stable demand characteristics and favorable long-term growth prospects. The rating is also supported by Natus' track record of positive free cash flow, even during the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expect that earnings growth will continue as the headwinds from the pandemic further recedes. However, supply chain disruptions have been a headwind for Natus and Moody's expects this to continue over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Natus will reduce its currently high leverage to below 6.0 times over the next 12-18 months.

Natus will maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, with no near-term debt maturities. Liquidity is supported by $10 million of cash at close of the transaction. Given the company's profit margins and modest capital requirements, Moody's estimates that Natus will generate free cash flow of at least $20 million annually. Liquidity is supported by a new 5-year revolving credit facility that provides for borrowings of $50 million. This facility has springing First Lien Net Leverage Covenant of 8.0x when 35% drawn. Moody's expects the company to make minimal draws on this facility over the next 12 months. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets are pledged.

The proposed first lien term loan is expected to have no financial maintenance covenants while the proposed revolving credit facility will contain a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio of 8.00:1.00 that will be tested when the revolver is more than 35% drawn.

As proposed, the new credit facilities provides covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: (1) The first lien credit facility contains incremental facility capacity up to the greater of $59.1 million and 75.00% of Consolidated EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts up to 5.00x First Lien Net Leverage (if secured on a pari passu basis). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans, (2) The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the disposition and/or transfer of any intellectual property that is material to the business taken as a whole, to a non-loan party and/or an unrestricted subsidiary. Only subsidiaries that are wholly-owned must act as subsidiary guarantors; dividends or transfers of partial ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees, subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases if such transfer is consummated with a non-affiliate, pursuant to a bona fide joint venture, and it is not entered for the primary purpose of such subsidiary ceasing to constitute a loan party or to effect such release. The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that each lender directly and adversely affected consents to any amendment that would subordinate (1) any of the liens securing any of the obligations to the liens securing any other indebtedness or other obligations or (2) any obligations in contractual right of payment to any other indebtedness or other obligations.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Natus increases scale and diversification while generating positive free cash flow. An upgrade would also be supported by demonstration of conservative financial policies including debt reduction. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA was sustained below 6 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance suffers due to failure to effectively manage its growth, if pricing pressure develops, or if free cash flow becomes negative. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates and/or if its financial policy becomes more aggressive.

Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin Natus Medical, Inc is a niche player with strong competitive positions in three markets: neuro (60% of 2021 revenue), newborn care (22%) and hearing & balance (18%). Natus manufactures and commercializes medical devices (two-thirds of revenue) and related supplies and services (one-third of revenue). In 2021, Natus Medical, Inc reported revenue of $473 million. Pro forma for this transaction, Natus will be owned by private equity firm ArchiMed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

