Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Neptune Bidco US Inc. (Nielsen); rates new senior secured notes at B2; outlook stable

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned to Neptune Bidco US Inc. (d/b/a "Nielsen" or the "company") a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). In connection with this rating action, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $1.96 billion senior secured notes. The rating outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the new senior secured notes will be used to refinance the unrated $1.956 billion 6.5 year senior secured bridge facility (the "Bridge Facility") that was committed by underwriting banks to help finance the $16 billion take-private LBO (includes the assumption of debt) of Nielsen Holdings Limited ("Nielsen Holdings") on 11 October 2022 by a private equity consortium. The consortium consists of Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with several institutional partners.

The Bridge Facility together with senior secured first-lien credit facilities (unrated) consisting of a: (i) $650 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027 (undrawn at closing); (ii) $2.498 billion term loan A due 2028; (iii) $3.35 billion term loan B due 2029; and (iv) €510 Million ($502 million USD equivalent) term loan B due 2029, plus $44 million of Nielsen Holdings' unrated senior notes (now secured and pari passu with the new first-lien debt obligations), a $2.15 billion senior secured second-lien term loan due 2029 (unrated) and $5.814 billion of rollover and new cash equity from the sponsors (includes $2.85 billion of convertible PIK preferred equity) were issued to fund the acquisition and capitalize Nielsen. The credit facilities and new notes benefit from a downstream guarantee from Neptune Intermediate Jersey Limited, a direct holding company parent of the issuer.

Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Neptune BidCo US Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... $1,960 Million Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2029, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Neptune BidCo US Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nielsen's B3 CFR reflects the company's governance risk linked to: (i) high initial pro forma financial leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, in the 7.6x area (Moody's adjusted, applying total company EBITDA) or 8.1x (Moody's adjusted, applying EBITDA associated with the restricted group's US assets collateralizing the senior secured debt instruments); (ii) negative free cash flow (FCF) (Moody's adjusted) that Moody's projects over the next 12-18 months, chiefly due to the sizable interest expense burden associated with the debt-heavy capital structure ($10.5 billion) amid a rising interest rate environment; and (iii) Moody's expectation for minimal deleveraging over the next two years due to modest EBITDA growth, lack of positive FCF and a challenging macro-environment, which includes the growing risk of recession. At a time when interest rates are increasing and inflation will likely remain high compared to historical levels, Moody's expects this will lead to low-single digit domestic GDP growth and moderating advertising and media client spend over the coming quarters.

The B3 CFR also considers Nielsen's high revenue exposure to lower growth linear TV ad spend, which we estimate at roughly 50% of revenue, compared to around 27% for the industry, and low exposure to faster growth digital ad spend, estimated at roughly 20% of revenue (includes pure play digital and media companies' digital segments) compared to around 61% for the industry. Moody's also factors the company's geographically focused business with revenue and profitability concentrated in the US (roughly 82% of revenue), offset by high EBITDA margins and potential for mid-single digit organic revenue growth longer-term. While cyclical and secular spending pressures exist, Nielsen's sizable contractual revenue provides some cushion against reduced client spend in short-cycle products and verticals that are more vulnerable in a slowing economy or mild recession. There is limited ability to raise prices beyond contractual fixed price escalators. This combined with comparatively low exposure to digital ad spend results in sub-par organic growth relative to the industry. Potential delays in new product launches coupled with the need to rebuild the company's reputation arising from past TV audience measurement inaccuracies and subsequent suspension of Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its national and local TV ratings are also rating factors. As ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms are expected to be the fastest-growth sub-segment within VOD streaming, and audience viewership continues to shift to digital platforms, Nielsen must continue to expand beyond its traditional linear TV advertising and ad-supported media client base by investing in new measurement and analytic solutions relevant to AVOD, non-ad supported and mobile/social media digital content streaming services.

At the same time, the B3 CFR reflects Nielsen's: (i) leading positions within its business segments, comprising Audience Measurement (73% of revenue), Impact (20%) and Gracenote content services (7%); (ii) incumbency within the US advertising and media markets that have long-term secular growth tailwinds driven by fast growth digital ad spend; (iii) relatively high entry barriers with high client switching costs; (iv) long-standing customer relationships of which roughly 80% of client revenue (85% of measurement revenue) is contracted at the start of each year with annual fixed price escalators; and (v) high EBITDA margins in the 40% range (Moody's adjusted). The company's ratings are the foremost metrics used to determine the value of programming and advertising in US television and streaming advertising markets, and the industry's benchmark on which advertising is bought and sold. Approximately 95% of linear TV spend transacts using the company's metrics. Nielsen's market position is solidified by its importance as an independent third-party measurement gold standard, or currency, which is accepted by advertisers and media companies. With US TV panel coverage of over 42,000 households comprising big data coverage of roughly 101 million devices, Nielsen has access to the largest viewership audience than any of its smaller competitors.

The rating considers Nielsen's investments in new product offerings that adapt to shifts in advertising spend and consumer viewing habits beyond traditional platforms, however expected negative FCF generation due to the heavy interest expense burden could restrain the pace of future investments. Nielsen will continue to benefit from favorable digital ad market trends as investments in new products that address online viewership experience good customer adoption, such as Nielsen ONE, the company's new cross-media measurement platform expected to rollout in December 2022.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Nielsen's operating model will remain fairly resilient with good, albeit modest, EBITDA growth, even if economic growth is sluggish (or the economy enters recession) and inflation remains high over the coming quarters. This is supported by highly visible and predictable contractual revenue from leading advertising and media clients combined with the company's leadership position as the industry's measurement currency of choice. Moody's expects the company will continue to effectively manage operating expenses, achieve up to $185 million of cost synergies by year end 2024 and maintain positive organic revenue growth, albeit potentially slowing over the rating horizon. The outlook considers Moody's current macroeconomic forecast of decelerating economic growth and persistently high inflation, leading to moderating advertising demand in H2 2022 and 2023. Though Nielsen has minimal exposure to Russia and Ukraine, Moody's continues to expect some macroeconomic spillover from the military conflict in that region. The magnitude of the effects will depend on the length and severity of the crisis. Moody's currently projects US GDP growth will decelerate to 1.9% in 2022 (2.5% in Euro area) and 1.3% in 2023 (0.3% in Euro area), while US inflation is forecast to remain high at 7.0% by year end 2022.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects Nielsen will maintain good liquidity supported by cash balances of at least $130 - $150 million (balance sheet cash expected to be around $298 million pro forma for the LBO transaction and pending notes offering) offset to some degree by projected negative FCF in the range of -$100 million to -$150 million (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) over the next year. External liquidity is supported by a $650 million RCF, which was undrawn at closing, however Moody's expects may be used over the next 12 months to support short-term liquidity needs and investments. The RCF will have a springing maximum first-lien net leverage covenant set at approximately 35% cushion to closing date first-lien net leverage (estimated to be 6.5x as defined in the credit agreement) that is triggered when more than 40% of the RCF is drawn. The first-lien term loans are covenant-lite and have a mandatory 1% amortization per annum (i.e., $63.5 million), which Moody's expects Nielsen will pay via internal sources.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Nielsen's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the company's neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks (E-2), moderately-negative social exposures (S-3) and highly-negative governance profile (G-4). Environmental risks are neutral-to-low across all categories. The nature of Nielsen's media activities, with limited exposure to physical climate risk and very low emissions of pollutants and carbon, results in low environmental risk. Credit exposure to social risks is moderately-negative related to past measurement inaccuracies and loss of accreditation that could diminish the company's reputation and negatively impact customer relations and retention. Nielsen benefits from its low risk profile to demographic and societal trends amid more pervasive digital media consumption requiring ongoing investments in new product offerings that can accurately measure viewership across emerging platforms. Additional mitigants include Nielsen's good customer diversity and incumbent status as the industry's foremost independent third-party measurement benchmark in the US.

Governance risk is highly-negative due to Nielsen's elevated pro forma financial leverage and projected negative free cash flow generation. Management credibility & track record is moderately-negative related to the shift in financial policy characterized by increased financial leverage compared to the prior deleveraging strategy following the Connect spin-off in 2021. Mitigants include neutral-to-low exposure to organizational structure (i.e., debt issuing entities will become less complex following the LBO) and compliance & reporting risks. Heightened governance risk also reflects that Nielsen will become a privately-owned controlled company with significant majority ownership held by its equity sponsors after the LBO transpires. Most of the company's board members will be non-independent (as defined by Moody's), a further governance weakness.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating assigned to the senior secured first-lien notes is based on the Probability of Default (PDR) of the company, which is B3-PD, as well as the Loss Given Default (LGD) of the debt instruments (LGD3). The B2 rating is driven by the first-lien notes' senior position in Nielsen's debt capital structure relative to trade payables, operating lease obligations, and the second-lien term loan (unrated). The first-lien notes are rated one notch above the CFR, as it has a first-priority lien on substantially all of the assets of the company and guarantors, and receives support from the second-lien term loan. Notably, the first-lien notes and first-lien credit facilities do not have express "blocker" provisions, which prohibit the transfer of material intellectual property to unrestricted subsidiaries; however the special limitation on transfers of material IP to unrestricted subsidiaries is provided in the second-lien term loan credit agreement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term given the expectation for weak debt protection measures. Over time, an upgrade could occur if Nielsen demonstrates: (i) further client penetration into AVOD, non-ad supported and mobile/social media digital content streaming services such that digital exposure approaches a third of revenue; (ii) constant currency organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage range; and (iii) increasing adjusted EBITDA margins approaching the 45% area (Moody's adjusted). An upgrade would also be considered if financial leverage as measured by restricted group total debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt is sustained in the 2%-4% range (Moody's adjusted). The company would also need to maintain a good liquidity profile and exhibit prudent financial policies to be considered for upward ratings pressure.

Ratings could experience downward pressure if restricted group total debt to EBITDA leverage is sustained above 8x (Moody's adjusted), EBITDA less capex interest coverage decreases below 1x (Moody's adjusted) or liquidity deteriorates such that free cash flow remains negative. Ratings could also be downgraded as a result of market share and/or customer losses, competitive pressures, lack of organic revenue growth and new product rollout delays resulting in sustained operating margin erosion. Aggressive financial policies that include debt-financed acquisitions and/or shareholder distributions that increase leverage could also lead to a downgrade.

Neptune Bidco US Inc. (d/b/a "Nielsen") is a newly-formed entity created to acquire the assets of Nielsen Holdings Limited ("Nielsen Holdings") via a take-private LBO led by private equity sponsors Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. With headquarters in Oxford, England and New York, NY, and operations in more than 55 countries, Nielsen is a global measurement and data analytics company providing Audience Measurement, Impact and Gracenote content solutions. Revenue totaled approximately $3.54 billion for the twelve months ended 30 September 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

