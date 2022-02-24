Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Patchell Holdings Inc., outlook stable

Toronto, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
first time ratings to Patchell Holdings Inc. (PHI), including
a B3 corporate family rating (CFR), a B3-PD probability of
default rating (PDR), and a B2 rating to the first-lien debt
issued at PHI's subsidiary GoodLife Fitness Centres Inc.
The outlook is stable.
"The rating reflects PHI's weak credit metrics after seeing
a material decline in revenue and earnings since 2020 driven by impacts
of the coronavirus pandemic. While easing of pandemic restrictions
and a strong market presence in Canada should support improvements in
revenue, the pace of the recovery is uncertain" said Moody's
analyst Jonathan Reid.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Patchell Holdings Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
..Issuer: Goodlife Fitness Centres Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Patchell Holdings Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Goodlife Fitness Centres Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Patchell Holdings Inc.'s B3 CFR is challenged by: 1) weak
leverage metrics expected over the next 12-18 months (just under
7.5x debt to EBITDA expected for FY2023); 2) uncertainty around
the pace and scale of recovery in revenue and earnings after membership
declined materially as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic; and
3) high business risk in the fitness industry as a result of exposure
to shifts in consumer spending habits, competition from at home
workout products and high membership attrition rates. The company
is supported by: 1) its strong position as the premier fitness club
operator in Canada, with over 360 clubs located across Canada under
its GoodLife, Fit4Less and Econofitness banners, that will
support its recovery; 2) our expectation that with pandemic restrictions
easing, pent up demand and a greater focus on physical health will
drive revenue and EBITDA growth; and 3) adequate liquidity profile,
which should enable the company to absorb re-opening costs and
finance growth over the next 12-18 months.
PHI has (adequate) liquidity over the next four quarters. The company
had cash of around C$160 million at December 2021, which
we expect will be able to cover club reopening costs and the cash burn
the company experienced when many of its clubs were closed between January
and February 2022. We expect PHI will generate negative free cash
flow of around C$50 million over the next four quarters,
driven partially by capex spending to open new clubs. While the
company's balance sheet cash should be sufficient to cover this shortfall,
the company does have access to a C$75 million delayed draw term
loan (available to draw until October 2023) that it could draw to use
for general corporate purposes. The company is subject to a minimum
liquidity covenant and a net first lien leverage covenant that steps down
quarterly starting the quarter ending December 2022. We expect
that it will be in compliance with its covenants when tested.
Governance concerns reflect PHI's limited financial disclosures since
it is privately owned. The high leverage is driven primarily by
the pandemic's impact on the company's operations and profitability,
and Moody's does not expect PHI to engage in material distributions
to its private owners before reducing leverage.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that PHI's
credit metrics will improve over the next 12-18 months driven by
recovering revenue and earnings, and that it will maintain adequate
liquidity.
The C$625 million first-lien term loan facility and C$75
million delayed draw term loan (both due in October 2026) are rated B2,
one notch higher than the B3 CFR. The one notch differential is
driven by the first lien facilities' effective priority over unsecured
obligations, mainly consisting of operating lease commitments.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company's revenue and EBITDA
improved in line with improving industry conditions, if its leverage
declines toward 6x on a Moody's adjusted basis (over 7x expected
in 2023), and the company's liquidity profile improves as
a result of sustained positive free cash flow generation before growth
capex.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's revenue and EBITDA
declined, if leverage is sustained above 7.5x on a sustained
basis, or if the company's liquidity profile deteriorated
as a result of sustained negative free cash flow before growth capex.
Patchell Holdings Inc. is the premier operator of fitness clubs
(gyms) in Canada, with locations in every province. The company
is headquartered in London, Ontario. The company has several
banners, including its full-service GoodLife clubs,
its high value low cost (HVLC) Fit4Less offerings, and Econofitness
clubs in Quebec. Patchell Holdings Inc. is the guarantor
of the debt issued at GoodLife Fitness Centres Inc.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Reid
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653