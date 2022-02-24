Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Patchell Holdings Inc., outlook stable

Toronto, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned first time ratings to Patchell Holdings Inc. (PHI), including a B3 corporate family rating (CFR), a B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and a B2 rating to the first-lien debt issued at PHI's subsidiary GoodLife Fitness Centres Inc. The outlook is stable.

"The rating reflects PHI's weak credit metrics after seeing a material decline in revenue and earnings since 2020 driven by impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. While easing of pandemic restrictions and a strong market presence in Canada should support improvements in revenue, the pace of the recovery is uncertain" said Moody's analyst Jonathan Reid.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Patchell Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

..Issuer: Goodlife Fitness Centres Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Patchell Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Goodlife Fitness Centres Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Patchell Holdings Inc.'s B3 CFR is challenged by: 1) weak leverage metrics expected over the next 12-18 months (just under 7.5x debt to EBITDA expected for FY2023); 2) uncertainty around the pace and scale of recovery in revenue and earnings after membership declined materially as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic; and 3) high business risk in the fitness industry as a result of exposure to shifts in consumer spending habits, competition from at home workout products and high membership attrition rates. The company is supported by: 1) its strong position as the premier fitness club operator in Canada, with over 360 clubs located across Canada under its GoodLife, Fit4Less and Econofitness banners, that will support its recovery; 2) our expectation that with pandemic restrictions easing, pent up demand and a greater focus on physical health will drive revenue and EBITDA growth; and 3) adequate liquidity profile, which should enable the company to absorb re-opening costs and finance growth over the next 12-18 months.

PHI has (adequate) liquidity over the next four quarters. The company had cash of around C$160 million at December 2021, which we expect will be able to cover club reopening costs and the cash burn the company experienced when many of its clubs were closed between January and February 2022. We expect PHI will generate negative free cash flow of around C$50 million over the next four quarters, driven partially by capex spending to open new clubs. While the company's balance sheet cash should be sufficient to cover this shortfall, the company does have access to a C$75 million delayed draw term loan (available to draw until October 2023) that it could draw to use for general corporate purposes. The company is subject to a minimum liquidity covenant and a net first lien leverage covenant that steps down quarterly starting the quarter ending December 2022. We expect that it will be in compliance with its covenants when tested.

Governance concerns reflect PHI's limited financial disclosures since it is privately owned. The high leverage is driven primarily by the pandemic's impact on the company's operations and profitability, and Moody's does not expect PHI to engage in material distributions to its private owners before reducing leverage.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that PHI's credit metrics will improve over the next 12-18 months driven by recovering revenue and earnings, and that it will maintain adequate liquidity.

The C$625 million first-lien term loan facility and C$75 million delayed draw term loan (both due in October 2026) are rated B2, one notch higher than the B3 CFR. The one notch differential is driven by the first lien facilities' effective priority over unsecured obligations, mainly consisting of operating lease commitments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's revenue and EBITDA improved in line with improving industry conditions, if its leverage declines toward 6x on a Moody's adjusted basis (over 7x expected in 2023), and the company's liquidity profile improves as a result of sustained positive free cash flow generation before growth capex.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's revenue and EBITDA declined, if leverage is sustained above 7.5x on a sustained basis, or if the company's liquidity profile deteriorated as a result of sustained negative free cash flow before growth capex.

Patchell Holdings Inc. is the premier operator of fitness clubs (gyms) in Canada, with locations in every province. The company is headquartered in London, Ontario. The company has several banners, including its full-service GoodLife clubs, its high value low cost (HVLC) Fit4Less offerings, and Econofitness clubs in Quebec. Patchell Holdings Inc. is the guarantor of the debt issued at GoodLife Fitness Centres Inc.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

