Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Power Stop, LLC; outlook stable

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
first-time ratings to Power Stop, LLC ("Power Stop"),
including a B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of
Default Rating. Moody's also assigned B3 ratings to Power
Stop's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term
loan. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the company's $395 million term loan will be
used to refinance existing indebtedness, fund a $158 million
shareholder distribution, and pay related fees and expenses.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Power Stop, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Power Stop, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Power Stop's B3 CFR reflects the company's modest scale,
lack of business diversity, high financial leverage, and weak
free cash flow. The company's revenue was approximately $276
million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Moody's
expects the company's pro forma adjusted debt/EBITDA to decline
to 5.7 times by the end of 2022, down from 6.7 times
at September 30, 2021. Power Stop will generate very limited
free cash flow during the next 12-18 months.
The B3 CFR is supported by the strong brand recognition of Power Stop's
brake kits, components and related accessories among DIY auto enthusiasts.
Further, the non-discretionary nature of the company's
products is likely to provide resiliency to its revenue during periods
of economic weakness. The rating is also supported by the Power
Stop's business model, where it sells product through the
likes of online retailers and marketplaces in addition to traditional
warehouse distributors.
Moody's expects Power Stop to operate with high financial leverage
and modest free cash flow (including required tax distributions) over
the next 12-18 months. The rating agency also expects the
company to continue to its track record of strong growth.
Despite its association with the automotive industry, Power Stop
has limited direct environmental risk because its brake kits, components,
and accessories are not responsible for carbon emissions. Further,
we view social risk for Power Stop as being moderate, given the
importance of product safety for customers. Maintaining a strong
record of product quality and safety helps to protect the company against
brand erosion. Moody's expects Power Stop to exhibit aggressive
financial policies that favor its private equity owners over creditors.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Power Stop pursues more conservative
financial policies and effectively manages its growth. An upgrade
could also be achieved if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5 times
alongside greater scale and/or business diversity. Higher levels
of free cash flow that are commensurate with revenue and profit growth
could also support an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity erodes
or operating performance weakens. Further, persistently negative
free cash flow or large debt funded dividends could also result in a ratings
downgrade.
As proposed, the new senior secured first lien credit facilities
are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively
impact creditors. Notable terms include the following. Incremental
debt capacity up to the greater of $75.2 million and 100%
of consolidated pro forma adjusted EBITDA plus the amount of the then
available general debt basket plus unlimited amounts up to 0.25
times outside of closing date first lien net leverage. Amounts
up to the greater of $75.2 million and 100% of consolidated
pro forma adjusted EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date
than the first lien term loans. There are no express "blocker"
provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted
subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out
capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries
are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting
in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees,
with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.
There are no express provisions prohibiting up-tiering transactions.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement
may be materially different.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers
published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Power Stop LLC sells brake kits, components and related accessories
to traditional warehouse distributors and through major online retailers.
Revenue was approximately $276 million for the twelve months ended
September 30, 2021. The company is majority owned by private
equity firm TSG Consumer Partners.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mike Cavanagh
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
