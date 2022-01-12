Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Power Stop, LLC; outlook stable

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to Power Stop, LLC ("Power Stop"), including a B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also assigned B3 ratings to Power Stop's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the company's $395 million term loan will be used to refinance existing indebtedness, fund a $158 million shareholder distribution, and pay related fees and expenses.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Power Stop, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Power Stop, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Power Stop's B3 CFR reflects the company's modest scale, lack of business diversity, high financial leverage, and weak free cash flow. The company's revenue was approximately $276 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Moody's expects the company's pro forma adjusted debt/EBITDA to decline to 5.7 times by the end of 2022, down from 6.7 times at September 30, 2021. Power Stop will generate very limited free cash flow during the next 12-18 months.

The B3 CFR is supported by the strong brand recognition of Power Stop's brake kits, components and related accessories among DIY auto enthusiasts. Further, the non-discretionary nature of the company's products is likely to provide resiliency to its revenue during periods of economic weakness. The rating is also supported by the Power Stop's business model, where it sells product through the likes of online retailers and marketplaces in addition to traditional warehouse distributors.

Moody's expects Power Stop to operate with high financial leverage and modest free cash flow (including required tax distributions) over the next 12-18 months. The rating agency also expects the company to continue to its track record of strong growth.

Despite its association with the automotive industry, Power Stop has limited direct environmental risk because its brake kits, components, and accessories are not responsible for carbon emissions. Further, we view social risk for Power Stop as being moderate, given the importance of product safety for customers. Maintaining a strong record of product quality and safety helps to protect the company against brand erosion. Moody's expects Power Stop to exhibit aggressive financial policies that favor its private equity owners over creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Power Stop pursues more conservative financial policies and effectively manages its growth. An upgrade could also be achieved if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5 times alongside greater scale and/or business diversity. Higher levels of free cash flow that are commensurate with revenue and profit growth could also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity erodes or operating performance weakens. Further, persistently negative free cash flow or large debt funded dividends could also result in a ratings downgrade.

As proposed, the new senior secured first lien credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following. Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $75.2 million and 100% of consolidated pro forma adjusted EBITDA plus the amount of the then available general debt basket plus unlimited amounts up to 0.25 times outside of closing date first lien net leverage. Amounts up to the greater of $75.2 million and 100% of consolidated pro forma adjusted EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the first lien term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express provisions prohibiting up-tiering transactions. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Power Stop LLC sells brake kits, components and related accessories to traditional warehouse distributors and through major online retailers. Revenue was approximately $276 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. The company is majority owned by private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners.

